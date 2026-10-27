From here:

‘Hybrid weapon of war’: Why climate disinformation could be a growing public health threat

“WHO member states are being urged to recognise climate disinformation as a public health threat as vested interests attempt to “sow doubt and confusion”.

Health and civil society organisations have called on 194 countries to make information integrity a core part of climate and health policy, preparedness and response.”

“It follows the EU-backed landmark declaration to crack down on fake news and conspiracy theories that was launched at the COP30 summit in Belém last year.

A new report, ‘Protecting Health in the Age of Climate Disinformation’, is said to be the first instance of the health community addressing how climate disinformation harms human health around the world – from undermining emergency warnings and public-health guidance to delaying policies on air pollution, clean energy and fossil fuels.

So, spout BS, then punish those that call it out!!

From Brave AI:

“The initiative is the Declaration on Information Integrity on Climate, launched on November 12, 2025, at the COP30 summit in Belém, Brazil.

This landmark agreement marks the first time information integrity has been included as a core agenda item at a UN Climate Conference, aiming to combat the surge of climate disinformation and conspiracy theories that threaten global climate action.

Signed by 14 countries including Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, and Spain, the declaration calls for:

Policies ensuring transparency and safety for journalists , scientists , and environmental advocates.

Public access to reliable climate data and evidence-based information.

Protection against harassment and attacks on those promoting factual climate science.

Cooperation to dismantle networks spreading false content, greenwashing, and denialism.

The declaration is part of the broader Global Initiative for Information Integrity on Climate Change, a partnership between the Brazilian government, UNESCO, and the UN Department of Global Communications. This initiative seeks to create a “wave of truth” by supporting investigative journalism, research, and digital literacy, particularly in the Global South, to counter the strategic use of disinformation as a “hybrid weapon of war” against climate policy.

So, the climate cultist feasting at the taxpayer trough are losing every argument based on facts and the application of the scientific method and are retreating into the jackboot tactics of repression and censorship to counter it.

Back to the MSN article:

“The report, produced by the WHO Civil Society Working Group on Climate and Health, argues that a “healthier information environment” is not a communications luxury but a “condition for climate justice, public health and the right to a healthy future”.

Civil Society? Really? What the hell is that?

“The WHO Civil Society Working Group on Climate Change and Health is a collaborative body established in 2019 by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to foster health sector engagement in climate mitigation and adaptation. The group is co-chaired by the WHO Assistant Director-General for Healthier Populations and Dr. Jeni Miller, Executive Director of the Global Climate and Health Alliance (GCHA).

The working group consists of 13 eminent civil society representatives, including NGOs, coalitions, and a youth NGO, with membership rotating annually. Key members and organizations identified in recent reports include:

Global Climate and Health Alliance (GCHA) : Serves as the civil society co-chair and coordinator.

Amref Health Africa : A leading African health NGO focusing on sustainable health access.

South African Medical Association (SAMA) : Represents the medical profession in South Africa and the African region.

ENBEL : An international interdisciplinary consortium of researchers at the intersection of climate and health.

International Federation of Environmental Health: A member organization tackling health through systems reform and policy.

The group operates through three subcommittees focused on health care systems reform, research, and peer education/advocacy.

Recent outputs include the “Healthy Climate Prescription” letter signed by over 600 organizations and a report titled Protecting Health in the Age of Climate Disinformation, which urges member states to recognize climate disinformation as a public health threat.

Right… unelected quacks with dubious qualifications and relevant experience, all with a predetermined ‘belief' system’agenda and attitude, brooking zero challenge or verification! Haha- figures.

You can read more about the conspiracy to block climate realism here:

‘COP of truth’: Countries commit to tackling climate disinformation at UN climate summit

“As part of the efforts to address the issue of fake news, the European Commission’s Directorate-General for climate action recently launched a campaign called #ClimateFactsMatter.

It aims to “empower people” to see through climate disinformation and reveals the main techniques used to mislead the public.

The campaign urges members of the public to always check the source of an article they’re reading, fact-check ‘expert’ comments, look out for loaded, emotional language, and fact-check stories claiming to have a ‘quick solution’ to climate change.

I guess I am guilty of disseminating the facts that debunk the BS. Here’s a few of my articles

(100) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID’d/injected)

(100) Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan