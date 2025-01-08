I show the first four minutes of the transcript with the backing song advocating beating up young girls and drugging them.

Transcript

hello and welcome I'm Adam cherry and

you're watching GB news today we're

delving deeper into Labour's Tik Tok

Fiasco that has made them at best look a

bit silly and at worst wildly

incompetent we talked a little bit about

this yesterday but new events have come

to light so we're back let's just recap

where we are so on Sunday the 5th of

January a 34 second video appeared on

Labor's Tik Tok account the clip titled

Labour's plan to change Britain as

animals okay was an AI generated

animation featuring various animals

ostensibly to promote the party's NHS

reforms the whole thing was as I said

yesterday a little bit weird and uh

probably a bad idea if you're trying to

call younger voters it looked like they

didn't really know what they were

talking about but it gets worse because

the choice of background music seemingly

innocuous has actually turned this into

a powder cake it's not just embarrassing

it's really quite poor the soundtrack

was a Portuguese language song now I

don't speak Portuguese so I didn't

notice this yesterday hence we're back

uh the lyrics were so explicit and

inappropriate that I cannot believe lab

the labour party got away with this or

didn't not notice this in the first

place how this past the uh quality

control is beyond me what do they say

well we can't actually play you the song

itself but what I'm going to do is uh

read you some of the lyrics to give you

an idea of what the labour party thought

or at least seemed seemingly okay with

sign off on for 14 to 16 year old

people after all that was the entire

point of this video so the lyrics I will

warn you contain graphic descriptions of

sexual acts and it's just pretty Grizzly

stuff and we'll come to why you know

given what's in the news at the moment

this is not a great idea so here we are

these are the lyrics which appeared on

the labor party's actual Tik Tok

yesterday the video has been deleted but

nonetheless GB news brings you the scoop

so here we go it's all about the weed go

on naughty girl relaunching go for the

dick perfect combination is sex beer and

weed okay right I'm sure 14year olds are

on board with that bit here's where it

gets very dicey to say the least the

young girl got addicted she's enjoying

the breeze song also contains references

to giving uh giving drugs to young women

I've got the lyrics here uh before

engaging in sexual activities with them

not only inappropriate but potentially

criminal in nature not not to mention I

mean look at what's in the headlines.

this week the use of this song in

particular is Raising serious questions.

about Labor's vetting processes for

social media content I mean we talked

about the dangers of AI yesterday but

this is a whole another kettle of fish

it's particularly concerning as I said

given the current climate given what's

in the news what issues like grooming

gangs and Drug facilitated sexual

assault are all over the headlines right

this is everywhere and we have a video

here aimed at 14 to 16y old with lyrics

like get on that and and drink weed and

give drugs to women it's actually quite

astounding well now there were questions

of was was this a smoke screen you know

people donning their tinf hats over this

is it a dead cat strategy to distract

from other failures I don't think so I

think really this is more up than

conspiracy to be honest I don't think

they have the capability to do something

like that this is more just total

incompetence but the incident does

highlight the potential pitfalls of

using AI generated content again we

talked about this yesterday but now I

think this is slightly buttressing the

point um and points towards you know

Trends in social media formats not being

given proper oversight where was the

adult in the room here while the labor

party initially claimed that the music

was selected by AI so they sort of

washed their hands into nothing to do

with mov they later retracted the

statement and apologize for the

inappropriate content now the control

seat surrounding this Choice the song

choice has already as you would expect

led to significant backlash… “

End of transcript extract.

