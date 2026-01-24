China has long been expanding its influence over th nations of western, African, Asian and Latin/South America countries via its “Belt and Road” policy that combines the financing of infrastructure projects and its exports of manufactured goods (regardless of profitability)

“The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is a global infrastructure and economic development strategy aimed at enhancing connectivity across Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania. It consists of two main components: the Silk Road Economic Belt (overland corridors) and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road (maritime routes), with additional pillars including the Digital Silk Road, Health Silk Road, and Green Silk Road.

As of 2025, the BRI involves over 150 countries, accounting for nearly 75% of the world’s population and over half of global GDP. It has driven massive investments in railways, ports, highways, energy projects, and digital infrastructure, with over $71 billion in construction contracts and $51 billion in investments recorded by 2024. The initiative supports China’s strategic goals by expanding its economic influence, securing access to resources, absorbing excess industrial capacity, and promoting the international use of the renminbi. “

The BRI naturally extends into the domestic political area of all countries In which it operates. Much has been made of th rise of right wing popularism In the West, but really, there has been a tremendous “lurch to the left” amongst major liberal countries/blocs over the last few years – notably the United Nations, the UK, Australia, Canada and the EU. These jurisdictions fully embrace “net zero”, DEI, migration tc – only Trrump ad the US are demonstrating the utter insane fallacy of this failed socialist/liberal dogma.

Th latest and continuing descent into the folly of creating tomorrow’s slums is the push into 15 minute cities – that no-one votes fo but which are implemented regardless of the absence of grass roots/democratic support. More insane socialist dogma.

“15-minute cities are an urban planning concept where residents can access essential services—such as work, schools, healthcare, shops, and recreation—within a 15-minute walk or bike ride from home. The model, revived in 2016 by urbanist Carlos Moreno, aims to reduce car dependency, cut carbon emissions, promote physical activity, and improve quality of life by designing compact, mixed-use neighbourhoods.

Cities like Paris, Barcelona, Melbourne, and Shanghai are actively implementing the model, with varying degrees of success.

A 2025 study assessed 35 major cities globally, finding European cities are closest to achieving the basic 15-minute city goals, while cities in Australia and North America face greater challenges due to urban sprawl. The key to success lies in infrastructure investment, including cycling lanes, public transit, and local services—without which people may still rely on cars.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0965856425002113

What we are witnessing is the hijacking of town planning and the substitution of civic common sense with the dogma of ‘net zero’ and ‘migration’. Ther will be a return to common sense with the overthrow of the socialists embedded in the United Nations and large local city councils – right now, the political tide s running in the opposite direction with more support for socialists promising larger and more unsustainable “free lunches” that can only result In ever higher piles of unrepayable debt.

How much influence does Chia have over the United Nations, EU, Australia, Canada and the UK?

The US is reacting badly to the UK’S approval of a massive Chinese embassy in the heart of London, right over sensitive cables carrying intel and American financial transactions (co-location?), the ‘stupid’ Chagos deal favouring Chinese ally Mauritius, the import of tens of billions of ‘green’ technology from China whilst abandoning the abundant resources in the North Sea – the curtailment of free speech (and elections!!).

UK

“Keir Starmer’s government is actively pursuing a renewed and pragmatic approach to strengthen UK-China relations, marked by high-level diplomatic engagement and economic cooperation. The UK Prime Minister met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Brazil in November 2025—the first such meeting between the two leaders in six years—signaling a diplomatic reset. This re-engagement is driven by economic pragmatism, with the UK seeking to revive trade, investment, and cooperation in areas like financial services, green energy, and climate change mitigation, despite ongoing political tensions. “

“China has been accused of conducting state-threat activities in the UK such as industrial espionage, cyber-attacks, and spying on politicians. The UK Government has responded by passing new legislation to counter state threats, while still trying to pursue stronger economic relations with China.”

“Allegations that two suspected Chinese spies were working in Britain’s parliament sent shock waves around Westminster and the United Kingdom after the men’s arrest in 2023. That shock morphed into surprise and scrutiny, after charges against the pair were sensationally dropped last month.”

