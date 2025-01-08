The Marxist UK Labour Government uses a Portuguese child sex grooming song as AI generated background music for an NHS Tik Tok video targeting 14-16 year olds
I show the first four minutes of the transcript with the backing song advocating beating up young girls and drugging them.
Labour’s TikTok DISASTER Just Got WORSE! - EXPLICIT Music in Ad
Transcript
hello and welcome I'm Adam cherry and
you're watching GB news today we're
delving deeper into Labour's Tik Tok
Fiasco that has made them at best look a
bit silly and at worst wildly
incompetent we talked a little bit about
this yesterday but new events have come
to light so we're back let's just recap
where we are so on Sunday the 5th of
January a 34 second video appeared on
Labor's Tik Tok account the clip titled
Labour's plan to change Britain as
animals okay was an AI generated
animation featuring various animals
ostensibly to promote the party's NHS
reforms the whole thing was as I said
yesterday a little bit weird and uh
probably a bad idea if you're trying to
call younger voters it looked like they
didn't really know what they were
talking about but it gets worse because
the choice of background music seemingly
innocuous has actually turned this into
a powder cake it's not just embarrassing
it's really quite poor the soundtrack
was a Portuguese language song now I
don't speak Portuguese so I didn't
notice this yesterday hence we're back
uh the lyrics were so explicit and
inappropriate that I cannot believe lab
the labour party got away with this or
didn't not notice this in the first
place how this past the uh quality
control is beyond me what do they say
well we can't actually play you the song
itself but what I'm going to do is uh
read you some of the lyrics to give you
an idea of what the labour party thought
or at least seemed seemingly okay with
sign off on for 14 to 16 year old
people after all that was the entire
point of this video so the lyrics I will
warn you contain graphic descriptions of
sexual acts and it's just pretty Grizzly
stuff and we'll come to why you know
given what's in the news at the moment
this is not a great idea so here we are
these are the lyrics which appeared on
the labor party's actual Tik Tok
yesterday the video has been deleted but
nonetheless GB news brings you the scoop
so here we go it's all about the weed go
on naughty girl relaunching go for the
dick perfect combination is sex beer and
weed okay right I'm sure 14year olds are
on board with that bit here's where it
gets very dicey to say the least the
young girl got addicted she's enjoying
the breeze song also contains references
to giving uh giving drugs to young women
I've got the lyrics here uh before
engaging in sexual activities with them
not only inappropriate but potentially
criminal in nature not not to mention I
mean look at what's in the headlines.
this week the use of this song in
particular is Raising serious questions.
about Labor's vetting processes for
social media content I mean we talked
about the dangers of AI yesterday but
this is a whole another kettle of fish
it's particularly concerning as I said
given the current climate given what's
in the news what issues like grooming
gangs and Drug facilitated sexual
assault are all over the headlines right
this is everywhere and we have a video
here aimed at 14 to 16y old with lyrics
like get on that and and drink weed and
give drugs to women it's actually quite
astounding well now there were questions
of was was this a smoke screen you know
people donning their tinf hats over this
is it a dead cat strategy to distract
from other failures I don't think so I
think really this is more up than
conspiracy to be honest I don't think
they have the capability to do something
like that this is more just total
incompetence but the incident does
highlight the potential pitfalls of
using AI generated content again we
talked about this yesterday but now I
think this is slightly buttressing the
point um and points towards you know
Trends in social media formats not being
given proper oversight where was the
adult in the room here while the labor
party initially claimed that the music
was selected by AI so they sort of
washed their hands into nothing to do
with mov they later retracted the
statement and apologize for the
inappropriate content now the control
seat surrounding this Choice the song
choice has already as you would expect
led to significant backlash… “
End of transcript extract.
Onwards!!!
