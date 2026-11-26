From here:

Who pays the new EU taxes? A breakdown of who will foot the bill

E-waste levy would raise over a third of new EU own-resource revenue

E-waste is the largest single bill for nine of the ten largest member states

CBAM revenue would more than double by 2034, tobacco excise rises 82%

Four large member states would account for over half of the plastic packaging levy

Four member states would account for over 60% of the digital services tax

Tobacco excise revenue would be concentrated in a few large markets, four states account for 60%

Four member states would account for about two-thirds of the e-waste levy

Emissions Trading System revenue is concentrated, with four member states accounting for 60%

Just over half of the CBAM levy would come from four member states

The Relative size of the UK compared to Germany, France, Italy and Spain means that the burden of EU taxation would be shared proportionately with the UK.

More cigarette, energy and e-wate taxes amongst all those regulation on how to breathe coming from the EU Commission!

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