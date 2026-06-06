From here:

Israeli Ambassador To France Accused Of ‘Foreign Interference’ After Election Remarks | ZeroHedge

“The Israeli ambassador to France has been accused of “foreign interference” after saying he would prefer “anyone rather than Jean-Luc Melenchon” to win the 2027 presidential election.

Melanchon is a far left candidate in upcoming presidential elections.

“Speaking in a television interview on Thursday, Ambassador Joshua Zarka said he would rather see any candidate elected to the Elysee Palace than Melenchon, the leader of the left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI), a strong supporter of Palestinian rights.”

“During the interview, Zarka acknowledged that Israeli officials had previously avoided formal contact with leaders of Le Pen’s party, but argued that the movement had changed.

“The National Front had a clear antisemitic tendency,” he said, referring to the party’s former name. “The National Rally has changed.”

Heaven forbid that a party would seek to imprison those chanting “from the river to the sea!”

Perhaps I am reading too much into this outburst and the moves in the UK to promote Sharia law of Islam above Christian laws. And the machinations in the EU and Germany to ban the AfD.

(100) The EU has a major problem – Germany has swung sharply against socialism with the AfD – now Franc’s ‘National Rally’ asylum seekersin Spain by its left wing government:

inspain.news/spain-approves-legal-status-for-500000-undocumented-migrants/

There is a strong pro-Islam (anti Zionist) movement in the UK championed by the “Greens and Labour, who have inveigled a strong Muslim supporter of the teachings of the prophe as its ‘Home Secretary’.

“The Home Secretary is one of the Great Offices of State, placing them among the most senior and influential ministers in the UK government, typically ranked fourth in ministerial prestige and seniority after the Prime Minister, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and the Foreign Secretary.

Shabana Mahmood - Wikipedia

“Mahmood was described as a “devout Muslim”, although she also says she has been labelled an infidel by Pro-Palestine activists.[108] She said, “My faith is the centrepoint of my life and it drives me to public service, it drives me in the way that I live my life and I see my life.”

From Brave AI:

“Islamism in the UK is characterized by a significant ideological schism within the Muslim community, with a minority advocating for political Islam and a parallel society, while the majority seeks integration into pluralistic British society. MI5 currently ranks Islamist terrorism as the most significant terrorist threat to the UK by volume, largely driven by self-radicalization.

Key dynamics include:

Political Influence: Muslim voters, historically aligned with the Labour Party, are increasingly influencing local and national politics, with some independent MPs winning seats on pro-Gaza platforms and the Green Party appealing directly to Muslim voters.

Social Tensions: Critics argue that Islamist ideology has penetrated public institutions, leading to controversies over school uniforms, halal food policies, and public prayers, which some view as an “Islamification” of British culture.

Security Response: The government employs the Prevent programme to counter radicalization, though this has sparked debate over free speech and accusations of Islamophobia. Security services monitor approximately 40,000 individuals for Islamist activity.

Counter-Movements: Reformist Muslims and international figures like Prince Mohammed bin Salman promote integration and reject extremism, while right-wing groups and left-wing anti-Zionist movements have also emerged in response to perceived Islamist expansion.

Onwards!

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