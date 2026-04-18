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aileen's avatar
aileen
1h

when i travelled to america i was amazed at how many buildings, airports etc were all named after huge crook pedos.....this one is no different.

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Blue Star's avatar
Blue Star
34mEdited

$30 LOL! You couldn't pay me to visit that hideous monstrosity! Looks like a correctional facility. Hey, now there's an idea on how to repurpose it!

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