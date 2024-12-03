From here:

Taxing farms out of existence affects us all - Together Declaration

First, a quick detour to an update o the petition for a redo if the 4 July 2024 General Election.

Call a General Election - Petitions

“Call a General Election

I would like there to be another General Election.

I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.

Sign this petition

2,953,294 signatures”

Call it 3 million signatures – one in 16 of eligible voters.

Total turnout: 28,924,725, percentage turnout: 59.8% - so 10% of those that voted in July 2024.

The current UK Labour government would lose in a landslide were the election to be redone – so there will be no new election redo!

Ok, back to the article, which goes into a lot of dental on the issue of the farmers being taxed on their generational “saved” capital, rather than their income – via “inheritance tax”.

Can you image Google or Amazon being taxed on “goodwill”? or the revaluation of the asset side of its balance sheet whenever there was a new chairperson or CEO?

I was struck by this quote:

“Former Blair advisor John McTernan had set the tone the week before, dumbfounding GB News’ Patrick Christys as he told him: “we don’t need small farmers. It’s an industry we could do without…. we can do to them what Thatcher did to the miners.”

There are around 70.000 farms in the UK of varying sizes. The attitude expressed by McTernan – a former Tony Blair adviser – is emblematic of the Cult of Moloch, from the UN down through the WEF and into every socialist administration across the world, not just in the UK.

Throwing farmers off the land – preventing them from growing food – is an insane and evil idea. If the farms are struggling, they should/could be given temporary financial assistance for bad years – at a fraction of the money being spent on renewables that only increase the entire country’s electricity bills.

What will be done with the vacated farmland?

Do you think, like I do, that it will go to forests of onshore wind turbines and plantations of solar panels – to even further increase the price of electricity?

Whenever you see a news item like this that seems ludicrous, you can bet that at its root, it’s grounded in a “net zero” policy.

Onwards!!!

