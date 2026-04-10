First, A definition of ‘Jizya’ from Brave AI:

“Jizya is a historical capitation tax levied by Islamic states on non-Muslim subjects (known as dhimmis), primarily Jews, Christians, and Zoroastrians, who were granted protection and the right to practice their religion.

Purpose and Meaning : The term, derived from the Arabic root j-z-y meaning “to repay” or “compensation,” functioned as a fee for protection provided by the state, exemption from military service , and permission to maintain communal autonomy.

Eligibility and Exemptions : Classical Islamic law required adult, free, sane males to pay the tax, while explicitly exempting women, children, the elderly, the disabled, the ill, the insane, monks, hermits, slaves, and non-Muslim foreigners temporarily residing in the land.

Historical Context : While originally intended as an annual tribute based on financial capability, the tax revenues were often deposited into the private treasuries of rulers or used for military expenses. The practice was abolished in the modern era by nation-states (e.g., via the Ottoman Reform Edict of 1856), though it is no longer imposed by contemporary governments.

Variations: Some historical interpretations, such as those by Shaykh Uthman Ibn Farooq, argue that jizya was not a “non-Muslim tax” in a discriminatory sense but a service fee for state services, whereas other sources describe it as a symbol of subjugation or a poll tax that varied significantly by region and era.

A year ago, I penned the article below:

As the world adjusts to the Trump world order, the ongoing slaughter of Christians by Islamic terrorists continues in the Congo - the latest incident - 70 people beheaded and buried by the killers

Unfortunately, the persecution of Christians by Islamists in th Congo persists to this day.

From here:

Where in the World Christians Are Forced to Pay Jizya for Protection from Islamists | The Gateway Pundit | by Antonio Graceffo

“In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), operating as ISIS’s Central Africa Province (ISCAP), has imposed jizya as part of a documented campaign against Christian communities. Around late 2022, ISIS’s Al-Naba newsletter first began imploring Congolese Christians to pay jizya to be spared from ISCAP violence.

By June 2025, the group was presenting Christians in Ituri Province with three choices during preaching campaigns:

conversion to Islam, payment of jizya, or death.

An August 2025 Al-Naba editorial stated: “If the Christians of Africa want to feel safe and escape the cycle of killing, then they must know that our true Islam provides them the freedom to choose between three options,

Convert to Islam, -‘cough up’ jizya and agree to be humiliated and subdued, -or death and displacement.”

This is what the Trump administration will have to ‘negotiate through in cease fire talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, this weekend which incidentally is a country governed by Sharia.

‘Pakistan is an Islamic republic where Islam is the state religion and the constitution mandates that all laws must conform to Islamic injunctions, but the country does not operate exclusively under Sharia law. Instead, it maintains a hybrid legal system that intertwines British-era common law, customary law, and specific Islamic provisions.

‘Implementation History: While the Federal Shariat Court has the power to nullify laws repugnant to Islam, and the Enforcement of Shari’ah Act of 1991 declared Sharia the supreme law, the existing penal code and civil laws remain largely based on the British colonial system.

Tip toe through the tulips – I think that Islamists are going to Islam and current and future ceasefires will not be binding on Islamic fundamentalists in Iran or anywhere else.

Here is what Brave AI has to say about the charge to pass through the Straits:

“Iran is not charging ships a “jizya” tax, but it is reportedly imposing transit fees or tolls on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Reports indicate that at least one ship has paid approximately $2 million (in Chinese yuan) for safe passage, with fees potentially varying by cargo type and national alignment.

While the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) generally prohibits states from levying charges on foreign ships merely for passage through international straits, Iran argues these fees are necessary to cover security costs during the ongoing conflict. The fees are distinct from the historical jizya tax, which was a poll tax levied on non-Muslims under Islamic rule, as the current charges are framed as maritime tolls for safe transit rather than religious or demographic taxes.”

I would say that is a distinction without a difference.

Remember, Iran follows Sharia law which, in their view, transcends ALL laws created by man.

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