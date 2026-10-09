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Johnny Savvy
Oct 9

I looked this up a few weeks ago actually. The Germans have done some studies among others.

What really concerns me now is the extremely excessive use of road paint. Miles of "bike lanes" painted green...miles of "bus lanes' of which the whole lane is painted red for miles and miles, curbs painted then peel because they put raised concrete in the middle of the road to make driving more inconvenient,,,, only to end up down the drain...we are so screwed...

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