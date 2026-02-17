UK bankrupt by 2030??

A quick reminder of the levels of disillusionment.

July 2024 general election.

From Wikipedia:

Registered

48,224,212

Turnout

28,809,340

59.7% ( 7.8 pp

60 per cent turnout – down 8 per cent from the previous December 2019 general election – dismal.

Last election

202 seats, 32.1%

365 seats, 43.6%

11 seats, 11.6%

Seats won

411[b]

121

72

Seat change

211[c]

251[d]

64[e]

Popular vote

9,708,716

6,828,925

3,519,143

Percentage

33.7% Labour

23.7% Tories

12.2% Lib Dems

The people voted AGANST the Tories, not FOR Labour who secured a landslide with 20 per cent of the electorate.

Within a year a petition was signed by over 3 million people to re-run the election.

“As of February 17, 2026, the petition titled “Call an immediate general election” (Petition ID: 727309) has received 3,084,715 signatures and is now closed. “4

Opinion polls have ben running in favour of the fledgling UK Reform Party and are below from Brave AI:

“Labour remains the leading party in recent UK voting intention polls, with 19% support in the latest Techne UK tracker (Feb 13, 2026), followed by the Conservatives at 19% and Reform UK at 30%, marking a significant rise for the party.

That extract needs human intelligence to put clearly!

Reform UK 30%, Tories and Labour 19%, each. “Green Party support has seen fluctuations, with recent polls showing 13% to 18%, while the Liberal Democrats hover around 10% to 14%.

None of the parties has a plan to run the fiscal surpluses necessary to begin repaying the national debt of 3.3 trillion pounds

The United Kingdom National Debt Clock 2026 Counter >> nationaldebtclock.co.uk.

The interest on which is between 130 and 150 billion pounds a year (at 4% to 5%per annum).

You would think the country would be o a war footing to fight this – but it isn’t.

Labour has become the ‘pander’ party.

It panders to the welfare bludgers, illegal immigrants, bleeding hearts and Muslims for their votes – it panders to the anti-Brexit lobby for their votes and to the ‘greens’ via its ‘net zero’ votes via the raving lunatic Miliband.

Check this out!

Labour’s Islamophobia definition to be delayed over risk to Muslim vote

No party is talking about how the UK can met its commitment to increase defence spending from the current level of £74 billion to the 150 billion annual spending promised to NATO by 2035.

This is an unbudgeted increase In spending meant to provide th means to fight actual war.

I doubt that the UK’s ‘diverse’ multi-cultural population has the stomach for real blood and guts death and destruction fighting for this bunch of political clowns – God, King and country maybe? Certainly not pearl clutching whiny politicians and their pointless virtue signalling causes.

Make no bones about it, the UK’s Labour party are h ‘party of stupid’ - politicians including the cabinet and Prime muppet are as stupid and corrupt as liberal socialists the world over.

I doubt few people could name any member of the Tory ‘Shadow cabinet –or Liberal/Green party spokesmen – let alone their parties’ policies or how they will rescue the UK from its imminent bankruptcy.

David Lammy on Mastermind

Here’s what Brave AI states are the policy platforms of th liberal Democrats and the Greens.

Liberal Democrats:

“economic fairness, environmental sustainability, democratic reform, and social justice”.

Thy stand for nothing of substance!

Greens

“Ecological Wisdom, Social Justice, Grassroots Democracy, and Nonviolence. “

Complete BS.

Any party could commit to building 3 million new homes which would create employment, economic growth and solve the housing crisis. Nay party could simply cancel ALL ‘net zero measures doing the same and saving hundreds of billions of pounds in energy bills and government spending.

Has any party costed the savings to consumers and reductions in government spending from the abandonment of ‘net zero’ in its entirety? No – that would take brains and knowledge – and the corrupt and insane climate zealots have obfuscated their spending and infected many parts of the UK.

Uk reform will announce its ‘shadow’ budget tomorrow I expect it to be long on (marginal) spending cuts and (very)short on tackling the national debt!

Labour’s policies are simply ‘tax and spend’ on their targeted swing voters – promulgating class distinctions and poverty gaps.

Th is plenty f time to formulate common sense, realistic policies that can pull the UK out from the inferno of ‘stupid’ – trouble is, that requires smart politicians – a scarce commodity in the UK.

Onwards!!!

