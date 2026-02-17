Peter’s Newsletter

aileen
10h

well that is the agenda. The script-following, sycophantic, inverted, evil crooks called govt are there to do just that...ignore everyone and make sure the agenda of total control and surveillance goes ahead. Is happening all over the world. How anyone still thinks these crooks are for their country, is beyond comprehension.

Stephen Rowland
3h

Brexit put a fear into the EU, which is infected by WEF members and believers. The UK leadership is hell bent on bankrupting the country and destroying industry. Sanctions against Russia have actually brought great harm to all that honor them. Ukraine is defeated and yet more money leaves your country to be laundered and stolen.

If all of that is not enough, you are being inundated with propaganda to spend billions on a military to fight Russia.

