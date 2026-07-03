Which is better known to unelected EU bureaucrats as EU Regulation 2024/1183

You may have noticed the constant cosying up of socialists in the governing ‘socialist’ UK Labour Party with the socialists - in what I term the European Union of Socialist Republics – the ‘EUSR’ which can be compared directly with the now defunct USSR.

Lets get Brave AI to describe EIDAS2:

“eIDAS 2, formally Regulation (EU) 2024/1183, is the European Union’s updated legal framework for electronic identification and trust services, which entered into force on 20 May 2024. It amends the original eIDAS Regulation (2014) to establish a comprehensive European Digital Identity Framework centered on the EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet).

The regulation mandates that all 27 EU Member States make at least one EUDI Wallet available to citizens, residents, and businesses by December 2026. This wallet allows users to securely store and selectively share verified credentials—such as identity documents, professional qualifications, and health data—while ensuring sole user control and privacy through features like selective disclosure.

Key changes from the original framework include:

Mandatory Private Sector Acceptance : Very Large Online Platforms (e.g., Amazon, Facebook) and services subject to Anti-Money Laundering rules (e.g., banks, insurers) must accept the EUDI Wallet for user authentication by December 2027 .

Expanded Trust Services : The regulation introduces new qualified services including qualified electronic archiving , qualified electronic ledgers , and Qualified Electronic Attestations of Attributes (QEAAs) .

Remote Qualified Electronic Signatures : It enables qualified signatures via smartphone using certified software, removing the previous requirement for physical tokens or smart cards.

Cross-Border Interoperability: It ensures that digital identities and credentials issued in one Member State are recognized and accepted across the entire EU, addressing the fragmentation and low adoption rates of the previous national-only schemes.

The key paragraph is “EUDI Wallet available to citizens, residents, and businesses by December 2026. This wallet allows users to securely store and selectively share verified credentials—such as identity documents, professional qualifications, and health data”.

“available” to citizens = mandatory national ID.

It is a veryshort step to ensuring mandatory compliance with EXPERIMENTAL (mRNA) VACCINES. Just adda a flag to eIDAS 2 !

It’s already well underway in Ireland.

From here:

Ireland’s New Digital Wallet Turns MyGovID Into a National ID

“Ireland’s Department of Public Expenditure has described its own scheme as designed around meeting “Ireland’s legal obligations under the EU’s eIDAS 2 Regulation,” a phrasing that gives the game away. The wallet exists because the law requires it, not because Irish people asked for a government app that holds their identity.”

“Sold as convenience, the wallet holds digital versions of a driving licence, birth certificate, European Health Insurance Card and other official documents, ready to be shown from a phone.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers says it will “make it simpler for people to verify their identity, apply for supports and access entitlements,” and his framing leans hard on user control.

“The wallet is designed so that all personal data is fully protected, and the user stays in control of what information they put in the wallet and choose to share. Only the details needed for a service will be shared, and nothing more,” Chambers says.

What those assurances cover is how the wallet shares data, not the larger change sitting under them.

A single government-issued credential now stands between a person and the services they need, and when the wallet proves who you are, it also records that the proof happened, tied to a verified legal identity instead of a throwaway username. Convenience and traceability ship in the same download.

“Beyond storing documents, the wallet reaches into how people get online. Ireland has wired age verification into the system, and Minister of State Frank Feighan says it will “be able to facilitate secure age verification capability as set out in Digital Ireland and the implementation of the Online Safety Code,” the regime pushing online platforms to check how old their users are.”

See how pervasive it is already?

“None of this lands in a country with a clean record on holding sensitive data. The 2021 ransomware attack on the Health Service Executive tore through roughly 80 percent of the health service’s IT systems and exposed patient information, the kind of history that makes a central store of verified identities look less like a vault and more like a target.

I suggest that AI has already hacked what was previously considered ‘un-hackable’ – including Bitcoin. (witness the US Treasury claiming to have removed BTC from senior Iranian government officials.)

Putting all personal records on a government system simply makes the data vault easily identifiable!

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