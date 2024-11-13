Extracted from this lengthy article, here is the RKI component examples of political interference in medical issues contained in the recent leak of RKI documents. Bo doubt there will be more from this and other sources in due course.

From here:

“•At the time the lockdowns were implemented, RKI leaders knew the seasonal peak in respiratory illness was on its way out. However, in their internal communications they stated: “You can see that the curve is slowly levelling off, but we should avoid drawing attention to this in our external communications, to encourage compliance with measures.” Likewise, they also believed COVID-19 was less dangerous than the flu and that there was no justification to keep children out of schools.

This meant the lockdowns were utterly unnecessary (as COVID would disappear on its own) and that the immense social and economic harm the lockdowns caused was societal sabotage.

•They knew there was no point in doing mass testing of asymptomatic individuals (as all this accomplished was drumming up fear about COVID-19 and wasting money on tests—which in America became a multi-billion dollar boondoggle).

Note: Scott Atlas MD repeatedly tried to convince the Whitehouse COVID task force of this same point, but was constantly shut down by Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci.



•Since there were no justifications for giving the vaccines to children (and many groups were opposed to them), the RKI put a lot of work into finding ways to effectively market them (and dishonestly downplay the severity of the vaccine reactions). Given that the COVID vaccines have significantly injured (or killed) large numbers of children who were never at risk from COVID-19, this is also a critically important point going forward.

•The RKI knew there was never any evidence to support the vaccine mandates, as contrary to what they told the public (like the CDC), they knew vaccines did not prevent transmission.

•They knew their mask mandates were nonsensical and had the potential to make things worse.

• The German political leadership repeatedly pressured the RKI to do things it did not believe were scientifically justified during the COVID response. Likewise, documents also show there was international pressure (e.g., from France’s president and NATO) to do so, again illustrating this was a globally coordinated effort.

•The courts have begun to recognize the testimony the health agencies gave in support of government overreach was invalid, as internally the agencies did not support what the government was telling them to publicly support (e.g., a top RKI official admitted this in court). This will be an immensely important point going forward as we search for COVID accountability and reestablish the separation of powers that our liberty and freedom depend upon.

•When the vaccines failed to work during the seasonal winter wave of respiratory illness in the winter of 2021-22, despite being aware of this vaccine failure, the RKI chose to side with the government and support the narrative that the winter wave of death was due to the unvaccinated.

•They knew as early as January 2021 of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis as a life-threatening complication of the AstraZeneca clot shot but ‘forgot’ to inform the public about this.

•The RKI repeatedly sided with the government because they feared being bypassed and becoming irrelevant.

•The testing requirements given to the unvaccinated to enter Germany had no scientific basis and were purely political in nature.



•The COVID-19 tests were highly inaccurate, so there was no justification in using them.

•RKI repeatedly wanted to downgrade the risk of COVID, but was politically pressured not to and did not, hence prolonging the hysteria about the virus—something not that different from how, during Bush’s presidency we constantly had notifications it was a red or orange terror alert day despite no attacks ever happening (which is one of the many reasons why we believed COVID-19 was equivalent of the “Democrats War on Iraq”).

•There was strong political pressure (globally) to delay the approval of the COVID-19 vaccines until after the 2020 election. For context, during the pandemic, whenever Trump tried to propose any solution to COVID-19 besides a vaccine (e.g., hydroxychloroquine) both the mass media and the FDA sabotaged it—which was abhorrent as using repurposed drugs was always the only possible way to address the pandemic.”

“Note: these RKI files are discussed further by three prominent Substack journalists here, here, and here.

The past and present German politicians acted as dictators, denying science, medical advice, a duty of care, leadership and more – actions that killed hundreds of thousands of Germans using an experiment the politicians knew was dangerous and improperly tested - and maimed millions more.

The damage is ongoing. Here is a “fast and dirty” ball=park of extra deaths in Germany using death rates per million compared to the death rate per million in 2019.

These are extra deaths and are not age standardised excess death, which reflect net migration (1.4 million immigrants in 2023?).

Almost 320,000 over the entre scamdemic with 270,000 during the three “injection years” of 2021 to 2023 inclusive.

