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“Replacing Europe”: Undercover Film Follows The Money Behind Europe’s Taxpayer-Funded Mass Migration Pipeline | ZeroHedge

“Investigative outlet Muckraker spent two months following the West African migration route from start to finish: from the smuggling hub of Nouadhibou, Mauritania, to Spain’s Canary Islands, across mainland Spain and France, and finally to the English Channel and the United Kingdom.

The result is a new documentary, REPLACING EUROPE.”

You can watch th 47 minute video here:

We Followed Illegal Migrants From Africa to Europe - FULL DOCUMENTARY

“Among the documentary’s findings:

A worker for the UN’s International Organization for Migration says Spain deliberately lets the boats keep coming so it keeps receiving EU money.

ACCEM, a Catholic NGO that took in about €225 million in 2024, mostly from the Spanish state, moves arrivals from the Canary Islands to the mainland, houses them in camps and pays them a monthly allowance.

Migrants are flown by the hundreds from Gran Canaria to Madrid.

In the Spanish border town of Irun, an activist group has painted a trail of footsteps guiding migrants past police and into France, where a city-run shelter takes in people with no papers.

The UN’s own migration agency says the priority should be “facilitating, not restricting” migration.

“Most boats on the West African route leave from Senegal, Morocco, Western Sahara and above all Mauritania. Tens of thousands of the illegal immigrants who have landed in the Canary Islands departed from Mauritania’s coast.

The ‘mission’ of the IOM – from Brave AI:

“The mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is to promote humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all, operating on the principle that such migration benefits both migrants and society.”

Really. ‘benefit of all’?

“Replacing Europe”: Undercover Film Follows The Money Behind Europe’s Taxpayer-Funded Mass Migration Pipeline

A new documentary from investigative outlet Muckraker traces the migrant route from West Africa through Spain and France to Britain, examining what the outlet describes as a network sustained by taxpayer-funded aid programs, NGOs, and even Western governments.

The 47-minute film, “Replacing Europe,” draws on months of reporting and undercover footage to investigate the logistics and top NGO players behind the nation-killing mass migration into Europe.

“The entire migration is a game,” says Sheikh M. Kromah, identified by Muckraker as a worker for the UN’s International Organization for Migration. He alleges that Spain has a financial incentive to maintain arrivals because reducing them could jeopardize EU funding.

Muckraker claims that publicly funded institutions help sustain the migration flows that European governments publicly promise to control. Its interviews raise questions about oversight, spending incentives and the boundary between humanitarian assistance and facilitating illegal alien border crossings into Europe.

The broader concern is whether mass migration, malassimilation, and soaring public costs of the European welfare state that cater to migrants could compound fiscal pressure and political instability.

Here is Muckraker’s report:

A UN migration worker admits Spain won’t stop the boats because the EU money is too good. A Catholic NGO pulling in €225 million a year moves arrivals to the mainland and pays them to stay. Activists paint a trail to the French border. And the journalists who filmed it were attacked and nearly arrested.

Investigative outlet Muckraker spent two months following the West African migration route from start to finish: from the smuggling hub of Nouadhibou, Mauritania, to Spain’s Canary Islands, across mainland Spain and France, and finally to the English Channel and the United Kingdom. The result is a new documentary, REPLACING EUROPE.

The film’s central finding is that the movement of tens of thousands of illegal immigrants into Europe is not chaos. It is a managed system, run by smugglers, publicly funded NGOs, activist networks and governments, several of which admit on camera that they profit from it.

Among the documentary’s findings:

A worker for the UN’s International Organization for Migration says Spain deliberately lets the boats keep coming so it keeps receiving EU money.

ACCEM, a Catholic NGO that took in about €225 million in 2024, mostly from the Spanish state, moves arrivals from the Canary Islands to the mainland, houses them in camps and pays them a monthly allowance.

Migrants are flown by the hundreds from Gran Canaria to Madrid.

In the Spanish border town of Irun, an activist group has painted a trail of footsteps guiding migrants past police and into France, where a city-run shelter takes in people with no papers.

The UN’s own migration agency says the priority should be “facilitating, not restricting” migration.

Where It Starts: Mauritania

Most boats on the West African route leave from Senegal, Morocco, Western Sahara and above all Mauritania. Tens of thousands of the illegal immigrants who have landed in the Canary Islands departed from Mauritania’s coast.

Nouadhibou, Mauritania, a key departure point for boats bound for the Canary Islands.

In Nouadhibou, a local source told Muckraker that young migrant women are raped and held “like slaves,” and that captors call their families to demand ransom.

