Unveiling the dark alliance: Abortion and vaccine industries

A serious topic today, spanning my regular broadcast plus a Bible sermon that's right in line (the Book of Judges). The vaccine and abortion industries work together to harvest fetal tissue and turn it into vaccine ingredients like MRC-5 and WI-38.



They grow the aborted fetal tissue, grind it up and inject it into children (and adults) as part of new vaccines, including polio vaccines and some mRNA jabs.



There is a demonic, ritualistic aspect to all of this that harkens back to the Old Testament practices of sacrificing children to Molech. Today's version of satanism pretends to be medicine but still delivers contaminants to the blood and the flesh.”

Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 6, 2024 – DEVASTATING truth about the SATANIC partnership between the ABORTION and VACCINE industries - Brighteon.com

He talks about the injection of reptile peptides into children.

Moloch is now big pharma.

