A question for the new Chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission – it may be wrong to demonise ALL immigrants arriving in the UK - what about small boat Muslim arrivals?

Let’s leave aside the fact that larger numbers of illegal immigrant that have simply overstayed their visas and address e issue of the 40,000 illegal immigrants who have arrived in “small boats” (that can hold up to 80 people, so not that small)) in the last year – picked up at sea via coast guard taxi service and who throw all their “papers” into the sea before being taken into “custody” in the UK.

Those small boat people are already criminals by dint of the act of “breaking into” the UK. They confirm their guilt by destroying the very papers that could be used to run background checks in their home countries. Even those background checks assume an equal level of diligence ad honesty in those home countries for crime detection, prosecution and justice that make background checks valid and robust – they aren’t. The legal systems in their home countries are woeful compared to those operating in the UK.

But that hides the real concerns of British people – of all races, religions and ethnicities.

Do illegal (boat people) immigrants commit crimes against minorities or against the indigenous population? Answers on a postcard on proportions between each and the severity of the crimes committed. There won’t be any data on these numbers – certainly no data that can be cited by the moron Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson.

Here’s what the British people – of all races ethnicities and religions actually “Demonise” – the preponderance of the people invading the country on small boats who are poorly educated, misogynistic and have tendencies to commit sex crimes.

In short, Muslims from the third world.

Here’s what Brave AI has to say:

“The top five nationalities arriving by small boat in the year to September 2025 were Eritrean, Afghan, Iranian, Sudanese, and Somali.

These nationalities are from countries where Islam is the dominant religion, implying a high proportion of Muslim arrivals.

The UK does not publish official statistics on the religious affiliation of asylum seekers or small boat arrivals.

The UK does not publish, does not ask and does not care.

I will demonise the issue – badly educated Muslim migrants from countries such as Eritrea, Somalia, Ethiopia, Syria, Egypt, Pakistan and Afghanistan (and soon Gaza) pose an existential economic and security risk to the UK and are causing deep psychological damage to women and girls.

Why doesn’t Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson defend these (similarly) low IQ Muslim immigrants and point out the numbers? She has no data, no-one does. She has no bass for her “woke” version of equal rights.

I am pretty sure that British Muslims, Hindus, Jews, Catholic, Christians et al are all “concerned” about the activities of this “ignorant” misogynistic, minority which has strong tendencies for sexual predation of white (and brown/Hindu). Girls and women.

We need the data to face the truth and dal with it, not the opinions of a moron like Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson who is all mouth and trouser suit.

Is that Islamophobic or pointing out the criminal component of those invading the UK by boat, in such massive numbers.

Onwards!!!

