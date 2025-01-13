A terrifying interview with a Muslim scholar on the Pakistani rape gang issue in the UK.

I recall - from the dim and distant past - that any promise or statement made to someone outside the Moslem faith is not valid to a follower of Islam – maybe that is not entirely correct?

This 14-minute video will, probably, be banned, so I publish the transcript for posterity.

“The Problem Starts With Islam Itself” | Wes Streeting Accused Of 'Covering Up' Grooming Gangs

Prepare to b shocked and horrified by the social norms of Islam around the world, not just in the UK.

Here’s the write-up on YouTube:

“Health Secretary Wes Streeting has warned that rhetoric around grooming gangs risks fuelling anti-Muslim violence, similar to the New Zealand mosque massacre.

Anger has grown after Labour blocked a national inquiry into the scandal, despite support from Kemi Badenoch and Elon Musk.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, criticised for his role as CPS head during the Oldham scandal, has refused to back an inquiry.

Streeting told The Guardian: “Victims’ voices have been side-lined, and that’s a disgrace.”

Peter Cardwell speaks with writer Momus Najmi.

Here’s the transcript:

“0:01

Naji writer and commentator just looking

0:04

back over the last uh 10 or 11 days and

0:07

everything that's been said this is very

0:10

sadly not a new story but new life has

0:12

been breathed into it by Alm Council and

0:15

specifically by Elon Musk and the

0:17

political rides that are going on I just

0:19

wonder whether we're missing the

0:21

fundamental issue

0:22

fundamental issue

0:24

way that we using the language as well

0:27

around it it's it's it's actually a400

0:30

year old problem and this is why we have

0:32

to be precise with our language so it

0:35

starts with the problem of Islam itself

0:38

um but there are various other

0:41

differences or various other problems

0:43

over here as well when it comes to the

0:46

Pakistani community so it it it involves

0:47

the cultural issues that they have and

0:51

then the indifference that they have to

0:53

the people over here I want to get into

0:54

I want to get into all of that M just

0:56

remind I've spoken to before but just

0:59

remind me remind our viewers and

1:00

listeners of the perspective you're

1:02

coming from on on your

1:04

coming from on on your

1:06

years ago um became an ex-muslim at that

1:09

time but I'm I'm I'm kind of indifferent

1:12

to Islam so I don't really classify

1:14

myself as an ex-muslim so are you are

1:15

you from a Pakistani origin yourself yes

1:18

I lived in Pakistan for nine years and

1:20

my parents are from Pakistan and know I

1:22

grew up in Middle East so I have like

1:24

different perspective of different

1:26

Islamic countries of course well well

1:27

tell us that perspective no sorry to

1:28

interrupt you there no that's right so

1:30

uh I mean in in Kuwait where I was born

1:32

and raised you wouldn't find this

1:35

mentality um or you wouldn't find it as

1:37

much or it's very well hidden but it is

1:40

done to non-muslims so they would have

1:42

like mates from Philippines and stuff

1:44

like that come in and those mates when I

1:46

was growing up used to find the like

1:49

themselves being thrown out of the

1:53

balconies or they fell out of the

1:54

balconies and stuff after being raped by

1:56

the people who got them over there right

1:58

so this this is a very common issue that

2:00

happens to people who are non-muslims in

2:04

Islamic countries where people who have

2:06

the ability to do it they will do it and

2:08

the people who do not have the ability

2:11

to do it will not do it and people who

2:12

do not follow the religion properly

2:15

won't do it as well in Pakistan itself

2:17

there is a lot of cases a lot of

2:20

reported cases of sexual assaults and

2:22

sexual violence against women so that

2:25

happens within Pakistan uh and pred Min

2:27

within uh the The Villages and rural

2:30

rural areas where we getting these

2:33

pakistanis from so we're not really

2:35

getting the cream of the crop when it

2:37

comes to the Pakistani immigration we're

2:39

getting them from places that already

2:41

have these issues and they're not just

2:43

issues that H happen like randomly

2:46

there's a random guy who does it or what

2:47

