Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
4h

I’m not going to spend one minute worrying about China. The time to do some has long passed. NAFTA!

I remember purchasing a copy of the NAFTA bill. It was huge and very heavy. No way could I ever read through it all. But, it was that bill that encouraged businesses/corporations to flood China. To make China Great. And they did just that while our cities crumbled and got filled with low IQ peoples.

US Tech bros set up social credit surveillance systems for the CCP.

America and China work together. We saw this during Covid.

Whatever China does.. they do it with US approval. Everything else is just for show.

Trump’s grandchildren speak Chinese for a reason. They do not speak Latin, Greek, or German.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture