From here:

A Tenth of a Degree of Separation. AP Turns 0.1°C in 2100 into the Amazon, Greenland and $1.2 Trillion - Watts Up With That?

And here:

(21) Steve Milloy on X: “A UN official has provided the ultimate climate hoax slaying quote.👇 A tenth of a degree Celsius (0.1°C) by 2100 is nowhere close to being significant or meaningful, or even measurable. This admission is your all-purpose response to anyone who frets “climate change.” No need to https://t.co/AcLd6sWsWq” / X

“Report lead author Anne Olhoff, director of UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre, said the U.S. policy change will likely add one-tenth of a degree Celsius (nearly two-tenths of a degree Fahrenheit) to global temperatures by the end of the century.”

OMG !!! A 0.1 degree C increase in the next 74 years a major catastrophe?? NOT!

“The new calculations say that if countries do all they promise in the climate fighting plans they submitted to the United Nations, by 2100 the globe will be 2.6 degrees Celsius (4.7 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than pre-industrial times.

If the world continues on its current path — without national promises — it will be 2.8 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the last half of the 19th century, the same as last year’s projection.

“Hare said that extra one-tenth of a degree pushes an additional 140 million people “into dangerously hot conditions” and increases the odds of the collapse of the Amazon rain forest or ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica.

It also would cost the world and shave about $1.2 trillion from the global economy, said University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann.”

A ‘cost of $1.2 trillion of global GDP a disappearing Amazon Rain forest and no ice in Greenland an the Antarctic.

“Milloy says a tenth of a degree isn’t even measurable. NASA disagrees, on paper. GISS puts the 95% uncertainty of its global annual mean at about 0.05°C for the last 50 years. That figure comes from statistics across thousands of stations and ships. It is not what the instruments can resolve. Pat Frank, in a 2023 paper in Sensors, put the lower limit from thermometer resolution alone at ±0.25°C (2σ) for the record before 1981, before adding the systematic errors of the sensors in the field. By that measure, a tenth of a degree is lost in the noise of any single year.

The tenth in this story will never face a thermometer anyway. It is the gap between two model projections of 2100, one with an American promise and one without. Only one of those worlds will happen, so there will never be anything to measure it against.

Give me a break. This is what climate alarm cultists do on Sundays:

10 Best Traditional African Dances

Mann could be the dancer at 10:35 mark!

From Brave AI:

“The global economy is projected to reach approximately $126.3 trillion in nominal terms in 2026, according to the IMF World Economic Outlook. When adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP), global output is estimated at roughly $222.8 trillion.”

“Long-term global GDP projections for 2100 vary significantly based on the model and assumptions used, ranging from ~$309 trillion to $1.35–2 quadrillion in 2005 USD PPP.

1.2 trillion out of a potential 309 trillion bucks works out at 0.4%- yeah really. Woop-de do!

Who is the mad mullah mann?

“The Hockey Stick graph is an iconic reconstruction of Northern Hemisphere temperatures over the past millennium, showing relatively stable temperatures from A.D. 1000 until the early 20th century, followed by a sharp rise (the “blade”) due to industrialization. Created by Michael E. Mann, Raymond S. Bradley, and Malcolm K. Hughes, the graph was first published in 1998 and prominently featured in the 2001 IPCC Third Assessment Report.

Mann faced intense scrutiny and political attacks, including the 2009 “Climategate” email controversy and investigations that ultimately cleared him of misconduct. Despite these challenges, subsequent studies using more data and methods have validated the graph’s core finding, with Mann noting in 2021 that the “blade” of the hockey stick has become even sharper as global warming has accelerated.

Scientific Basis: The graph uses proxy data from tree rings, ice cores, and corals to reconstruct historical temperatures.

Controversy: Critics argued the statistical methods were flawed, but the National Academy of Sciences and other bodies vindicated the science.

Legal Battle: Mann won a $1 million defamation verdict in 2024 against writers who compared his depictions of global warming to a child molester, though a judge later reduced the award.

Legacy: Mann chronicled these events in his book, The Hockey Stick and the Climate Wars, describing the graph as a central icon in the debate over climate policy and fossil fuel interests.

“Michael Mann did not lose the defamation case in terms of the core legal finding; a jury in 2024 found that conservative bloggers Mark Steyn and Rand Simberg defamed him by comparing his climate research to child molestation and accusing him of data fraud.

However, the financial outcome was drastically reversed by subsequent court rulings:

Damages Slashed : Judge Alfred S. Irving reduced the $1 million punitive damages awarded to Mann to just $5,000 , calling the original verdict “grossly excessive.”

Sanctions Imposed : The judge sanctioned Mann and his legal team for “bad-faith trial misconduct” for presenting misleading evidence that overstated his lost grant funding (claiming $9.7 million when the actual loss was $112,000).

Legal Fees: Mann was ordered to pay over $1 million in legal fees to his opponents, including a settlement with National Review that dropped the $530,000 fee award in exchange for dismissing remaining claims.

While the verdict of defamation stands, the practical result is that Mann owes significant money to his critics rather than receiving a substantial award, marking a major legal setback for the climate scientist. “

@Climate scientist’ is a generous description. ‘climate mullah’ is more accurate!

I suspect he needs a #gofundme account, desperately!

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