not it is a cultural thing that is

2:50

culturally accepted for them to do these

2:52

things so and why is it culturally

2:55

accepted why why on how on Earth could

2:59

the rape of a child be culturally

3:01

acceptable to any culture well I I

3:04

wouldn't say like it's culturally

3:07

acceptable as such but when it comes to

3:08

non-muslims anything goes right so

3:12

because it was done by the prophet

3:16

themselves I wouldn't say like raped or

3:18

anything but well he did have sex slaves

3:20

right so if the prophet had sex slaves I

3:23

imagine the sex slave would not be

3:26

willingly U you know want to have sex

3:28

especially when you've killed their

3:30

brothers and husbands right on the same

3:31

day as as it has happened um you know

3:34

reported in history what what the

3:37

prophet did so it's a culture then right

3:38

so it becomes like oh if the prophet has

3:41

done it in a way it's acceptable for

3:43

other people to do it as well um and to

3:45

non-muslims so if they see themselves

3:48

constantly in war with the West which

3:50

most of these people do because when it

3:52

comes to pakistanis they still are like

3:55

a grieved about the fact that Britain

3:57

ruled over India uh and destroyed their

3:59

rule their mul rule over India right so

4:03

they still see themselves these people

4:06

as they're at war with Britain are are

4:08

you making I I mean I I worry about

4:10

making sweeping generalizations and this

4:14

is clearly not all Pakistani Muslims

4:16

we're talking we're talking specifically

4:18

of course it's not all of them and and

4:20

clearly there are many Pakistani Muslims

4:21

in this country who are totally law-

4:23

abiding people who uphold British values

4:24

I wonder why is it specifically a

4:27

problem with Pakistani Muslims

4:30

themselves why not Muslims from other

4:31

countries it's not go ahead no it's not

4:32

this is what what I'm trying to get at

4:34

like the language issue like if you call

4:36

them grooming gangs well they're not

4:39

really grooming gangs if if you call

4:40

them pedophilia they're not actually

4:42

pedophilia ones they would go they're

4:44

going for the most vulnerable people

4:46

right and the most easiest targets for

4:48

them they are pedophiles though it's

4:50

right is it not factually correct to

4:51

call in pedopile G they would do it to

4:53

any age whichever one is vulnerable

4:56

enough for them right so there is a

4:58

element of pedophilia attached to it but

5:01

it's not driven by pedophilia it's it's

5:03

driven by other things as well right so

5:05

and what what leads you to that

5:09

conation uh because they would they

5:11

within Pakistan such people would commit

5:13

such crimes to any age of people right

5:16

they they're not so it's to do with the

5:18

vulnerability yes it's to do with

5:20

vulnerabil not I mean sorry I I don't I

5:22

don't quite know how to phrase this

5:26

question but is there is there an

5:27

element

5:30

element

5:32

express this point but what the age of

5:34

consent is that even is that even a

5:38

thought in people's minds when they're

5:40

there or they they just the thing is

5:42

like there is no age of consent when it

5:43

comes to it right so cu the prophet

5:45

married a six-year-old girl and then

5:47

consumated the marriage when she was 9

5:49

years old the age of consent for them is

5:50

very different as it is to us right so

5:53

the the modern Muslim who is more

5:56

educated not just himself educated or

5:58

herself educated but their families are

6:01

educated they would ignore those rulings

6:03

or those Sunnah of the Prophet they

6:06

would not follow those rulings of the

6:07

Prophet but overall Sharia cannot say

6:09

that you cannot marry someone younger as

6:12

the prophet has already done it right so

6:15

but back to that point of it's not just

6:18

pakistanis it's just because we have the

6:20

the biggest population of Muslims that

6:22

we have in England and in Britain is of

6:25

Pakistani origin so that's why it's more

6:28

predominantly pakistanis that are

6:30

happening understand in in the north

6:32

there I think so there are Syrian gangs

6:35

as well in Finland there Syrian gangs

6:36

that that operate and there's algerians

6:38

there's Moroccans there Egyptians like

6:41

is all the Muslims especially who are uh

6:43

from a non-educated culture or uh