Th signs of collaboration are apparent are politicians complicit In bribery and corruption? Who is even looking all th way up to ministerial/prime ministerial level?

How may deals are being made with Chinese rather than American companies? Who is checking?

“Prime Minister Mark Carney has spearheaded a significant shift in Canada-China relations, marking a major diplomatic pivot during his first visit to Beijing since 2017. This visit, described as “historic,” culminated in a new strategic partnership focused on energy, agri-food, trade, and clean technology, following years of strained ties after the 2018 arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou and subsequent retaliatory detentions.

· A preliminary agreement to reduce tariffs on Canadian canola seed from ~85% to approximately 15% by March 1, 2026, unlocking a $4 billion market. · Canada will allow 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) annually into its market under a 6.1% tariff rate, reversing a previous 100% tariff imposed in 2024. · New memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in energy, forestry, food safety, cultural exchanges, and public security. · A reinvigorated Canada-China Economic and Financial Strategic Dialogue (EFSD) and renewed Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETC) to strengthen trade and investment. · China agreed to allow visa-free travel for Canadian citizens, enhancing people-to-people ties.

This rapprochement is driven by Canada’s need to diversify trade away from the U.S., especially amid escalating tariffs under the Trump administration and concerns over U.S. economic dominance. While China remains Canada’s second-largest export market (accounting for ~3.8% of total exports in 2024), Ottawa aims to double non-U.S. exports by 2035 and increase trade with China by 50% by 2030.

Australia

“Australia and China have significantly improved bilateral relations since 2023, marked by a series of high-level diplomatic engagements and the restoration of key trade ties. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s 2023 visit to China—his first as leader—signaled a turning point, followed by Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s landmark visit to Australia in June 2024, the first by a Chinese premier since 2017. These visits helped stabilize the relationship after years of strain over trade disputes, security concerns, and geopolitical tensions.

Albanese’s second official visit to China in July 2025—lasting six days—resulted in a Joint Outcomes Statement reaffirming cooperation on trade, green energy, digital infrastructure, and people-to-people ties. President Xi Jinping hailed the relationship as having undergone a “turnaround,” emphasizing mutual benefit and strategic trust. China has also eased visa policies and improved digital payment systems, boosting tourism and consumer engagement. The relationship remains anchored in economic interdependence, shared regional stability goals, and growing cooperation on climate change and clean technology.”

There’s that term “clean technology” again!

EU

“ While the EU continues to view China as a systemic rival in addition to a partner and competitor, it remains committed to maintaining dialogue and cooperation on global challenges such as climate change. Despite political friction, EU leaders, including President Ursula von der Leyen, have emphasized the need for constructive engagement, especially as geopolitical shifts—such as a potential U.S. policy shift under a new administration—prompt strategic recalibration.

Battle of the bureaucrats – one set of ‘shiny pants’ squabbling with another over the extensive menu of goodies that neither have to pay for!

Th key point is that these partis – China, Australia, Canada the EU ad UK are all socialists with that dogma as common ground.

I have often described the EU as “the Union of European Socialist Republics (UESR – as opposed to the defunct USSR). Here’s a quick description of Communist China’s wish to describe its form of government as Chinese Socialism.

“Socialism with Chinese Characteristics is the official ideological framework of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), representing an adaptation of Marxism–Leninism to China’s specific historical, economic, and social conditions.

First articulated by Deng Xiaoping in 1982, it asserts that China is in the primary stage of socialism, a transitional phase necessitating economic modernization through market mechanisms while maintaining the CCP’s political monopoly and the dominance of public ownership. “

This definition can be applied to the ‘governments’ of the EU, UK, Australia and Canada.

Unless and until th electorates vote their governments out of office (and replace the communists/socialists infesting the UN) global politics will continue to migrate to censorship, control and increased western poverty.

At least Trump is liberating the US from the clutches of socialism.

Onwards!

