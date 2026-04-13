From here;

ISIS Calls on Muslims to Murder Tommy Robinson – PJ Media (h/t ZeroHedge)

‘English freedom fighter Tommy Robinson on Friday posted on X an article from the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), detailing how the Islamic State (ISIS) wants him dead, and is calling upon Muslims to make sure he ends up that way quickly. And so it was just another day in the storied career of the celebrated religion of peace.’

(9) Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 on X: “Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP) Magazine Calls For Killing Anti-Islam British Activist Tommy Robinson ‘Unconditionally,’ Features Poster Listing Traits Of A Lone Wolf On February 9, 2026, the Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP) published the first issue of its https://t.co/R8gR66VW8Z” / X

‘The poster of Tommy Robinson cites an opinion of radical Islamic theologian Ibn Taymiyyah[ii] that reads:

“The Quran, the Prophetic tradition, the unanimous consensus of the Prophet’s Companions, the generation that followed them, and the leading scholars of Islam all establish that: Whoever reviles or insults the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) has committed disbelief, and such a person is to be executed unconditionally [bold in the original], whether they claim to be Muslim or are a non-Muslim, and whether they later repent or do not repent.

“ Another poster, that is part of an article celebrating a mujahid named Abdur Rahman Bin Auf, highlights the traits of a lone wolf. It reads: “Oh Mujahid, make the next news yourself and show them your anger for what they are doing to the Muslims around the world. Show them how your blood boils when they drop bombs on the mujahideen in Somali and Shaam [Syria]. Follow the example of the brothers who came before you and terrorized them and shook the thrones of the enemies right before their eyes!”

‘According to the poster, a lone wolf has a “leadership mindset” – “A man who is a nation in himself. He does not need anyone; he does not wait for anyone and shows exceptional thinking and courage.”

According to the poster, such a person “puts his trust in Allah only” – “If Allah helps you, none can defeat you. But if he denies you help, then who else can help you? So in Allah let the believers put their trust. For what can your enemies’ plots and tricks do to you when you supplicate day and night to Allah?”

A lone wolf is “a man of action” – “When he plans something, he acts on it. He does not fall prey to procrastination, nor does he wait like a woman, when he sees his Muslim brothers and sisters getting oppressed.”

‘The Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP) issued the call in the inaugural issue of its glossy, slickly produced magazine, which is called, appropriately enough, Invade. The call to murder Tommy Robinson was, according to MEMRI, the beginning of a “major series called ‘Terrorize Them!’ – arguing that all non-Muslim nations can be terrorized by a single mujahid and gives the example of a ‘lone mujahid from Jerusalem who silently slaughtered a couple in their apartment.’”

Terrorize them? There those “extremists” go again, misunderstanding Islam, right? Well, not exactly.

The Qur’an commands Muslims to “strike terror in the enemies of Allah and your enemies” (8:60), and even depicts Allah boasting about how he terrorized the unbelievers: “When your Lord inspired the angels, I am with you. So make those who believe stand firm. I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Then strike the necks and strike their fingertips.” (8:12) If Allah is behaving that way, why shouldn’t his dutiful slaves?’

The Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP) is a terrorist organisation;

‘Yes, the Islamic State – Pakistan Province (ISPP) is designated as a terrorist organization by the United Nations, the United States, Pakistan, and many other countries.

Formed in May 2019 as a split from the Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP), ISPP operates primarily in Pakistan’s provinces of Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, and Azad Kashmir, as well as Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province. The group adheres to an extreme Salafi-jihadist ideology and has claimed responsibility for various sectarian and political attacks, including bombings and targeted killings against security forces, Shia communities, and minorities.’

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