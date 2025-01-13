Almost 3/4 of the civilian population of Ukraine was a compromise and pace. No surprise there. What would any population wish for, after enduring a million dead and 3 million wounded from the cream of their youth. Russia has probably suffered 700,000 dead and 2 million wounded.

It’s a war of American/NATO design, so no “agreement” involving the US and NATO can ever be accepted by Russia. Too many lies and broken promises over decades that are intended to damage Russia.

The incoming Trump Administration can come up with more promises in order to stop the conflict, but his process will take at least a year, during which time the conflict will continue – more dead and wounded and more resources wasted enlarging a buffer zone of depopulated rubble.

Trump will turn 80 during the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence, we can all pray that he does not suffer the dame decline Inyo senile dementia that Biden experienced at the same age.

Putin will be 74 in 2026. He may have approved a successor by then.

The point is that Russia will view the Trump presidency as temporary and will seek assurances far beyond those that might be possible under Trump.

NATO allies in the EU are disintegrating politically as socialism fails to look after the weakest in society and instead seeks to impose higher taxes and living costs that are the inevitable consequence of “net zero” and sectarian intolerance with Islam. Only the shameful shenanigans of Macron kept Le Pen’s centrist party from controlling the French Parliament – expect the same deal in Germany to keep he centrist AfD from the reis of power in Germany, All the dying political parties forming “coalitions” to keep the rivals out.

The point is, the left-wing coalitions f he US, NATO and the EU have failed or are failing. And are temporary political forces with which Russia cannot depend on for five years, let alone permanently.

There is only one nation with the size of military might and technology that could oversee the inevitable partition of old Ukraine into west Ukraine and Russia.

Whether China is willing is another matter. It will require the establishment of a 700-mile-long x 20-mile-wide demilitarized buffer zone – and a few hundred men In 700 checkpoints along an electronic “border wall” – call it a peace-keeping force of 150,000

What’s in it for China?

Prestige, of course. The assumption of the mantle of an alternative to us hegemony in the world stage.

This would establish a hard border between BRICS and NATO.

China could breathe new life into its “Belt and Road” initiative – a north south road through Ukraine and an East West Road to the EU.

It could clip the ticket of gas and oil exports or develop Ukraine’s significant reserves and facilitate nuclear power capacity as well.

The US, EU and NATO would have to withdraw weapons back to within its own borders, which may prove a stumbling block!

If I were Russia, I would insist on the yielding of the entire Black Sea coast, including Odessa and a land corridor to Transnistria – plus a similar land corridor to the Kaliningrad Oblast on the Baltic coast.

What do you think?

Onwards!

