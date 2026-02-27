Sectarianism breaks out in the latest UK Parliamentary by-election – a very high turnout of 47 per cent saw the Labour vote collapse.

From Brave AI:

“The Gorton and Denton by-election result, declared on February 27, 2026, marked a historic political upset.

“ Hannah Spencer, the Green Party candidate, won the seat with 14,980 votes, defeating both Labour and Reform UK. This victory ended Labour’s nearly 100-year hold on the Greater Manchester constituency, which they had won in 2024 with a 13,413 majority. “

“ Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin came second with 10,578 votes .

Labour’s Angeliki Stogia finished third with 9,364 votes , a significant drop from Labour’s previous performance.

The Greens’ win is their first-ever parliamentary by-election victory, signaling a major shift in UK politics.

“The result has been described as a “seismic moment” and a “crushing vote of public confidence” in Keir Starmer’s leadership. Labour’s deputy leader, Lucy Powell, conceded that the Greens had “won the argument” over Reform UK’s influence, while Green Party leader Zack Polanski declared the party is now a permanent progressive force.

“The election also raised concerns about illegal family voting, with watchdog Democracy Volunteers reporting “unprecedented” levels of family voting across 15 of 22 monitored polling stations. Both the Green Party and Reform UK have called for transparency and possible investigations.

The Greens campaigned directly for he Musim vote (in Irdu) and it appears that Muslims turned out in thei droves to vote for the Greens .

In case you are interested he Conservative Party was annihilated.

“The party’s share of the vote fell to 1.9%, well below the 5% threshold required to retain the deposit. This marked a significant decline from their 7.9% in the 2024 general election and reflected the broader trend of the Conservative Party’s diminishing presence in this traditionally Labour-held constituency.

The Conservative Party received 706 votes in the Gorton and Denton by-election, representing 1.9% of the total vote share.

Demographics of Gorton and Denton

Ethnicity

White : 51.13% (including English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish, or British)

Pakistani : 19.21% (the largest ethnic minority group)

African : 6.27%

Bangladeshi : 3.85%

Other Asian : 1.39%

Other Black : 1.23%

Other White : 3.55%

Mixed or Multiple Ethnic Groups : 2.52%

Other Ethnic Groups: 1.89%

Age Distribution

0–17 years : 26.12%

18–24 years : 8.85%

25–34 years : 14.15%

35–49 years : 20.78%

50–64 years : 17.15%

65+ years: 12.96%

Key Observations

Gorton and Denton is young, ethnically diverse, and economically disadvantaged compared to national averages.

The area has high levels of private renting and low home ownership .

It is Labour-leaning , with all local council seats held by Labour (and some Workers Party representation in Longsight).

The constituency has a lower-than-average proportion of professional occupations and lower educational attainment.

