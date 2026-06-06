From here (h/t ZeroHedge)

How ironic- On D-day, the day that began the ultimate defeat of Nazi fascism

UK Government Plots Digital ID Lockdown On EVERY PHONE In Lockstep With Big Tech - modernity

“The Labour government in Britain is accelerating its assault on digital privacy under the well-worn banner of child protection. Fresh plans leaked to the press reveal ministers intend to compel Apple, Google and other tech firms to restrict smartphones so thoroughly that a digital ID will be needed to use them with unfettered access.”

“The mechanism comes in the form of expanded age verification that effectively demands digital identification for device setup and use. What is sold as safeguarding the young is shaping up as a backdoor mandate for every adult in Britain to submit ID just to operate a phone or go online.”

“This development lands alongside Google’s confirmation that it will soon bring digital IDs to Android devices in the UK via Google Wallet. Users will record a short video selfie and scan a government-issued ID to add a digital version of their passport or other documents.”

“The bigger picture involving “The Government mandating that all phones/devices in Britain require ID and surveillance software is a crossing of the Rubicon that would make the UK one of the most authoritarian internet regimes in the world.”

“The government’s One Login platform and planned GOV.UK Wallet create a centralized system for identity verification across public services, with biometric data, audit trails logging every use, and a permissions framework that can deny access to everything from jobs to age-restricted purchases.”

And , of course social credit scores and compliance with government mandated (experimental) vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

“This national infrastructure mirrors global blueprints pushed by the World Health Organization and funded by the Gates Foundation. A WHO document outlines a globally interoperable digital identity system for permanent, lifelong tracking of vaccination status from birth registration onward.”

“Britain is being marched toward a future where showing a passport-equivalent digital ID becomes the price of entry to the internet, to commerce, to normal life — all while the architects insist it is voluntary and ‘for the children’.

These measures are the modern equivalent of the dreade phrase “papers please” used by the Nazis in Germany during WWII.

People back in the 1930’s and 1940’s recognised the ugly face of fascism- this is the 21st century equivalent and people should be very, very afraid.

Onwards!

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