6:47

impoverished culture and stuff where

6:50

where where is excising in I mean you

6:52

you've talked about the teachings of the

6:54

Quran as you as you put it you've talked

6:58

about the example or the bad example in

6:59

this particular instance uh in this

7:02

particular discussion of what Muhammad

7:04

did um tell me about those tell me about

7:06

the cultural issues in regard to Muslims

7:11

who are educated who are people who

7:13

understand British values who understand

7:16

what's right and wrong are there I mean

7:18

I I've just heard almost a defining

7:21

Silence from so many parts of the the

7:23

Muslim Community I'd love to hear a load

7:26

of imams coming out and saying do you

7:28

know what this is a problem we shouldn't

7:30

tolerate it any non-consensual sex of

7:33

any uh of in any way never mind

7:36

involving pedophilia never mind

7:39

involving children under the age of

7:41

consent or children in general is

7:43

totally unacceptable it shouldn't happen

7:44

it's completely antithetical to all our

7:47

values uh where are those people so like

7:49

now now there's different elements to it

7:52

right so now when it comes to imams you

7:54

have to see who is funding the most

7:56

right if if the MOS are not being funded

7:58

by the community but they are being

8:01

funded by foreign powers do those can

8:02

those imams even if they think it's not

8:05

those imams even if they think it's not

8:06

right thing to do which rarely they they

8:09

actually think is the right thing to do

8:10

but if they don't think they the right

8:12

thing to do can they actually say it

8:13

because actually saying that they'll

8:16

have to follow their up with we are not

8:18

at war with Britain we are not at war

8:21

with the West right that's not what they

8:23

funders at the back would be saying like

8:25

Qatar or Iran or if they are funding

8:28

them right and then it comes to the

8:31

point of moderate Muslims now the

8:32

problem with moderate Muslims is they

8:33

don't understand Islam properly

8:35

themselves they don't know their

8:36

religion because they're not really

8:38

following it they just associate as a

8:39

cultural Muslim right so they cannot

8:42

really go against theological teachings

8:45

or they cannot Define that they cannot

8:47

say this is completely wrong when there

8:49

is examples of the Prophet doing it and

8:51

in Islam you're supposed to do it's good

8:54

exercises good practice to do whatever

8:56

the prophet has reported to have done

8:58

right the other point as well is which

9:01

is the most the major point of this is

9:04

us the difference between Dubai let's

9:07

say like how Dubai is dealing with it

9:09

Saudi Arabia is dealing with it compared

9:11

to us is that we are not applying our

9:13

own laws for fear of being called racist

9:16

or being called islamophobic or whatever

9:18

the name that they come up can come up

9:20

with Dubai and Saudi Arabia don't do

9:22

that they apply their laws properly so

9:24

if we apply the laws properly those

9:27

moderate Muslims who actually don't know

9:28

the religion properly and are usually

9:30

bullied by islamist and imams and stuff

9:33

into just you know keeping quiet so they

9:35

themselves don't get ostracized from

9:37

their own communities uh or called out

9:40

and stuff they won't have to worry about

9:43

it we will be applying we will have a

9:45

stronger hand and and the law will be

9:47

applied equally to everybody which is

9:49

what should happen in the first place a

9:51

lot of people blame institutional

9:53

aspects for the uh pedophile gang

9:55

Scandal a lot of people say that this is

9:59

to do with councils it's to do with

10:01

police turning a blind eye has to do

10:03

with authorities the racism point the

10:05

worry about being accused of of racism

10:08

how much of it is that do you think in

10:09

your estimation how much do you think of

10:11

it as that and how much do you think it

10:12

is of people for cultural reasons

10:14

turning a blind eye I I I think so

10:17

that's a factor as well so that that's

10:18

the thing like there's no one single

10:21

Silver Bullet of understanding what the

10:22

problem is this is why we need a

10:24

thorough investigation of who who which

10:27

were the nefarious actors within this

10:29

which which were the people who just you

10:30

