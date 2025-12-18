From Brave AI:

“The Bank of England has cut its benchmark interest rate from 4% to 3.75% in its final monetary policy decision of 2025, marking the fourth rate reduction this year and the sixth since August 2024.

The decision, made by a narrow 5-4 vote of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), was widely anticipated due to a sharp decline in inflation and weakening economic indicators, including a rise in unemployment and a contraction in GDP. Governor Andrew Bailey changed his stance from the previous meeting, voting in favor of the cut, which will provide a pre-Christmas boost to consumers and businesses.”

“The average UK mortgage balance for the first quarter of 2025 was £214,818, based on data from the latest available figures.”

Which works out at around £537 a year.

Savers will get less of a return:

“The average savings for those aged 45-54 is £13,318, and for those aged 55 and over, it is £27,949.

Which works out at a reduction of around £70 a year,

Rwrading borrowers and supporting house prices? – well low value “new” ones anyway – more expensive homes for th elderly will need o be downsized to avoid inheritance taxes of 26% starting in a year or so.

“The average weekly household expenditure on goods and services in the UK was £623.30 in the financial year 2023 to 2024, representing a nominal increase of £55.60 (10%) from the previous year.” - £32,000 a year, - consumer price inflation is currently 3.2% p.a., down from 3.6% p.a. last month

Which works out at around £1,000 a year. Most of that is increases in utility bills – increases in local authority rates in excess of 5% about to hit the economy in April.

The Labour government will crow about the last cut In rates, on top of 5 previous cuts in the last year.

“The Bank of England has cut interest rates six times since August 2024, with the most recent cut occurring on 18 December 2025, reducing the base rate to 3.75%. This follows a series of gradual reductions from a peak of 5.25% in August 2023, with the first cut taking place in August 2024.

A fall of 1.5% - from a massive peak in August 2023. Th only way was down!”

There will be no mention of the increases in rates prior to 2024.

“The Bank of England’s base rate remained at a historic low of 0.1% from March 2020 until December 2021, following a series of cuts to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

From 0.1% to 5.25% - under the Tories so “no harm, no foul” f labour – but cuts from these record levels are to the credit of Labour???

Pardon me while I hold my sides in because they are SPLITTING apart!

In my view the base rate should have AT LEAST been equal to the 11% peak of inflation in October 2022 as a result of the disastrous government C19 measures that pumped around 400 billion pounds (12%) of GDP into th economy that could only possibly lead to inflation.

From December 2021, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began a significant tightening cycle, raising the rate from 0.1% to 5.25% by August 2023 in response to soaring inflation, which peaked at 11.1% in October 2022. This marked the most aggressive rate hike cycle in decades, driven by the need to control inflationary pressures that had built up during the recovery from the pandemic.”

Signs of upcoming local authority rates increases on the way.

“Six local authorities in and around London—Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster, Wandsworth, Hammersmith and Fulham, the City of London, and Windsor and Maidenhead—have been granted the power to raise council tax by more than 5% for the 2026 and 2027 financial years without requiring a local referendum.

“The UK energy price cap for a typical dual fuel household on a direct debit tariff is set at £1,755 annually for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2025, representing a 2% increase from the previous quarter. This level is still 43% above the winter 2021/22 levels, despite a series of reductions since the peak of the energy crisis.

Expect the “old Lady” to be on hold for a few months as the UK continues to grapple with the stagflation of labour’s disastrous economic policies that are taking the UK ever closer to economic collapse.

Onwards!!!

