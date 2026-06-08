From here:

Labour bans traditional tumble dryers to impose Brussels net zero madness on Britain

“Labour’s plans to adopt EU laws will lead to a nationwide ban of conventional tumble dryers.

Brussels-based eurocrats have already decreed they’ll enforce Net Zero targets on Northern Ireland, and forbid the use of dryers that are not linked to heat pumps.”

Northern Ireland is” part of the EU!!!

“In Northern Ireland, the ban on conventional tumble dryers is treated as a significant constitutional and economic grievance by unionist politicians and retailers, while supporters argue it ensures energy efficiency.

Under the Windsor Framework, Northern Ireland remains aligned with EU product standards, meaning stricter eco-design rules have been in effect since 1 July 2025. This has made it increasingly difficult to sell or order vented and condenser tumble dryers, with retailers often forced to limit stock or require customers to collect machines in person due to dual-labeling complexities.

Key perspectives include:

Political Opposition: TUV leader Jim Allister and other unionists describe the situation as “absurd,” arguing that it disenfranchises Northern Irish consumers by subjecting them to laws made by a foreign parliament without local democratic mandate. They criticize the UK government for proposing to extend these restrictions to Great Britain to avoid regulatory divergence.

Retailer Concerns: The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium have raised the issue with ministers, citing the complexity of managing dual supply chains and conflicting energy labels as reasons for the reduced availability of machines.

Consumer Impact: Shoppers report limited choices and higher prices, as only heat pump tumble dryers remain readily available. Critics note that heat pump models are less effective in cold environments like garages and are more expensive upfront, though they use significantly less electricity.

Government Stance: The Northern Ireland Office states it is committed to ensuring equal access to appliances and has provided guidance on labelling easements to allow continued sales, with plans to introduce permanent measures to address the divergence.

Back to the MSN article:

“From July last year the only new dryers available across Northern Ireland were the “significantly more expensive” heat pump variants, he told the Daily Express.

Traditional tumble dryers are cheaper to purchase. Analysis from Which? shows a basic model could be purchased for just £220.

However heat pump dryers range from £350 to £1,000. Which? does stress that they pay for themselves remarkably quickly.”

Sound familiar? Pay double or triple the cost of a perfectly workable solution and get your money back ‘remarkably’ quickly – and keep paying for ever rising electricity prices forever – just like EVs and domestic solar panels.

“Such dryers do not require the installation of a heat pump in the owner’s home. Instead, they use the same technology as heat pumps.

These dryers by absorbing water trapped in laundry with hot air which is then passed over an evaporator which extracts the water and stores it in a tank.

“The air is reheated before returning to the drum which consumer champions say makes them more efficient than conventional dryers which use a constant supply of cool air, heated to dry out clothes.

Following complaints from Mr Allister and others the government retaliated by announcing plans, without a vote in parliament, to roll the ban out nationwide.”

And there it is, the national socialist jackboot! “announcing plans, to roll the ban out nationwide.”

The people who suffer the most are always the poor, sick and elderly. Pesky people!

“The Government confirmed the move and admitted that the measures mirrored those imposed by the EU when approached by this newspaper.

A spokesman for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “Energy efficient tumble dryers will save households up to £910 over their machine’s 20-year lifetime - putting money back into the pockets of hard-working people.”

It will take 20 years to save UP TO £910 – that’s £45 a year or UP TO 87 pence a week. Yes really!

“In the UK, air source heat pumps typically operate between 40 and 60 decibels (dB) at a distance of one meter, which is comparable to a quiet conversation or a refrigerator. Legal noise limits under Permitted Development Rights and MCS standards generally restrict sound to 42 dB at the nearest neighbour’s habitable room window, with some newer guidelines suggesting a lower limit of 37 dB for the unit alone to prevent night-time disturbance.

Just wait for fines on sellers to emerge on top of the much higher prices and a ‘voluntary’ refusal to sell the ‘old’ style dryers.

Here‘s what it costs to install the compulsory heat pump needed to ‘power’ the compliant hot air dryer.

“Cost Breakdown by Type

Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP): Average installation is £10,000–£13,000 before grants, often dropping to £2,500–£5,500 after the £7,500 BUS deduction.

Ground Source Heat Pump (GSHP): Costs average £24,000 before grants, reducing to approximately £16,500 after the BUS grant.

Labor Only: Standard installation labor typically ranges from £1,500 to £4,000.

Key Cost Drivers Prices vary based on property size (requiring larger kW units for bigger homes), radiator upgrades (heat pumps need larger emitters for low-flow temperatures, adding £2,000–£4,000), and electrical upgrades. A standard gas boiler replacement costs roughly £3,000, making the upfront investment for heat pumps higher, though they offer longer lifespans (15–20 years) and lower carbon footprints.

A ‘new’ compliant Hot air dryer now costs around £15,000 for the heat pump PLUS £1,00 for the dryer, rather than £200 for the ‘old’ style hot air dryer.

Onwards!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan