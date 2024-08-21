The UK’s national socialist party, realising that it does not have the quality, experience or competence to govern the UK, has set the ball in motion, to rejoin the EU.

The Labour government has no mandate to govern the country, garnering just one fifth f the eligible electorate I the 4 July 2024 election – around 30% of a very low turnout of 50%. Its politicians may not be as bat-shit crazy as the Democratic Party of the US, but they are equally kakistocratic.

The murmurings of ending UK sovereignty were reported here:

REVEALED: The 120 Labour MPs determined to REVERSE Brexit by dragging UK closer to EU (msn.com)

“In a new investigation, some 47 Labour MPs have given their backing to a bid which could see Britain edge ever closer to Brussels and even reverse Brexit.

The group of new MPs join an established membership of another 80 Labour colleagues, will look to steer the Government closer towards Europe.”

As a reminder, the unpopular Labour government has 411 seats out of the 650 seat UK Parliament and the pro-EU Liberal Party has 72 seats. In theory, the anti-Brexit lobby has the super majority to pass any law in favour of rejoining the EU it wishes.

The left-wing lunatic fringe in the media is piling on:

Brexit Has Failed, But Farage Blames Others (msn.com)

The temptation for rejoining the EU for the Labour government must be irresistible. It does not have the quality, attention to detail or competence to be in government and ca play a “get out of jail free card” by submitting to the rules and directives of the EU Commission and get rid of a lot of gnarly problems associated with the “Ireland” issue AND all the associated customs and border issues of being outside the EU.

The kakistocrats In the Labour party will think that paying, say, 12 billion Euros a year (same as France) for the privilege of being in the EU is a bargain.

The UK has a separate central bank, the Bank of England, which has set an interest rate of 5.25% as appropriate (same as the US Fed) for its estimates of inflation 18 months down the line.

The European Central Bank has set a rate of 1% below that – and generally has a rate that is 1-2% below that set by the Bank of England. A 1-2% interest cost saving is worth a lot of money on more than 3 trillion pounds of government debt!

S, the next step for the mob of left-wing lunatics might be to abandon the pound sterling. After all, why good is it, really – all that exchange rate volatility is t something that is in the socialist play book of key indicators.

All the way back in 1967, Labour Prime Minister had this to say:

“On 18th November, the British government devalued the pound from $2.80 to $2.40. Prime Minister Harold Wilson appeared on radio and television the following day to reassure the public and uttered his most famous line, ‘this does not mean, of course, that the pound here in Britain, in your pocket or purse, or in your bank, has been devalued’.

The rate is now around one dollar 30 cents per pound and still the UK has trouble competing in US import markets.

Onwards!!!

