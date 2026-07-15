One major concession to the EU and a ceding UK territory is Gibraltar – as usual it is conducted in a developing atmosphere of unintended consequences (because of stupidity and a lacl of awareness of the implications for the UK that only a stupid idiot – or a socialist would not recognise.

It was signed into law without any mandate in any manifesto by the socialist UK government in collaboration with the European Union of Socialist Republics (the EUSR, not to be confused with the old USSR) and the Socialist Republic of Spain.

From Brave AI:

“On 14 July 2026, the European Union and the United Kingdom formally signed a landmark treaty regarding Gibraltar, with Spain and Gibraltar representatives also present at the Brussels ceremony. This agreement, signed by Maroš Šefčovič (EU Trade Commissioner) and Stephen Doughty (UK Minister of State for Europe), alongside José Manuel Albares (Spanish Foreign Minister) and Fabian Picardo (Gibraltar’s Chief Minister), finalizes the post-Brexit framework for the territory.”

“ Demolition of the Border Fence: The historic “Verja” separating Gibraltar from La Línea de la Concepción is scheduled for demolition at midnight on 15 July 2026 , ending physical border controls for the approximately 15,000 daily cross-border commuters.

Dual Border Controls: To maintain Schengen integrity while allowing free movement, dual checks will be implemented at Gibraltar Airport and the port. Spanish authorities will conduct Schengen entry checks on arrivals, while Gibraltar handles its own immigration, mirroring the model at London’s St. Pancras station.

Sovereignty Remains Unchanged: Both Spain and the UK reaffirmed that the treaty does not alter their respective sovereignty claims; Spain insists its claim is preserved “without changing a single comma,” while the UK asserts its sovereignty and military autonomy.

Tax and Trade Harmonization: The agreement eliminates customs checks on goods and introduces a progressive convergence in indirect taxation, including a minimum 15% transaction tax in Gibraltar to prevent market distortions.

Provisional Entry into Force: The treaty enters into provisional application immediately upon signing, pending final ratification by the European Parliament (expected by December 2026) and the UK Parliament.

This deal is widely regarded as the final major unresolved issue of the Brexit process, aiming to boost regional prosperity and stability while safeguarding the EU’s single market and customs union.

“From 14 July 2026, the UK-EU Gibraltar treaty is in provisional application, meaning routine passport checks and physical barriers at the land border between Spain (La Linea) and Gibraltar are removed. Consequently, no specific border ID is required for crossing the land frontier, as movement is now frictionless like that between neighboring towns.

“ Land Border : You can walk or drive freely without routine passport checks . While not strictly required for the crossing itself, carrying valid identification (such as a passport or national ID card) is still advisable.

Airport and Port : All immigration and customs controls are now concentrated at Gibraltar’s airport and port . Travelers arriving by air or sea are subject to dual border checks conducted by both Gibraltar authorities and Spanish police.

EU Entry/Exit System (EES) : For non-EU nationals, the EES biometric system (fingerprints and facial scans) applies only at the airport and port , not at the land border. Gibraltar residents with civilian registration cards are exempt from EES.

Visa Requirements: EU/EEA nationals can use a national ID card or passport. UK and other non-EU nationals need a valid passport. Gibraltar residents retain freedom of movement rights into the EU.

The treaty effectively ends the physical border fence (”La Verja”) and daily queues, transferring all formal border control to the air and sea entry points.”

What this means is that any Spanish nation al or EU citizen can enter Gibraltar UNRESTRICTED.

This will impact Spanish EU citizens in the first instance, so let’s see what impact that might have.

Firstly, the socialist Spanish government has decided to legitimize over a million previously illegal immigrants AND THEIR EXTNDED FAMILIES.

‘NATURALIZING UP TO 4 MILLION South Americans/ plus those North Africans currently not working legally.

The mass regularization program, approved by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez‘s government in early 2026, aims to provide one-year renewable residence and work permits to foreign nationals who entered the country before the end of 2025, have resided in Spain for at least five months, and possess a clean criminal record.

While the government estimates around 500,000 eligible applicants, independent think tanks suggest the number of undocumented residents could be as high as 800,000. The application period opened in April 2026 and closed at the end of June, with over 1.17 million immigrants submitting applications, significantly exceeding official projections. Beneficiaries will not be eligible for permanent residency or citizenship until they have held legal status for ten years.

1.17 million application!!!

“Specific family members of Spanish citizens are eligible for Spanish citizenship, primarily through Citizenship by Descent (for children) or Citizenship by Option/Residency (for spouses and adult children).

“here are approximately 3,045,966 Spanish nationals living abroad as of January 1, 2025.

Of this group, only about 855,000 are natural-born Spaniards, while the remainder are likely naturalized citizens who have returned to their countries of origin or migrated elsewhere.

While Spain offers visas for family reunification for spouses, partners, and children of Spanish citizens residing outside the country, no aggregate count of these families is included in the text.

3 million of Spanish descent, on top of those from North Africa already there) eligible for residency and all the welfare, health and pension benefits that entails.

Most of those with Spanish descent come from South and Latin America. To give you some idea of scale, Buenos Aires of Argentina will be the third largest electorate in the next Spanish election AFTER Barcelona and Madrid.

How long before the entire Spanish economy is swamped by unemployment/health/pension benefit claims with insufficient taxes to pay for them?

Will the issue be restricted to Spain?

No! because of the freedom of movement of people via the EU’s Schengen agreement.

Poor little Gibraltar will disintegrate , then Spain, then France, Germany , Denmark, Norway et al.

How many North African migrants will travel via Spain/Gibraltar and into THE UK?

DON’T FORGET THE EUSR HAS JUST SIGNED A MAJOR TRADE AGREEMENT WITH MERCOSU that undercuts the EU’s (and by extension the UK’s) agricultural sector (buying low wage/subsistence/jungle cleared products) and outcompeting farm labour in the EU and UK.

“The EU–Mercosur Partnership Agreement, a landmark free trade deal between the European Union and the South American bloc (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay), officially entered provisional application on May 1, 2026.

Signed on January 17, 2026, after 25 years of negotiations, the agreement eliminates tariffs on 91–92% of bilateral trade, creating a market of over 700 million consumers. The deal is expected to save EU exporters over €4 billion annually by reducing duties on cars, machinery, and pharmaceuticals, while granting Mercosur agricultural products like beef, poultry, and sugar preferential access to the EU market under specific quotas.

Despite facing strong opposition from French politicians and environmentalists over concerns regarding agricultural competition and deforestation, the European Commission invoked Article 218 to implement the trade provisions provisionally. However, the agreement’s full ratification still requires consent from the European Parliament and approval from all 27 EU member states for the political cooperation pillar; if the Parliament rejects the deal, provisional application will be suspended.

Here’s taste of things to come - already hitting Taco Bell IN THE US.

“The 2026 US cyclosporiasis outbreak is a significant multistate surge of the parasitic intestinal illness caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, with cases reported across 34 states and over 1,600 lab-confirmed domestically acquired infections as of mid-July 2026. The CDC and FDA are investigating multiple distinct clusters linked to contaminated fresh produce or water, though a single common source has not yet been identified

The socialist in the EUSR and UK are hell bent on seeking the lowest common (and (falling) denominator of GDP/capita and living standards.

The UK and EU are governed by ‘net zero’ and ‘woke’ idiots that could not see an approaching express train hurtling towards them with a full beam spotlight.

Maybe a new UK Prime minister can reverse course, abandon ‘net zero, actually enact Brexit and BEG the US to become the 51st AND POOREST US STATE – if it will suffer our presence.

There goes that pig with the flapping ears again!

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