A reminder of th past tax rises - all spent and more on open borders and benefits.

The UK is £3 trillion in debt - this will only be repaid by running fiscal surpluses of around 2-3% of GDP per annum for at least the next 3 decades.

From Brave AI:

“The Chancellor raised £40 billion in the Autumn Budget of October 2024 and £26.6 billion in the Budget of November 2025.

The October 2024 budget, described as the largest net tax rise since the 1990s , included major increases to employer National Insurance contributions , inheritance tax , and capital gains tax .

The November 2025 budget targeted wealthier households and electric vehicle owners, with measures expected to raise £26.1 billion annually by 2030/31, pushing the total tax take to 38% of GDP.

So far so bad. £66 billion in extra taxes introduced a permanent hit on GDP of 2% per annum on the UK’s £3 trillion GDP.

Now this, from here:

John Healey’s next tax grab could be pure madness - even Reeves wasn’t this unhinged

“Key takeaways

Massive Spending Commitments: Burnham’s pledges include a VAT cut on electricity, £2 bus fares cap, pub business rates cut, and plans to end rough sleeping, totaling £1.5bn, with overall Labour spending projected at £650bn this parliament, raising national debt from £3tn to £3.5tn.

Bank Tax Controversy: Healey may target big banks with a 16–35% tax surcharge, aiming to raise up to £60bn, but UK banks already face a 46.5% marginal tax rate; higher taxes could hurt savers, borrowers, and pensions.

Economic Risks: Excessive taxation could drive companies abroad, reduce dividends, slow growth, and threaten jobs in the City of London, echoing past mistakes like the £25bn ‘jobs tax’.

It is easy for governments to steal the wealth created by others. It is far harder to generate the economic environment in which that wealth is created.”

“In total, Labour will spend an extra £650billion this parliament, lifting the national debt from a record £3trillion to £3.5trillion.

How much profit did the UK financial sector make in the last few years?

“UK financial sector profits have shown significant volatility and recovery over the last two years, driven by a sharp turnaround in early 2026 and strong institutional performance.

Early 2026 Turnaround: In the first quarter of 2026, the sector reported its fastest turnaround in fortunes in 30 years , with a positive balance of nearly two-thirds of firms noting expansion, reversing a negative balance of 38% in December 2025.

FTSE 100 Financials: Banks, insurers, and asset managers (Financials) are central to this growth, with analysts forecasting that 54% of the FTSE 100’s £260 billion in pre-tax income for 2026 will come from these sectors, up from a record £229 billion in 2025.

Institutional Performance: Major players like Barclays and Standard Chartered reported turnover growth of +5.6% and +7.5% respectively, while Goldman Sachs International saw a +15.6% increase in turnover.

Macro Contribution: The financial services sector contributed £290 billion to UK real GDP in 2025, representing approximately 11% of total economic output , with productivity 2.6 times higher than the whole economy.

Profit Trends: While corporate profitability generally declined in the UK due to cost inflation, the financial sector benefited from improved credit availability and strong household resilience, supporting a projected 5% profit growth for banks in 2026.

Individual major high street banks?

“ Based on the most recent full annual data available in the search context (reported in early 2024 for the 2023 financial year and early 2026 for the 2025 financial year), the profits for the specified banks are as follows:

Lloyds Banking Group : Reported an annual profit before tax of £6.7 billion for 2025 (a 12% rise from £6 billion in 2024). In 2023, it reported £7.5 billion in profits.

Barclays : Reported an annual profit before tax of £9.1 billion for 2025 (a 12% rise from £8.1 billion in 2024). In 2023, it reported £6.6 billion in profits.

HSBC : The search context does not provide a specific consolidated annual profit figure for HSBC for 2023 or 2025, only noting a $3 billion write-down in 2023 that caused its profit to undershoot analyst estimates of $34.1 billion.

RBS (NatWest Group): The search context does not provide a specific standalone annual profit figure for NatWest, though it is part of the “Big Four” banks that collectively posted record combined profits.

To a socialist these profits do not belong to the banks, they have benn ripped off from their customers.

“Big banks already pay a 3% tax surcharge, lifting their corporation tax from 25% to 28%. The TUC’s plans would push that to either 41% or 60%.

Incredibly, that’s not the highest marginal tax rate Britain charges businesses. Oil and gas giants BP and Shell pay 78% tax on North Sea profits. We’ve just seen the result. BP is pulling back from the North Sea. BP and Shell could abandon London and shift their listings to New York. They’re two of our biggest companies, we cannot afford to lose them.

Hiking bank taxes could prove even more destructive. UK banks already face a marginal tax rate of 46.5%, once the various levies are added up, PwC says. That’s one of the highest in the world. Last year, they paid £43.3billion of tax, UK Finance says. If Healey does target banks, he could throttle our golden goose.

Savers and borrowers would suffer, as banks fight to protect their margins. Banking stocks would fall. Don’t care? You should. Millions of Britons are exposed through their pensions and Stocks and Shares ISAs. Their retirement pots will grow more slowly and pay less dividend income as a result.

In other words banks would harness AI to shed tens of thousands of staff to proect diminishing after tax margins.

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