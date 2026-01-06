Socialists on both sides of the Atlantic had/have big housing plans. Kamala Harris from Brave AI:

“The centerpiece of her agenda is a commitment to build 3 million new housing units within four years, primarily through public-private partnerships and incentives for developers.”

“The UK Labour government has set an ambitious target to deliver 1.5 million new homes by 2029, with a significant focus on increasing the supply of affordable and social housing”

That works out at 300,000 new homes a year for 5 years – more than one year has already dragged by with no houses built – leaving around a million houses scheduled for construction in the next four years.

The UK target is precisely one tenth that of the US.

For the UK, With an average of 3 people per house, the intention is o house 3 million people.

The UK builds around 300,000 a year in the normal course of affairs – the plan is to double that rate of historic annual build.

The average cost of each house is around £400,000 meaning a capital outlay of £400 billion pounds – which could possibly be recovered by selling the houses – but who will buy? I suggest local councils - who would treat the new homes as social housing “stock”.

Labour has plans to build 12 new towns:

“Labour has proposed the development of 12 new towns across England as part of its strategy to address the housing crisis, with construction expected to begin on three of the most promising sites before the next general election in August 2029.

“Most promising sites: Tempsford in Bedfordshire, Crews Hill in North London, and Leeds South Bank in West Yorkshire have been identified as the top priority locations for early construction.

Other proposed locations: The remaining nine sites include Adlington in Cheshire, South Gloucestershire (Brabazon and the West Innovation Arc), Heyford Park in Cherwell, Victoria North in Manchester, Marlcombe in East Devon, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Thamesmead in Greenwich, and Worcestershire Parkway in Wychavon.

There are other plans to build vertical slums in may areas – I portrayed them as” XL” –people - tower blocks of 40 floors, 25 apartments per floor, 3 people per apartment each block to house 3,000 people. 1,000 blocks around the country – cost £250,000 each – total cost 250 billion pounds – 150 billion pounds cheaper than the cost of new towns – Labour is not interested comparisons – 150 billion pounds means nothing to their kindergarten arithmeticians.

I estimate that the costs of either “solution” will easily double once green “net zero” requirements are factored in, plus all the escalating materials costs, labour shortages and all the supporting infrastructure and transport links, are factored in.

Reqalistically a cost of 800 billion pounds for 12 new towns or 500 billion pounds for 1,000 XL blocks.

Who pays? The Labour government is requiring local councils to foot the bill.

From here:

London councils bid for scheme to build homes for asylum seekers

“London and commuter town councils are among those bidding to be part of a £200 million scheme to build social homes for asylum seekers in a push to end the use of migrant hotels.

Hackney is one of the local authorities that has expressed interest in a government pilot that will see town halls handed cash to build new housing or refurbish old buildings to provide accommodation for migrants.

“The project is part of Home Office plans to reduce the exorbitant amount of money being handed to private landlords or spent on asylum hotels, which cost the taxpayer an average of about £5.77 million per day last year.”

A two billion pound a year problem. This is on top of those waiting for social housing:

From Brave AI:

“As of March 2024, 1.33 million households were registered on social housing waiting lists across England, marking a 3% increase from the previous year and the highest level since 2014.”

A housing “crisis”.

So here’s where the problems begin – the “magic money tree” ignores practicalities:

From here:

Housing row brewing amid bid to avoid Westminster target

“Westminster has set every council in England an annual number of homes it wants them to build, but Torbay is preparing to fight that number because it thinks it is too high.

“The East Devon report highlights that Torbay has suggested it could deliver at least 400 homes a year, in line with the long-term average since 1980 - but that is less than half the 950 annual figure the government wants it to achieve.

From Brave AI:

“ As part of this plan, the government aims to build the biggest number of social and affordable homes in a generation, with a specific emphasis on unlocking new development through planning reforms and the release of low-quality green belt land, now referred to as “grey belt”.

