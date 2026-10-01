From Brave AI:

“The Netherlands has abandoned its plan to tax unrealized gains.

Following intense backlash from investors and business leaders who warned of capital flight, Prime Minister Rob Jetten’s government officially scrapped the controversial 36% tax on “paper profits” (unrealized gains on shares, bonds, and crypto) that was previously approved by the House of Representatives in February 2026.

Instead, the Netherlands will adopt a traditional capital gains tax levied only on realized profits (actual sales). Key details of the new policy include:

Tax Rate: A flat 36% rate on actual investment gains.

Implementation Timeline: The new regime for shares, bonds, and second homes begins in 2028 , with cryptocurrency and foreign currencies following in 2030 .

Revenue Impact: The shift is projected to cost the state €15 billion over eight years, which the government intends to recoup by lowering the tax-free allowance for capital gains.

Current Status: The interim “deemed return” system remains in effect until the new realized-gains legislation is finalized, with proposals expected in spring 2027.

Let’s see if the policy is adopted by the UK in its budget on 28 October 2026.

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