The Magna Carta:

“The Magna Carta was reissued and confirmed in 1297 by King Edward I, and this version was formally entered into the statute books of England, ensuring its lasting legal significance.”

“Clause 39, one of the most enduring and influential clauses, declares:

“No free man shall be seized, imprisoned, dispossessed, outlawed, exiled, or ruined in any way, nor in any way proceeded against, except by the lawful judgement of his peers and the law of the land”.

“Judgment of his peers” is a fundamental right of British citizens that has been adopted by legal systems around the world. for very good reason.

Not any more.

The moronic justice secretary, David Lammy has determined that, because of a backlog of around 80,000 cases awaiting trial, the process ca be “sped up” by abolishing jury trials for sentences “likely attracting” terms of up to 36 months.

Have no doubt, Lammy is one of the most stupid people ever to pollute the British parliament.

David Lammy mastermind

He is the 54 year old son of Guyanese parents. He is also Deputy Leader of the Labour Party and hence the UK Government.

UK Law has long determined that A JURY determines guilt or innocence – the judge determines the sentence for the guilt of committing the crime.

British people prefer to be assigned guilt or innocence by a jury of their peers who can assess ALL the evidence, rather than an individual who misses most of the weight and nuances of evidence.

Lammy is, once again, travelling down the socialist path of delegating power to unelected technocrats – remote from the British people

Americans will be familiar with “hanging judges – judges can have bad days or days when they are badly affected by mood swings.

As for the backlog, those in court are more likely to b subjected to the “summary justice” of the magistrates overseeing the courts. UK prisons re already bursting at the seams – another 80,000 would create massive problems.

Then there is the pre-supposition of guilt via hearing a non-jury trial via the “qualifying” sentencing limit of 36 months. Th defendant is innocent until proven guilty and the case has not been proven. Who determines the “pre-guilty verdict” that enables the denial of a jury trial?

The delay in jury trials is easily fixed – more judges and juries, AND more prison spaces, thus accelerating the rights of victims and prosecuting criminals, such as cell phone thieves, rape gangs and illegal immigrants.

Instead of creating problems that were solved centuries ago, Lammy should think about fixing those that he and his ilk have created.

It is hard to think of a single UK Labour government policy over the last year that has not made the British people worse off or threatened their way of life.

Lammy is a moron who should be promoted to serving sausage rolls on British Rail and hastily ushered out of Parliament and government.

Abolishing jury trials is an affront to the British people and to the entire world.

Lammy should be prosecuted for an attempted crime against humanity along with his left-wing ,socialist, lunatics who are destroying the UK with their playground “focus group” ideas.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription, or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan