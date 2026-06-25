From here:

The COVID Conspiracy Continues - American Thinker

“ Western governments deem propaganda campaigns against the public necessary for advancing their own interests.

Fully armed with the privilege of lying to Western citizens, Western governments told us many COVID whoppers, including:

(1) The virus naturally evolved and came from a wet market.

(2) It was an order of magnitude more lethal than seasonal flu.

(3) Masks; church, school, and business closures; home confinement; six-foot human separation; restrictions on travel; isolation of ill or dying loved ones from their families; a general moratorium on funerals; and other arbitrary and capricious social distancing guidelines would prevent the spread of the virus.

(4) Natural immunity was ineffective.

(5) The experimental mRNA injections were effective “vaccines.”

(6) The experimental mRNA injections would prevent infection, illness, and death.

(7) Children and healthy adults must be forced to receive the experimental mRNA injections, even though they are not likely to become seriously ill or die from the COVID virus.

“(8) Any death that could be linked to an mRNA injection must be treated as a death due to the COVID virus.

“Even though these explosive revelations have come from the highest-ranking Intelligence officer in the U.S. government, the corporate news media has remained nearly silent.

It is not just the MSM in the US that has gone radio silent, hoping that their complicity in the propaganda will be over looked snd forgotten by the public, THE GLOBAL msm IN THE uk, Europe, asia, Australia and New Zealand are also turning their backs on the inexcusable truth.

In the same way that the scamdemic was coordinated and controlled by the WHO, the propaganda was and still is being coordinated by ‘the Trusted News Initiative:

From Brave AI:

“The Trusted News Initiative (TNI) is an international alliance of news media, social media, and technology corporations founded by the BBC in September 2019 to identify and combat disinformation regarding national elections, the COVID-19 pandemic, and vaccines.

Led by Jessica Cecil, the initiative operates through a shared early warning system that allows partners to alert each other to high-risk false narratives in real time, enabling platforms to review content and publishers to avoid amplifying dangerous falsehoods.

Key characteristics and activities include:

Membership : The coalition includes major global entities such as Google , Meta (Facebook) , Microsoft , Twitter , Reuters , The Associated Press , The Washington Post , and the European Broadcasting Union , with expansions into the Asia-Pacific region in 2022.

Operations : The group launched a “Trusted News Charter” to develop tools for undermining disinformation before it takes hold, focusing on “moments of jeopardy” like elections and public health crises.

Controversy: The initiative has faced criticism and legal challenges, including a 2023 antitrust lawsuit filed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense, which alleged that members colluded to censor individuals and outlets reporting on COVID-19 that challenged the official narrative. In July 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest supporting the plaintiffs, suggesting such collusion could violate federal antitrust laws.

The test used to ‘diagnose’ the disease was faulty, the measures taken were made up and useless, the vaccination killed more people than it saved and the propaganda was coordinated by a cartel that prevented facts and truth from emerging.

All the perpetrators of the genocide and the toxic propaganda still operate in day to day lives across the globe – many rewarded for their lies.

Autopsies would have revealed cause of death from Remdesivir, , ventilators, (absence of anti-biotics for existing conditions) Midazolam and the highly toxic and EXPERIMENTAL modified MRNA injections.

No autopsies, cremate the bodies of the victims – no evidence = no crime.

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