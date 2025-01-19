With complete disregard for the victims of crimes and the thousands of hours and millions of dollars taken to bring criminals to justice, Biden releases another 2,500 felons.

Biden claims those released are “non-violent” and were sentenced during harsher times for their offences.

From here:

Biden Grants Largest Single-Day Clemency in U.S. History - Daily News Cycle

“In a move that critics have labeled as reckless and misguided, President Joe Biden granted clemency to nearly 2,500 individuals in a single day, shattering his own record for the largest single-day clemency in U.S. history. This unprecedented decision has drawn sharp condemnation for its potential impact on public safety and its implications for justice.”

“The New York Post reports that there are approximately 1,947 pardon requests pending and over 6,600 commutation cases awaiting review. With only a few days left in his presidency, Biden still has time to issue more clemencies and potentially shatter yet another record.

“This latest act of clemency comes just one month after Biden granted clemency to 1,500 individuals and issued 39 pardons, including controversial ones for his own son, Hunter Biden. The December clemency also included commutations for 37 out of 40 federal death row inmates—individuals convicted of heinous crimes such as child murder and mass killings.”

A cynic might ask how much Bide Administration officials are taking in bribes to put names forward and whether “the Big Guy” is taking a 10% cut.

One thing is certain, there will be no public warnings issued to local residents, wherever these felons end up living. Thy will have to compete with the migrant beggars and other criminals in niner cities!

Onwards!

