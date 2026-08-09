From here:

Fury at secret Home Office plan to house asylum seekers in idyllic seaside town

“Families in an idyllic coastal village better known for its colony of little terns have reacted with fury to secretive Home Office plans to house asylum seekers there.

Residents of Gronant in Flintshire, which has a population of around 1,600, have been told that 13 of 15 new homes at the former Gronant Institute site are due to be used by Clearsprings, a company working for the Home Office, to accommodate families awaiting decisions on their asylum claims.”

Check out the response from the council to protests:

“Flintshire County Council defended the asylum seekers who could be housed there.

A spokesman said: “They are not illegal immigrants, they are individuals exercising their legal right to claim asylum and deserve to be treated with compassion and respect.”

What about the compassion and respect for residents? The don’ matter to shiny trousered local authority, Home Office and Home Office subcontractors. I guess they and the asylum seekers are all Muslim and this is part of the overall plan to take over every street, town, village and city in the UK!

“Reform Welsh Senedd member Tom Montgomery claimed as many as 52 asylum seekers could be housed at the site.

He has written to the UK Government asking what security checks have been carried out and demanding that the proposals are stopped.

Mr Montgomery said: “With Gronant only having 697 households, limited services, and poor public transport links, it should be apparent to any reasonable person that it is the wrong place to house asylum-seekers.”

The MP for Gronant is in the Labour Party- of course she is.

Here she is:

Becky Gittins - Wikipedia

Looks vastly experienced in the ways of the world and fully qualified to decide the standard of living of ALL her constituents.

“Gittins was elected the first MP for Clwyd East on 4 July 2024 with a majority of 4,622 votes (9.7%). She delivered her maiden speech in the House of Commons in September 2024.[9]

Gittins serves as the (unpaid) parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens.[10]

An advocate for allergy awareness, Gittins has spoken about her personal experiences with allergies and works with Allergy UK to campaign for improved services and education.[11] In July 2025, she secured a Backbench Business debate on children’s allergy safety in schools and introduced a Ten-Minute Rule motion on infant allergy guidance.[12][13]

In November 2024, Gittins voted in favour of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which proposes to legalise assisted suicide.

Her constituency was CREATED. From the wiki page ‘Preceded by Constituency created’

She is an allergy specialist and supports state assisted suicide. I wonder if she campaigned on those issues in the 2024 general election!

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