know didn't want it to be called a

10:32

racist or something and basically were

10:34

incompetent in doing the job and

10:36

protecting the community right so this

10:37

is why we need a huge investigation into

10:40

it because there's elements within the

10:42

Pakistani Community within Britain who

10:45

would have done it not because they

10:46

agreed to it but because they thought

10:48

what the repercussions would be to them

10:50

right so let's say if I'm a politician

10:52

and I have like I'm a Pakistani

10:54

politician I have a huge extended family

10:57

as they usually do one of the is doing

11:00

it right I have no idea they come into

11:03

family gathering they take pictures with

11:05

me right as you usually do like oh it's

11:07

a wedding or something they take

11:08

pictures or what now those pictures are

11:10

out there right so and they they're

11:13

worry like oh if these come out my

11:15

cousin has actually done it if this come

11:17

out then it will affect my career yeah

11:19

so how do I bury that right so there's a

11:21

lot of self-interest and stuff but it

11:23

also comes down to the fact that maybe

11:26

the Pakistani Community M majority of

11:28

the Pakistani Community are indifferent

11:31

to the native British population as if

11:33

they're not seeing them as their own cuz

11:36

if they saw them as they own and they

11:38

saw that they their daughters then

11:41

because if they associate themselves

11:42

with British native population that

11:44

their daughters are getting raped maybe

11:47

they would be more active it just shows

11:49

to me that whether you are moderate or

11:52

conservative Muslim however you might be

11:54

they're not just they're just not seeing

11:56

the British population as their own cuz

11:59

they haven't come out at all can that

12:01

can that can that change at all can

12:03

there ever be a cultural change that

12:04

says actually you're integrated or is it

12:07

too L you know actually these are

12:08

British values these are things that are

12:10

unacceptable and similarly that someone

12:12

who doesn't look like you and someone

12:13

who doesn't share your background

12:15

necessarily is actually the same as you

12:17

because we're all

12:19

human well I think so this is this is

12:21

the problem like because we think

12:23

everyone is human and everyone is equal

12:25

that that means everyone just thinks the

12:27

same right that's not really true and

12:30

for someone to assimilate into another

12:32

culture they have to they have to make

12:34

an active uh you know choice and if they

12:37

not making it then the application of

12:39

the law should be there so the thing

12:41

like another thing that even benhabib

12:43

pointed out was that we have a treaty

12:46

with Pakistan where we can send these

12:48

criminals back to Pakistan and they will

12:50

accept it they can trigger that treaty

12:52

we are not doing it because we are not

12:54

applying the law right so it's not a

12:56

problem of the Pakistani government it's

12:58

not even the problem of the Pakistani

13:00

people over here it's the problem of us

13:03

we are not enforcing that this is the

13:05

culture there is a monoculture which is

13:08

overriding British culture and apart

13:11

from that you can have a secondary

13:12

culture but that culture has no you know

13:15

um extra nothing of additional will be

13:19

given to them no no excuses and whatever

13:22

will be given to them you have to follow

13:24

this culture if you don't like it then

13:26

you can leave right and that would

13:27

happen the same if you were in in

13:29

Pakistan if you were in Pakistan and a

13:31

bunch of uh like you know white British

13:33

people went over there and started their

13:35

own like you know cultural enclaves they

13:38

won't be allowed they will be kicked out

13:39

by the military right so is we are we

13:43

are allowing these things to happen so

13:45

that needs to stop first and then we

13:47

have to assert that this is the British

13:49

culture then we can have a similation of

13:52

people but it will only happen in very

13:55

low percentages because it's rare for

13:57

someone to completely detach themselves

13:59

uh M thank you very much that's M Naji

14:01

there he's a writer and commentator

14:03

really interesting hearing his

14:04

perspective there”

End of transcript

Onwards!

