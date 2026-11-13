I posted this a few days ago:

(100) UK Labour government spits in the face of the people of a small village and gives planning permission for a former military site to house illegal migrants using ‘emergency’ powers

The article concluded with this:

“There are 124 post code areas in the UK- so 89,000 asylum seekers in total – almost all Muslim- 66,000 in HMOs.

89,000 divided by 124 = 720- I call it 500 for ease.

Hence 500 criminal Muslims in every post code – that is the reality of his promise of ‘hope in every post code’.

“Andy Burnham argues that asylum seekers must be dispersed more evenly across the UK, asserting that wealthier and middle-class areas must “play their part” to share the burden. He contends that the current system unfairly concentrates accommodation in poorer communities where housing is cheaper, leading to disproportionate pressure on local services and civil unrest.

The Prime Minister’s position emphasizes that fairness requires all regions to accommodate dispersal placements, rather than allowing HMOs to cluster in deprived urban areas. This approach aims to relieve specific localities like Greater Manchester and Blackpool, which have historically hosted large shares of the national asylum population.”

From Brave AI:

“In the year ending June 2026, the most common nationalities of asylum seekers in the UK were Pakistani (10%), Eritrean (8%), Iranian (8%), Sudanese (7%), and Afghan (7%). These five groups collectively represent the largest share of claims, with Pakistan and Afghanistan being the single largest nationalities in recent periods.

Regional breakdowns and historical trends highlight:

Asian nationals comprised 39% of asylum seekers in 2025, with Pakistani , Afghan , Bangladeshi , Indian , and Vietnamese being the largest individual groups.

African nationals made up 31% of the total, primarily from Eritrea , Sudan , Somalia , Nigeria , and Ethiopia .

Middle Eastern (16%) and European (7%) nationals formed the next largest regional groups.

In smaller boat arrivals specifically, Eritrean (16%), Sudanese (15%), Somali (15%), Afghan (13%), and Iranian (7%) nationals accounted for two-thirds of arrivals in the year to June 2026.

Albanian nationals previously peaked as the top nationality in 2022 but have since declined significantly, while Iranian claims have remained consistently high since 2016.

“Islam is the dominant religion in Pakistan, Eritrea, Iran, Sudan, and Afghanistan.

In Pakistan and Iran, Islam is the overwhelming majority faith, with approximately 96.5% and 99.8% of their respective populations being Muslim. Afghanistan is similarly homogeneous, with 99.9% of its population identifying as Muslim, predominantly Sunni.

In Sudan, Islam is the state religion, practiced by roughly 96% of the population. Eritrea is the only country in this list where Islam is not the absolute majority; it is practiced by approximately 51.6% of the population, while Christianity is also a dominant faith, held by a significant portion of the remaining demographic.

Not all these asylum seekers are :boat people’ or ‘truck people’. The Muslim ‘Home Secretary’ has opened ‘safe and legal routes for even more immigrants from Afghanistan and Gaza.

From Brave AI:

“UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced the reopening of the UK Resettlement Scheme (UKRS) and new capped sponsorship routes to provide safe and legal pathways for refugees, specifically prioritizing Afghan women and girls fleeing Taliban persecution and Palestinians displaced by the war in Gaza.

The scheme aims to deter irregular Channel crossings by offering a five-year path to permanent settlement (indefinite leave to remain) for those referred by the UNHCR or International Refugee Assistance Project, which is significantly faster than the status reviews applied to irregular migrants.

Target Demographics: Approximately one in four referrals will be for Afghan women/girls or Palestinian refugees, with additional priority for people with disabilities.

Sponsorship Routes: New Community Sponsorship and Student Sponsorship routes will open in October 2026, followed by an employer-sponsored route in Spring 2027.

Geographic Scope: While Afghan refugees are directly targeted, Palestinian eligibility is currently limited to those who have already fled Gaza to neighboring countries like Jordan or Lebanon, as those remaining in Gaza are outside the initial remit.

Scale: Admissions are initially capped and controlled, expected to number in the hundreds initially and grow into the low thousands, a scale that some experts argue is too small to significantly impact irregular migration trends.

Human rights require the ‘right to family life’ of each asylum seeker. Average family sizes in Afganistan and gaza? From Brave AI:

“Afghanistan has one of the largest average household sizes in the world, typically ranging between 7 to 8 people per household, with some estimates reaching 8.04. Historically, extended families are common, often comprising multiple generations living together in a single compound.

Gaza has seen a decline in average household size, which was 5.5 individuals in 2022, down from 6.5 in 2007. In the broader West Bank, the average household size was 4.7 individuals in 2022, compared to 5.5 in 2007. The overall average for Palestinian households in 2022 was 5.0 individuals.

So, every woman granted asylum is likely to be an ‘anchor’ for around half a dozen relatives- who, in turn, may have other relatives.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is seeking closer alignment with the EU which includes ‘free movement of people across the EU.

