Support for the Democratic Party has fallen below 30% in some polls, as Americans are turned off by the lack of responsibility shown by the Democratic Party.

At a time when America desperately needs solutions to a poor government process spanning decades that has resulted in 36.5 trillion dollars of debt and an interest bill of close to 1.5 trillion A YEAR, Democratic Party politicians and their sycophants in the MSM, universities and in district Federal Courts are uniting behind the slogan “Resist”.

The problem the Democrats have is that Trump is neither red or blue - he is in th canter and has a platform of common sense.

The blue team has no place to go - so it attacks that common sense,

Democrats are “resisting” anyone who sides with Trump’s common-sense approach.

Elon Musk has been caught up in the madness of the left.

The Left’s Losing War Against Elon Musk | The Black Sphere with Kevin Jackson | TheBlackSphere.net

“What’s most baffling about all of this is the Left’s insistence on painting Musk as incompetent. This is a man who has built multiple billion-dollar companies, disrupted entire industries, and pushed the boundaries of human innovation. To call him “unintelligent” or “incompetent” is not just wrong—it’s laughable.”

One ex-political half-wit even called him a Nazi - and is about to get sued for his childish stupidity.

Who is funding the coordinated attacks on Tesla’s? I suspect that it is a minority within the Democratic Party - funded by someone tied to the same people that have funded “woke” district attorneys and who have worked to install “woke” federal district court judges across the country - a list that Democratic Party operatives ca select from to pursue their agenda of “resist”.

The Democratic Party has a candidate selection problem - it keeps selecting idiots.

Here’s one from its “Goon Squad”.

Border Czar Tom Homan Blasts 'Dumbest Congresswoman Ever' - Think Americana - Trending Daily News

““She’s the dumbest Congresswoman ever who was let into Congress, and she proves that every day,” Homan said. He couldn’t believe any lawmaker, regardless of party, would help criminals evade deportation. “Been convicted of a violent crime and have been ordered removed by an immigration judge after due process at great taxpayer expense,” he added.”

Other “goon squad” members are equally dumb and support terrorist organisations such as Hamas.

Their starting point is that one segment of society has a monopoly on poverty and deprivation - whilst their policies create those issues.

This can be exemplified in the Democratic Party call for “reparations” in New York City. Imagine who is going to pay those “reparations”.

From Brave AI:

“The racial composition includes 35.85% White, 22.7% Black or African American, 15.52% other race, and 14.62% Asian.” I doubt the “Whites” were present in New York City when slavery was rampant.

By the way, “As of 2025, New York City's population is estimated at 7,936,530, a decline from 8,740,292 in 2020.”

Disaffected New Yorkers are leaving in droves - to be replaced by the illegal immigrants that Homan is trying to arrest and deport that are not included in the population estimates.

Why stay in a crime-ridden city that supports the release of criminals with no bail and provides a safe haven (“sanctuary”) for illegal immigrants AND have to pay energy prices that are amongst the highest in the US?

Electricity Rates by State (March 2025)

Other “green” States are also shown.

The Democratic Party has a distinct minority of childish, narcissistic, nihilist “activists” who have chosen to burn people and property that they have selected as contrary to heir “woke” ideology.

Ca you imagine if everyone else behave the way that these extremists behave. Taking to the streets to burn down ad riot in areas where these extremists live? Arson, Molotov cocktails, keying cars, spray painting Swastikas, firing bullets etc?

It is only Democratic Party activists that engage In such actions - remember the “Summer of Love” when the streets (mostly minority=owned shops) burned because of fake support for the drug addled petty crook George Floyd?

It’s all projection. Democrats “project” their psychoses onto their opponents. They do this consciously or are too dumb to realise that is what thy are doing.

Remember these “activists” are the real Nazis; they are just waiting for their new Hitler. - they have the tiny minority of activists in the Democratic party all ready to go.

My bet is that 80% of Democrats are sane people that wish the extreme left would just go away.

Onwards!!!