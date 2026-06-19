After winning every council seat in local elections in May 2026, the political disruptor of national government, UK Reform, failed spectacularly to translate local politics into national politics, coming a distant second to ‘King of the North, the ex-mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham. The leader of UK Reform, Nigel Farage, described the result as ‘disappointing’. That would be an understatement and could mark the point in time when Labour recovers the ground lost to UK Reform over the last year.

Burnham’s message was to formulate a message of ‘hope’ to Makerfield residents that could be equally applied across all the electorates of the UK. Burnham dislikes Trump intensely and views the whole of the US as a divided country that is politically polarised.

The incumbent Labour government has vowed to shut down migrant hotels- instead, it has shifted migrants enjoying 3 an4 star hotels and into Houses of Multiple Occupancy (HMOs) the length and breadth of the country.

These economic migrants/asylum seekers/refugees live rent free, pay no utility bills or local taxes. From Brave AI:

‘ Weekly Allowance: Asylum seekers in self-catered accommodation, such as HMOs, receive £49.18 per week per person.

Payment Method: Funds are loaded onto an ASPEN card (a pre-paid debit card) for use at ATMs or for purchases.

Additional Payments: Pregnant women and mothers of children under three may receive additional weekly payments ranging from £5.25 to £9.50, along with a one-off maternity grant of £300.

Housing and Essential Needs

Rent and Bills: Accommodation in HMOs is provided at no cost to the asylum seeker; they do not pay rent or utility bills.

Covered Expenses: The weekly allowance is intended to cover food, toiletries, clothing, travel, and non-prescription medication.

Exclusions: Asylum seekers are not eligible for mainstream benefits such as Universal Credit or Housing Benefit while their claim is pending.

Healthcare and Education

NHS Access: Asylum seekers receive free access to NHS primary and secondary care. Those receiving asylum support are also entitled to free prescriptions , dental treatment, and sight tests via an HC2 certificate.

Education: Children of asylum seekers have the same entitlement to free state education as other UK children. They may also be eligible for free school meals and 15 hours of free early years childcare (for children aged two to five).

The scale of these benefits lifts asylum seekers ‘earnings’ ABOVE those competing for accommodation on the lowest wages. Electricity bills and local authority taxes alone are worth a LOT OF MONEY.

“The average total monthly cost for UK household utilities is £200 to £250, depending on household size and usage. This total typically includes gas and electricity (~£137–£154/month), water (£30–£53/month), broadband (£25–£36/month), and TV licence (~£13/month).”

The average annual council tax for a Band D household in the UK for the 2026/27 tax year is approximately £2,085, calculated from regional averages of £2,171 in England, £1,418 in Scotland, and £1,879 in Wales. (£181 a month

As of mid-2026, the average private rent for a household in the UK is approximately £1,325 to £1,367 per month, depending on the source and specific month of data (£114 a month)

Rent, council tax plus utilities sum to over £500 a month, tag on the cash payment of £49.18 a week (£213 a month and you come to £over £700 a month - £8,400 a year. FREE, gratis and for nothing.

Total Asylum Accommodation: The total number of people in asylum accommodation stood at 93,653 in March 2026.

That’s almost a billion pounds a year right there.

“In the 2023/24 financial year, the total cost of the asylum system reached an estimated £4.7 billion, with accommodation and support costs soaring to £41,000 per person. This represents a significant increase from £17,000 per person in 2019/20.

Hmm – administration, security, translation, health care free school meals etc must account for the other £3.7 billion!!!

Is Burnham’s aim to shut down all HMO’s as is the case with migrant hotels?

There is a problem that won’t go away and hich NO political party has the brains or stomach to address. All the posturing in by-elections and national elections doesn’t amount to a hill of beans in comparison.

National debt:

United Kingdom Debt Clock - National debt of United Kingdom

3,137,457,230,545 £

The ten year gilt yield sits at 4.84%, implying an annual interest bill of £152 billion each and every year.

Until this debt and its debt servicing comes down by at least a trillion pounds with interest at below £100 billion, the UK is disappearing down the economic drain.

To reduce the debt by a trillion means running fiscal surpluses OF 400 BILLION A YEAR FOR twenty five years compared to the current annual fiscal deficit of over £100 billion.

Someone should declare a national emergency!!! At least ask the stupid politicians what the limit to their stupidity actually is.

Onwards!

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