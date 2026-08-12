From Brave AI:

“The leading contenders for the next UN Secretary-General, who will take office in January 2027, are Rafael Grossi of Argentina and Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica.

Grossi, the current Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is widely viewed as the frontrunner due to his experience navigating relations with the five permanent members of the Security Council.

Grynspan, the Secretary-General of UNCTAD and former Vice President of Costa Rica, emerged as the top candidate in the first informal Security Council straw poll held in late July 2026, receiving the highest number of “encourage” votes.

The race involves seven official candidates, with significant interest in electing the first woman to hold the position.

Michelle Bachelet (Chile) and Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett (Guyana) are also prominent female contenders, with Birkett positioning herself as the potential first Caribbean national to lead the UN.

Other candidates include Macky Sall (Senegal), María Fernanda Espinosa (Ecuador), and Olara Otunnu (Uganda), who recently entered the race.

The final selection requires a recommendation from the Security Council, where permanent members hold veto power, followed by approval from the General Assembly.

Here is one comment:

In Focus | Race for UN top job enters final stage: choice may ‘make or break’ organisation | South China Morning Post

“It is financially strapped, structurally flawed, infamously bureaucratic, reputationally damaged and riven with infighting.”

““I really think there should be some sort of psychiatric test for wanting this position,” said Richard Gowan, global issues and institutions director at the International Crisis Group (ICG). “The stakes are exceptionally high, and there is a strong sense around the UN that the next secretary general may make or break the organisation.”

What could go right (literally!)

He is not the only replacement on the cards next year.

“The term of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) expires in 2027.

He was re-elected for a second five-year term in May 2022, which officially began on 16 August 2022 and concludes in 2027, at which point he is ineligible to seek further re-election.

“The race to succeed Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, whose term ends in August 2027, is defined by a need for fiscal reform and a potential bridge to re-engage the United States after its recent withdrawal. Leading contenders are emerging from Asia, the Gulf, and Europe, each offering different strategic advantages.

Asian and Gulf Candidates

Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Indonesia): The Minister of Health is viewed as a top contender for his fiscal stewardship as a former banker and his success in modernizing digital health infrastructure. He is seen as a bridge between the Global South and Western demands for transparency, potentially appealing to both Asian powers and Europe.

Hanan Balkhy (Saudi Arabia): The WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean is considered a diplomatic “master stroke” due to her U.S. connections (childhood and medical training in America). Her profile could help rebuild relations with Washington, though she faces criticism for limited administrative tenure and Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

European Contenders

Hans Kluge (Belgium): The WHO Regional Director for Europe is a strong insider choice with a reputation for crisis management and consensus-building. However, his candidacy is complicated by the fact that Belgium recently appointed a Prime Minister to another top UN post, and his current mandate runs until 2029.

Jeremy Farrar (UK): The WHO Chief Scientist is a respected scientific heavyweight with a strong governance record from his time at the Wellcome Trust. He faces significant political headwinds, however, due to his association with the current administration and his stance on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, which may alienate the U.S.

Karl Lauterbach (Germany): The former German Health Minister offers political and technical experience but is politically polarizing domestically and represents a faction viewed negatively by the current U.S. administration.

Other Notable Figures

Jarbas Barbosa (Brazil): The PAHO Director is seen as a pragmatic, technocratic solution to the agency’s credibility crisis. His distance from the “Tedros shop” and experience in the Americas could help navigate U.S. relations without direct political endorsement.

Sania Nishtar (Pakistan): The CEO of Gavi brings extensive experience in global health financing and vaccine diplomacy. However, she may be perceived as lacking “fresh blood” given her previous bid in 2017, and regional competition with Gulf candidates is intense.

The successful candidate must balance fiscal accountability demanded by European donors with equity demands from the Global South, all while navigating a geopolitical landscape without formal U.S. participation in the election. “

Not exactly brim full with medical qualifications?

Here is a discussion in the BMJ:

https://www.bmj.com/content/393/bmj.s911.short?rss=1

“Between now and election day in May 2027, a shortlist of candidates will be chosen by the executive board members of WHO and, following candidate forums and interviews, all member states will have a secret vote at next year’s World Health Assembly when the winner is announced

Box 2

Timeline of the race

24 April 2026—Current director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emailed member states inviting candidates

Throughout 2026—Lobbying and exploring candidacies to take place at the World Health Assembly, UN General Assembly, and BRICS, G7, and G20 meetings, among other venues

24 September 2026—Deadline for submitting candidates to WHO

Late 2026—Candidates will present their visions to the WHO membership

February 2027—WHO’s executive board will, via secret ballot, nominate up to three candidates (“the shortlist”) for consideration at the 2027 World Health Assembly. The 2026-27 executive board members include China, Indonesia, Israel, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Togo, and the UK

November 2026 to March 2027—Live, public forums with candidates and direct interviews to take place

May 2027—192 member states will each cast a secret vote at the World Health Assembly. The winning candidate will be announced and appointed, with their term to begin in August 2027.

Anyone else being ‘rotated?

“While other senior leadership roles exist, such as Under-Secretary-Generals (USG) and Assistant Secretaries-General (ASG), the provided text does not specify the expiration dates for these positions or confirm that they are expiring within the next year.

The text notes that USG roles are typically appointed for renewable four-year terms, but specific upcoming expirations are not listed.

The prime pre-requisite is to adhere to the UN mantra of ‘all care and no responsibility.

The key issue to be faced is how far the ‘net zero’ mandate will be extended into global taxation:

“n April 2025, the United Nations’ specialized agency, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), approved a global carbon pricing mechanism that effectively imposes a tax on high-emission fuels, including diesel, used by large ocean-going ships.

Set to enter into force in 2028, the framework requires vessels exceeding specific emissions thresholds to pay fees of $100 to $380 per metric ton of CO2 equivalent emissions, with the goal of accelerating the transition to cleaner fuels.

Key details of the agreement include:

Dual Approach : The policy combines mandatory fuel standards that progressively lower greenhouse gas intensity with a pricing mechanism for excess pollution.

Revenue Use : Funds generated are directed to the IMO Net-Zero Fund to support decarbonization technology, infrastructure in developing nations, and vulnerable states.

Exemptions and Credits : Ships using cleaner fuels or meeting stricter targets receive surplus units that can be traded, while the United States did not participate in the vote and has threatened retaliatory measures.

Global Impact: This marks the first time an international body has imposed such a levy on a specific industry sector, covering approximately 85% of international shipping emissions.

Lots of taxation with zero representation and set by bureaucrats at an initial low level – likely to be increased markedly! Somehow I doubt the UN will enforce this on Iranian carriers!

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