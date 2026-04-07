From here;

The World On Edge Fuel Rationing Begining

‘Energy Realities team starts your week with some data points on the looming diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel shortages due to the Iran war.

The Strait of Hormuz had traffic through, and Saudi Arabia helped get their Yanbu Pipeline maxed out, but the world will be months recovering from the supply disruption.

1. EU Energy Crisis & Demand Reduction Measures

The Podcast discusses EU Energy Commissioner Jorgensen’s proposals for fuel rationing, including car-free Sundays and remote work mandates. These are compared to 1970s oil crisis policies, with concerns raised about their feasibility, particularly in Eastern European countries.



2. European Refining Capacity Crisis

A significant decline in EU and UK refineries over the past decade is examined, driven by emissions standards and regulations. The discussion highlights the risks of losing refining capacity, including increased reliance on imports and potential fuel shortages.



3. US Energy Supply Concerns

The transcript addresses potential fuel shortages in the United States, particularly in California due to its dependence on imported refined products. It also discusses Canada’s role as a crude oil supplier and the implications of Colonial Pipeline disruptions for the Eastern Seaboard.



4. Politics & Ideology of Energy Transition

There’s critical analysis of policymakers’ push for rapid renewable energy adoption and demand reduction, even at significant cost. The discussion includes concerns about influential organizations like the World Economic Forum and their climate agenda, alongside criticism of inadequate long-term planning.



5. International Energy Agency (IEA) Effectiveness

The transcript critiques the IEA’s outdated recommendations and perceived irrelevance to the current crisis, questioning its leadership and mission drift.



6. Agricultural & Food Security Impact

The discussion covers rising fertilizer costs and the threat of a global hunger crisis due to agricultural sector disruptions.

I will finish up with an explainer o why UK energy prices are so high from Kathryn Porter – clue – politicians deliberately set high prices using dishonest sleight of hand.

Why your energy bill is so high | Kathryn Porter | Battle of Ideas 2025

Fun facts from Brave AI;

‘Research identifies the United Kingdom as the fifth least sunny country in the world, receiving an average of 1,530 sunshine hours annually. In contrast, the sunniest European capital is Nicosia, Cyprus, which enjoys approximately 3,388 sunshine hours annually.

‘The UK government has already authorised the Tillbridge Solar Farm near Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, which is the largest solar project to date, approved by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband on 14 October 2025.

Capacity and Scale : The 700-megawatt (MW) project covers approximately 1,214 hectares (3,000 acres) , equivalent to 2,000 football pitches , making it larger than any existing UK solar farm.

Power Output : Once operational, it is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to power up to 300,000 homes .

Status : It is the 17th clean energy Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) approved by the current Labour government and the 10th solar NSIP approved by Ed Miliband.

Controversy : The approval faces significant opposition from local residents, the Lincolnshire county council, and district councils who fear the “industrialisation” of the countryside and the destruction of farmland.

Other Major Projects: While Tillbridge is the largest approved, the Cleve Hill Solar Park in Kent (373 MW) is currently the largest operational plant in the UK.

‘The UK has approximately 30.4 million homes, which equates to 446 homes per 1,000 people.

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