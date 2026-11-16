The UK’s Labour government is on the look-out to fund its welfare, defence and housing plans.

It already employs stealth taxes, via huge hikes in energy prices, employment costs, in heritance taxes and local authority rates. It has (almost) run out of other people’s money. Bank taxes have gone up, hopefully temporarily so what is left?

The answer is PENSION funds – both public and private.

From Brave AI:

“As of 2026, private sector pension schemes hold approximately £1,650 billion (£1.1 trillion in defined benefit/hybrid schemes and £550 billion in defined contribution schemes), while public sector defined benefit schemes hold approximately £550 billion.

The total value of UK institutional assets, which includes these pension funds, is near an all-time high of £4.4 trillion.

So around 2.75 trillion pounds in pension schemes – that is not the only in the investment management industry.

“The UK investment management industry reached a record £11.1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) at the end of 2025, with growth continuing into 2026.

This figure represents an 11% increase from the previous year and marks the second consecutive year of double-digit growth, solidifying the UK’s position as the second-largest investment management centre globally after the United States.

When including firms outside of the Investment Association (IA) membership, the wider UK industry is estimated to manage approximately £13.3 trillion.

The industry supported around 124,600 jobs in 2025, with significant contributions from both domestic and overseas clients, the latter accounting for 53% of total assets.

Leading firms by UK-managed assets include Legal & General (approx. £910 billion), BlackRock (approx. £560 billion), and Insight Investment (approx. £510 billion).

The market is projected to grow further, with some forecasts estimating the broader UK asset management market to reach USD 26.08 trillion by 2031.

Hmm. Around £20 trillion (at $1.3/£) in 5 years. Quite a juicy target.

The average return on these investments is likely to be around 5-8% per annum net of fees of around ¼%.

So maybe a trillion a year in investment returns by 2031(and investment management fees of £5 billion a year).

Given the Uk government are confirmed Marxists who view all property as theft, what’s to stop the lunatics targeting these funds during fiscal emergencies they have created? After all, the UK has national debt of £3 trillion pounds and those investment funds have been ‘stolen’ from ‘the State, right?

A 40%super tax on the on 5-8% return would only be fair, right? /sarc

A trillion a year earning around £50-80 billion in income, taxed at 40% would raise the odd £20-32 billion a year- enough to fund either extra defence spending OR the new ‘national social care’ plan?

This super tax could be structured directly or, it could be funded in directly by directing these funds to invest in the governments large capital projects such as housebuilding or social care- which would turn them into loss making ventures as all government projects do (think HS2).

Here is an example of the thinking behind the indirect taxation route- it pays for itself with a 12% annual return (before fees of 2% for the managers!

From here:

New Lord Mayor: Pension funds must double down on Britain

“It is the paradox of our time that Britain has one of the world’s largest pools of domestic capital whilst having a shortage of domestic capital for scale-up and infrastructure opportunities,” he is expected to say. “This is especially so when UK private capital data shows that private assets have delivered a rate of return of 12.4 per cent after fees over the past 20 years.”

I would suggest that the 12.4% annualized return is from small pools of capital- as soon as you scale up to hundreds of billions those returns will reduce to the same as ordinary equity market returns.

This is the same argument that high risk investments outperform low risk ones- which may be true, but the key point is the extra RISK- you may not get back what you put in over a 5-10 year period.

Anyway- wait for the next tax grab- I expect it will manifest itself in compulsory investments in low cost housing- slums of the future!

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