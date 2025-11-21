The Budget Blackhole is Much Bigger than You Think

The issues raised are faced by every major economy, not just the UK.

It is a very “dry” assessment and it does not highlight the promised increase in defence spending (from £75 billion or 2.5% of GDP) to 5% or of GDP (150 billion pounds a year) promised by Starmer to Trump to meet NATO requirements, or the government plans to build 300,000 new homes a year over the parliamentary period expiring in 2029.

A year has passed since the election last year – maybe the promise can be described as a million new homes. Each home will cost somewhere between 250,000 and 400,000 pounds each for a capital cost of between a a quarter of a trillion and 400 billion pounds over the xt 5 years.

The starting annual fiscal deficit – before the shortfall In taxes v spending is around 150 billion pounds a year (3 trillion national debt @the 5% 20 year gilt yield),

any excess in spending over taxes simply adds to this interest bill.

I short, the UK needs to transition to a “war footing” to tackle profligate spending.

It can start with abandoning the ludicrous “net zero” transition that costs the government 20-40 billion a year in direct subsidies/tax breaks AND households the same amount In higher utility bills – offices the same20-40 billion a year I higher energy costs paid directly to foreign owned energy companies AND 50-80 billion n higher costs for manufacturing and light industry AND around 100 billion a year paid by heavy industry.

T he energy transition costs add up and destroy all potential for economic growth, - the stats over the last decade were ball-parked here:

TEN YEAR N ZERO COSTS TO TH UK - by Peter Halligan

Enjoy the short video – if you can – the same sorts of fiscal arithmetic are “crashing” the French and German economies.

