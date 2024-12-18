The Marxist labour Party, currently in government in the UK with a large majority, is discussing how to forge closer ties to the (failing) EU – these closer ties mean a “de facto” reversal of Brexit.

Many Labour electorates voted in favour of Brexit.

This is just the latest move that will further make the UK government and prime minister even more unpopular.

There are no plans to deport immigrant beggars’ hat are costing tens of billions a year. Instead, there is a plan to build 750,000 new “green” homes in the next five years, these are on top of existing plans to build new homes. These 70,000 new homes will not be for brits – they are for illegal immigrant beggars. The UK does not have the money for these 750,000 new homes that will cost around a quarter of a trillion pounds.

The UK does not have the hundreds of thousands of builders to build 70,000 new homes and the supporting infrastructure. It will require the import of labour - more immigrants - albeit legal.

From 2027, there are plans to remove the inheritance tax allowance for everyone, not just farmers. There used to be an allowance of £325,000 – from 2027 it will be zero. This is a wealth tax. Most people’s estate assets are tied up in their houses. H estate will be forced o sell he house to pay the tax bill. A deceased estate with a 400,000-pound house will be liable for a 160,000-pound inheritance tax bill – meaning the house will have to be sold. The new purchaser will have to pay stamp duty - 5% on the portion between £250,001 and £925,000, 10% on the portion between £925,001 and £1.5 million, and 12% on the remaining amount.

More wealth tax.

Green energy policies have already seen double digit increases in electricity prices – these will increase by more double digits the more that plantations of solar panels and forests of wind turbines are rolled out – all requiring hydrocarbon fuel standby sources for their intermittent supply characteristics.

The Labour government is ignoring the large and escalating health costs of those damaged by the C19 injections. There are no budgeted plans for compensation, let alone constant treatment for hundreds of thousands if not millions of Brits.

The Labour government is not addressing the 150 billion interest bill on accumulated debt of 3 trillion pounds – instead it is increasing the debt by almost 100 billion pounds a year.

These abysmal policy failings are not lost on ALL sitting labour members of Parliament. It would not take many to “jump ship” to UK Reform or the Liberal Democrats.

Here is the current make-up of the 650 member UK House of Parliament.

Labour – 402, Conservatives – 121, Liberal Democrats 72, Independence 15, UK Reform – 5, the rest 25.

A majority is 326. 76 labour MPs would have to “jump ship” to place the majority at risk – 100 would place Labour in danger and 150 would sink the ship.

What are the chances that sitting Labour MP’s will “jump ship”?

Higher than people think. No MP likes to be constantly under attack in their local constituency and the vitriolic hatred is mounting every day as people become poorer and sicker – especially the elderly and the infirm.

Labour used to represent the elderly and the infirm, now it is the opposite – the elderly and the infirm are the targets and the biggest sufferers of regressive “green” policies implemented by the Marxists infesting Labour.

Onwards!!!

