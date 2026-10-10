Following up this article:

(100) More details on the corruption of Manchester City under Prime Minister Burnham’s mayoral watch

From Brave AI:

“Labour officials, including Deputy Leader Lucy Powell and Employment Minister Andrew Western, received nearly £300,000 in freebies from the UAE and its football club, Manchester City.

Total Value : Labour MPs accepted approximately £275,000 in UAE-funded trips and hospitality, and £14,000 in Manchester City tickets and benefits.

Specific Gifts : Lucy Powell received VIP tickets worth £840 and other hospitality; Andrew Western accepted tickets worth £880 ; Jeff Smith attended the FA Cup Final worth £1,798 .

Controversy : The gifts were provided despite Manchester City being found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial regulations, raising concerns about foreign influence and transparency .

Other Parties: While Labour received the largest share, Conservative, SNP, and Liberal Democrat MPs also accepted UAE hospitality totaling over £190,000

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