Here is the text of an email from the Health Ranger:
Unveiling the dark alliance: Abortion and vaccine industries
A serious topic today, spanning my regular broadcast plus a Bible sermon that's right in line (the Book of Judges). The vaccine and abortion industries work together to harvest fetal tissue and turn it into vaccine ingredients like MRC-5 and WI-38.
They grow the aborted fetal tissue, grind it up and inject it into children (and adults) as part of new vaccines, including polio vaccines and some mRNA jabs.
There is a demonic, ritualistic aspect to all of this that harkens back to the Old Testament practices of sacrificing children to Molech. Today's version of satanism pretends to be medicine but still delivers contaminants to the blood and the flesh.”
That links to this video:
Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 6, 2024 – DEVASTATING truth about the SATANIC partnership between the ABORTION and VACCINE industries - Brighteon.com
He talks about the injection of reptile peptides into children.
Moloch is now big pharma.
See what you think!
Onwards!!!
— “OUR ETERNAL SOUL”
CONSISTS OF O U R FALLEN HUMAN —
M I N D, EMOTION, AND, WILL … WHICH MUST BE REDEEMED FROM OUR FLESHY HUMAN FALL TO THE EARTH •••• OUT FROM HEAVEN… WITH SATAN !!!!
THIS I S N O W WITHIN OUR HUMAN - DIVINE CHOICE ….. CHOOSE YOU THIS DAY WHOM Y O U
W I L L S E R V E - WHETHER GOD, OR, FLESH , FOR WE ALL MUST CHOOSE WHILE WE ABIDE O N THE EARTH , WHETHER TO SERVE EITHER OUR OWN S E L F, IN THE FALLEN FLESH, …
O R, —
OUR CREATOR - GOD, IN JESUS, THE CHRIST OF GOD , IN OUR HUMAN SPIRITS (MINDS, EMOTIONS, AND, W I L L S), WHETHER W E W I L L TO S E R V E OURSELVES AS OUR FALLEN GOD, OR, THE
G O D… OF ALL CREATION, WHO IS THE DIVINE SPIRIT
- IN OUR HUMAN SPIRITS, THE VERY WORD OF GOD, JESUS THE CHRIST, THE ONLY BEGOTTEN SON OF GOD, WHO VOLUNTARILY CHOSE TO DIE ON A CROSS FOR OUR SINS
!!!!!!
"injection of reptile peptides into children".
WTF???? I know for a fact there jabs have cancer cells and mercury (no amount of which is safe) but reptile peptides?