Stefan Otto
thank you for that information.

News from Germany: The once proud Landeshauptstadt Stuttgart head of the state of Baden-Württemberg one of the two strongest industrial clusters in Germany (Greater Stuttgart and Greater Munich) has faced a rapid decline.

In 2018 still being debt free (!) the town is now at the edge bankrott/insolvency.

Happened quickly. In charge of the desaster are the ruling conservatives (CDU) and green party.

Important reason: decline of business-tax incomes to the town by local industries by 40%. Because of decarbonising-agenda? Probably not the only reason.

Paul Jackson
The people who worked or are working for local government in these cities and others are in for a nasty surprise when they retire, as are existing retirees. Unfunded pensions and medical benefits are going to result in these municipalities being unable to pay pensions or medical benefits.