Asked whether criminals or police were responsible, he said both: “The police do that… because they are working with the criminals who smuggle people.” He added that gun and drug traffickers travel among the migrants to get into Europe.

This is how the ‘Borg’ operates, from the United Nations run by the ‘turd world’ to the EUSR (European Union of Socialist Republics - (the modern European equivalent-of the defunct USSR).

“On the Canary Islands, Muckraker met Sheikh M. Kromah, who was then working for the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) and has more than a decade in the migrant aid industry. Kromah has been photographed alongside Spain’s Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, and local officials on El Hierro.”

“”The entire migration is a game,” Kromah told Muckraker. “Everyone wants to have their share.” He said smuggling networks collect between €50,000 and €60,000 per boat.

Asked why Spain doesn’t stop the arrivals, he said the government doesn’t want to. Every year, he said, Spain receives a huge amount of money from the European Union to manage migration, and if the boats stopped, so would the money. The strategy, in his words, is to “minimize it, but not stop it completely, so that they keep getting the money.”

Kromah went further, claiming some of the money changes hands in cash, carried in suitcases into negotiating rooms. He said even the special police deployed to the islands, paid about three times a regular officer’s salary, “want the boats to come every day.”

“Everybody just wants to make money off everybody here,” he said. “So if you look at it, it’s a game.”

Flown to the Mainland

Then comes the transfer. At Gran Canaria airport, Muckraker found a few hundred African men waiting to be flown to Madrid. This process happens multiple times per week and is managed by ACCEM.”

“ACCEM’s full name is the Asociación Comisión Católica Española de Migración, the Spanish Catholic Commission for Migration. According to its own 2024 annual report, as reported by Spanish outlet Infovaticana, ACCEM took in about €225 million in 2024, 88% of it from Spain’s central government. It employed 3,839 people and managed 9,812 reception places that year.

ACCEM makes no secret of its goals. In 2023, its president, Pilar Samanes Ara, cosigned a letter demanding more “safe and legal routes” for migrants into the European Union and Spain. The letter tied that demand directly to the UN’s 2030 Agenda, describing migration as “a transformative force for growth and development.”

Outside an ACCEM camp, Muckraker met a man from Senegal who had lived there for almost a year without a job. He said residents receive about €75 a month from ACCEM, plus bus or metro tickets. Even people who leave the camp without documents, he said, still get the money and a ticket. He knew of a friend who left for another Spanish city and kept being paid.”

“In a related paper titled “Migration and the 2030 Agenda,” the IOM states that the agenda recognizes migration as “a core development consideration,” the first time migration has been integrated explicitly into the global development agenda.

The paper calls migrant women, men and children “agents of development” and says migration can be linked to every goal in the 2030 Agenda.

Its conclusion: efforts should not focus on stopping migration. Facilitating it, not restricting it, is the priority.”

“In Irun, the last Spanish town before France, migrants arrive at the bus station on a daily basis.

From the bus station, a trail of painted footsteps leads to the Red Cross and on to the town hall, where an activist group called Irungo Harrera Sarea meets migrants every day.

Members of the activist group told Muckraker the group has helped some 40,000 migrants to cross the Spanish border into France.”

“The trail leads to Pausa, a shelter in Bayonne, France, that has received millions of euros in public funds. Its director told Muckraker the center is managed by the city of Bayonne’s administration and keeps “no photos, no names.” Migrants stay a few days, he said, then take the bus and “go all over Europe,” with or without documents.”

“A few miles away, Muckraker visited ARDHIS, an NGO that helps migrants seek asylum as LGBT refugees. A migrant who knows the community said many of those making the claim are not gay: “They say that they just want to get on… the help.”

“For those headed to Britain, the last stop in France is Calais, where makeshift camps serve as staging grounds for Channel crossings. A local private security guard described migrants stealing from stores and killing a farmer’s goat to eat. Human traffickers embed themselves in these camps, which have been the scene of deadly shootings in recent years.

Posing as aid workers and filming with hidden cameras, Muckraker got inside one camp set up in an abandoned warehouse. Men there said they came from Sudan, Morocco and Egypt. The crew counted roughly 100 tents packed under one roof, a prayer area lined with rugs and stacked Korans, and masked men watching the visitors. Once the camera was noticed, the mood turned. “I don’t accept that you take photos here,” one man said. A crowd closed in and pushed the crew out.”

“In England, asylum seekers living in a government-funded hotel told Muckraker that housing and food are free, that they receive about £300 a month, and that university is free for them as well. One said he had been living in the hotel for three years.”

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