How many of the 900,000 asylum seekers in the EU would prefer resideny in the UK rather than their current EU countries?

From Brave AI:

“In 2025, there were 797,760 total asylum applicants in the EU, comprising 669,365 first-time applicants and 127,340 subsequent applicants. This represents a 26.6% decrease compared to the 912,425 first-time applicants recorded in 2024.

Key statistics include:

Top Countries of Origin: In 2025, Venezuela was the leading country of citizenship for asylum seekers, followed by Afghanistan and Syria.

Application Rates: There were approximately 1.5 first-time asylum applicants per 1,000 people in the EU in 2025.

Pending Cases: At the end of December 2025, 1,219,390 applications were still under consideration by national authorities.

Protection Grants: EU countries granted protection status to 361,325 asylum seekers in 2025, a decline of 17.5% from the previous year.

Afghanistan ans Syria – feature AGAIN.

The largest religion of the UK’s asylum seekers is Islam. So why isn’t the narrative focussed on this fact? Probably to target the Muslim vote in local and general elections?

I posted this in August 2026:

Solving the Muslim invasion of the UK? - by Peter Halligan

So, rather than housing asylum seekers in hotels, HMOs and converting military barracks, why shouldn’t these refugees be housed and policed by their faith in their mosques? Maybe convert these into asylum shelters?

Anyway Ser Hedge has posted an article on the costs to Denmark of their asylum seekers:

Denmark Tallied What Every Resident Pays And Takes... Guess Which Migrants Come Out $11,000 Short | ZeroHedge

“Denmark’s Finance Ministry added up the taxes paid and the public spending on each resident and sorted the results by origin: immigrants from the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey cost the state a net DKK 74,000 (about $11,000) each in 2019, while immigrants from Western countries paid in DKK 52,000 (about $7,700) a head more than they drew.”

So, the numbers are 7 years old. But still…

From Brave AI:

“As of 2025, there are approximately 187,867 immigrants and descendants from Middle Eastern, North African, Pakistani, and Turkish (MENAPT) countries in Denmark, constituting about 3% of the total population.

“The narrator then scales the Danish per-head figure up to other countries, arriving at “€35 billion a year” for Germany, “€28 billion” for France and “at least €120 billion a year” for the EU, on the reasoning that “infrastructure, education and health care are fairly similar, so the costs probably are too.”

“The post says the MENAPT group is a net cost “at EVERY age of their life.” The ministry’s 2018 edition found that MENAPT immigrants aged 25 to 64 averaged a net cost of DKK 57,000 each in 2018, against net contributions of DKK 133,000 for Danes and DKK 91,000 for Western immigrants the same age, and only 35% of them paid in more than they took out.

190,000 immigrants from Eastern, North African, Pakistani, and Turkish (MENAPT). Costing DKK 57,000 each (around £6,500) total cost to Denmark of around 11 billion DKK – around £1.3 billion. Population of Denmark = 6 million – population of UK 70 million (including around 11 million foreign born nationals according to the 2021-22 census.

How about the UK?

“Based on the provided search context, here are the immigration statistics for the specified regions and countries in the UK:

Pakistan — The Pakistani-born population is one of the largest in the UK. Estimates vary by source and year:

2021/22 Census: Approximately 654,000 to 703,309 individuals.

2023/2024 Estimates: Ranges from 625,000 to 703,309.

Turkey — Data distinguishes between Turkish nationals and the broader Turkish-origin community (including Turkish Cypriots):

Turkish Nationals: Approximately 145,000 to 150,000.

Total Turkish-Origin Community: Estimated at around 500,000, which includes roughly 300,000 Turkish Cypriots and others from former Ottoman regions.

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) — Specific total counts for MENA are not aggregated in the provided text, but key country figures include:

Iran: Approximately 124,000 to 124,200 immigrants.

Iraq: Approximately 99,000 to 124,850 immigrants.

Afghanistan: Approximately 99,000 to 112,310 immigrants.

Syria: Approximately 43,290 immigrants.

Egypt: Approximately 25,310 immigrants.

Morocco: Approximately 20,205 immigrants.

Somalia: Approximately 119,000 to 18,340 (depending on whether asylum seekers are included in the broader count).

Key Context

In 2023, Pakistan was the third-largest country of origin for UK immigrants, following Poland and India.

The majority of immigrants from the Middle East and Asia arrived in the UK between 2020 and 2025, with significant increases in work and study visas from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Asylum Applicants: In 2024, the largest numbers of first asylum applicants came from Pakistan (11,000), Afghanistan (8,500), and Iran (8,100).

So over half a million immigrants from Middle Eastern, North African, Pakistani, and Turkish (MENAPT) countries- around THREE times as many as Denmark.

So given the UK has 3 times the number of immigrants from MENAPT, costs might reasonably be expected to be 3 times higher - £4 billion, just for those countries.

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