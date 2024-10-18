From here:

“Look at these recent headlines:

· “As Interest From Families Wanes, Pediatricians Scale Back on COVID Shots” (KFF Health News) · “GSK, Pfizer RSV Vaccine Sales Fall in U.S. as Millions Fewer People Line Up” (U.S. News & World Report) · “CDC Data Shows the HPV Vaccine Is Not Reaching Many Young People (NPR)

And my personal favorite: “Kindergarten Vaccine Exemptions Reach All-time High” (Fox TV)”

Imagine that! Parents have seen the evidence that big pharma + FDA/CDC “regulation” = sick kids!

Brings this 1975 tune to mind!

Onwards!!!