“ The housing secretary, Angela Rayner, has announced that mandatory housing targets for councils will be reinstated, increasing the annual target from 305,000 to 370,000 homes.”

Mandatory housing targets reinstated by a stamp duty tax cheat! She would have as much of an idea of what works for housing plans as my neighbours shih tzu.

“The government is also proposing to expand ministers’ call-in powers to override local council rejections of housing developments, particularly where councils block projects that meet national targets.

Despite these measures, concerns remain about affordability, with housing charities stressing that the government must ensure a significant proportion of new homes are genuinely affordable and that public funding is directed toward social housing rather than relying solely on private developers.”

Override local council rejections of housing developments!!! So much for democracy!

“Following the 2025 local elections, Labour controlled 107 councils in England, making it the largest party in local government in the UK for the first time since 2002. The Labour Party also had the highest number of councillors in England with 5,316, followed by the Conservatives with 4,059 and the Liberal Democrats with 3,051.”

Labour had control of local councils but recent polling indicates it would be wiped out by UK Reform, Liberal Democrats and “greens” plus the Tories

“Labour’s position is particularly weak. YouGov data shows just 24% of Britons view Keir Starmer favourably, with a net score of –44, indicating widespread public disillusionment.

“The 2026 UK local elections, including all London borough councils and a significant reshuffling of English local authorities due to devolution reforms, are scheduled for Thursday, 7 May 2026. These elections will also coincide with the Scottish Parliament and Senedd elections in Wales, marking a pivotal moment in UK politics.

Devolution of political power to newly formed unitary councils!

Labour is losing control of Local councils, hence, plan B kicked in – “postpone the lections” that confirm this” fact – and even if they lose everywhere engage ministerial override!!!

“The UK Labour government has initiated a process that could result in the cancellation or postponement of local council elections in 63 councils, with the possibility of delaying elections for a second consecutive year in some areas.

“ The government argues that the delays are necessary due to the complexity of reorganising local government, including merging smaller councils into larger unitary authorities, which could render current councils obsolete.”

Make local councils unworkable and postpone elections – the (NOW FAILED) plan was to install socialist dictatorships In every council and even now – there is always ministerial override to meet Marxist goals!

The costs of new migrant housing - £400 billion pounds to 800 billion pounds will fall on local councils and ratepayers – meaning an even greater local tax burden.

The UK government is skirting taking responsibility for the capital costs of their houi plans and forcing them on unelected, transient local councils.

· “The construction industry faces a deep-rooted skills shortage, exacerbated by the retirement of the ‘Loadsamoney’ generation from the 1980s, a decline in recruitment of UK-born workers, and reduced access to EU labour post-Brexit. · As of early 2026, over a tenth of Londoners have waited more than a year for tradespeople such as electricians and handymen, directly impacting housing delivery timelines. · A 2025 national audit found that less than 5% of residents secured a roofer within a month, and only 3% found a bricklayer within the same timeframe, highlighting severe delays in essential trades. · The shortage has led to 13% of people delaying their move into new homes and 10% withdrawing from home purchases entirely due to expired mortgage offers caused by construction delays. · The Federation of Master Builders has long warned that skills shortages, particularly in bricklayers, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians, are at record levels and threaten housing delivery targets. · Labour shortages are now considered the biggest headache in construction, with forecasts predicting an 8.3% increase in labour costs in 2023 alone and potential lead time extensions of up to 50%. · The combination of labour and material cost increases could add £900 million to the cost of the UK’s infrastructure pipeline in a single year. · The industry requires an additional 225,000 workers by 2027 to meet demand, underscoring the scale of the challenge. · Efforts to address the issue include retraining workers from adjacent sectors and improving apprenticeship and T-Level frameworks, but progress remains slow.

the UK needs 100’s of thousands of Polish builders!

“ While material shortages were a major concern in previous years, labour issues have now surpassed materials shortages as the primary challenge for the UK construction sector, with the skills gap expected to drive rising labour costs and project delays.”

