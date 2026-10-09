From here:

Electric vehicles may not be as good for the planet as you think

“Nick Molden, CEO at Emissions Analytics, told the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, “Tires are rapidly eclipsing the tailpipe as a major source of emissions from vehicles, but the nature of tire wear is poorly understood.”

Lots of narrative in the 19 slides on that link, but here’s Brave AI’s take.

“This statement by Nick Molden, CEO of Emissions Analytics, highlights that tire wear is now a dominant source of vehicular pollution, producing nearly 2,000 times more particle pollution than the exhausts of modern cars.

Key findings regarding tire emissions include:

Massive Disparity: Tests show used tires produce 36 milligrams of particles per kilometer, compared to just 0.02 mg/km from modern tailpipes, with emissions exceeding 1 trillion ultrafine particles per kilometer driven.

Health and Environmental Impact: Tire particles contain hundreds of toxic and carcinogenic chemicals, including volatile organic compounds that are 100 times higher than tailpipe emissions, polluting air, soil, and water.

Regulatory Gap: Unlike tailpipes, which are strictly regulated, there are currently no regulations on tire wear rates or the chemical composition of tires.

EV Complication: The transition to electric vehicles may worsen the issue, as their increased weight and torque can increase tire wear by 20–400% compared to conventional cars.

Scientific Uncertainty: While tire wear is a major pollutant, the exact emission factors and long-term health impacts remain poorly understood and are difficult to isolate from other sources like brake wear.

Electric vehicles (EVs) typically produce more tire particulate pollution than comparable internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, primarily due to their greater weight and higher torque.

Weight and Torque Impact: Research by Emissions Analytics indicates that EVs shed approximately 20% more tire particles than similar ICE vehicles. This increase is attributed to EV batteries adding significant mass (often making them 30% heavier) and electric motors providing aggressive acceleration, both of which accelerate tire wear.

Comparative Studies: Specific tests found the Tesla Model Y generated 26% more tire pollution than a similar Kia hybrid. While some claims suggest EV tires are vastly more polluting (e.g., 1,850 times worse), these figures are widely debunked as misrepresentations of extreme test conditions or comparisons to ultra-clean modern exhaust filters.

Overall Pollution Context: Although tire emissions are higher, EVs significantly reduce particulate matter from brakes due to regenerative braking. Consequently, most analyses conclude that EVs still result in lower total particulate pollution and superior air quality compared to ICE vehicles when all emission sources are considered.

Electric vehicles (EVs) do cause more wear on road surfaces and pose greater risks to crash barriers than comparable internal combustion vehicles, but experts argue this impact is often exaggerated when compared to heavy commercial traffic.

Road Wear

· Increased Stress: EVs are typically 312 kg heavier than equivalent petrol cars. Studies, such as those from the University of Leeds, indicate this weight results in 2.24 times more stress on road surfaces, potentially accelerating pothole formation, particularly on thinner residential and rural roads not designed for heavy loads.

· Engineering Perspective: Despite the relative increase, most highway engineers and civil experts note that passenger vehicles—regardless of powertrain—cause negligible pavement damage compared to heavy trucks. A single fully loaded semi-truck can cause as much damage as thousands of passenger cars, making the marginal impact of EV weight on overall infrastructure longevity insignificant.

Crash Barrier Safety

· Guardrail Failure: Standard steel guardrails are typically tested for vehicles weighing around 5,000 pounds (2.2 tonnes). Many modern EVs exceed this, with some pickups weighing up to 7,000 pounds (3.2 tonnes).

· Crash Test Results: Tests by the University of Nebraska and the Midwest Roadside Safety Facility showed that heavy EVs like the Rivian R1T and Tesla sedans can punch through or lift over standard steel guardrails, which are designed to deform and redirect lighter vehicles.

· Concrete Barriers: While concrete median barriers generally contain these heavier impacts, they suffer significantly more damage, with concrete chunks flying and barrier segments shifting further than in standard crashes.

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