“Climate change policy is often framed as a challenge to personal freedoms and choices, especially when policies seem to impose strict limits on individuals’ lifestyles and economic options.

For example, regulations that mandate renewable energy or limit fossil fuel use can feel like a direct restriction on the American dream—the idea that with hard work, anyone can achieve prosperity and a higher standard of living.

These policies sometimes require sacrifices that may impact businesses and workers in traditional energy industries, as well as limit consumer choices in cars, appliances, home energy sources, and travel options. Additionally, many people worry that climate policies prioritize environmental goals over economic growth, which can restrict innovation, hinder job creation, and raise costs for families.

Critics argue that climate policy, especially if it involves heavy-handed government intervention, reduces personal choices by dictating what types of products, energy, and resources individuals can access. For many, this perceived loss of choice challenges core values of independence, opportunity, and personal freedom, which are at the heart of the American dream. “

At around the ten-minute mark, there is mention of two cut-outs who recently qualified as non-profit organisations).

27 billion dollar “greenhouse reduction fund”?????

The podcast refers to this article:

https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2024/10/22/overnight_success_bidens_climate_splurge_gives_billions_to_nonprofit_newbies_1066437.html

“After gaining nonprofit status in August 2023, the organization was awarded $940 million by the Biden administration just eight months later in connection with the White House’s $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which aims to provide financial assistance to reduce carbon emissions and reduce pollution. “

“The Justice Climate Fund is not the only nonprofit newcomer suddenly made rich by the GGRF. Within a month of gaining nonprofit status from the IRS, Power Forward Communities, which reported 2023 revenues of $100, was awarded $2 billion.”

“The awards were made by the Environmental Protection Agency, which is new to the world of major grantmaking. The agency acknowledges it has never handed out such gigantic sums of money, and its inspector general told Congress last month it marked a “fantastically complex” and “unusual” setup that his small staff would be hard-pressed to follow. “

This is the hallmark of the Democratic Party.

We have seen the lawfare that enabled the likes of Jack Smith, Letita Jams and Jack Smith bring mischievous and malicious cases against Trump.

We have seen the hundreds of billions of dollars, if not trillions spent on “net zero” policies that throw farmers off their food producing land to install environmentally hostile solar farm plantations ad onshore and offshore wind turbines that destroy entire ecosystems of birds, bees, bats, whales, dolphins, porpoises, sharks, fish shoals to produce energy that is 5 times the price of natural gas – when simply planting trees at the rate of population growth would solve the problem. There is plenty of land for this, but not for onshore wind and solar which requires prime arable land.

We have seen the hundreds of billions spent o forgiving student loans for likely “(female) middle class” Democratic Party voters – whilst giving nothing to those that paid off loans or took jobs because they could not afford the student loans.

We have seen the hundreds of billions spent by the Democratic Party on the intentional human and drug trafficking over the southern border (and now the Canadian border?).

We have seen the hundreds of billions of Federal, State, city and local taxes spent on keeping the migrant beggars (many emptied from prisons south of the border) alive.

This corruption is the equivalent of the lawfare used to prosecute Trump.

The Democratic Party thinks that all taxes belong to them BY RIGHT, N OT A PRIVELGE reluctantly granted, to sponsor crime – and what isn’t paid for with taxes is borrowed.

I have pointed out in previous articles how the splurge in spending over the C19 scamdemic has not returned to pre-C19 levels but has increased even further (same with inflation remaining at high levels, though not increasing at faster than 2021’s 10%).

All whilst national debt, now at over 35 trillion bucks, will hit 40 trillion bucks in a few years. At which pint, the spending on debt interest will be DOUBLE the spending on the Pentagon.

All federal income taxes will be used for interest on federal debt, leading zero for any discretionary, political, spending.

A level of debt of 50 trillion bucks will occur by 2030. And the Democratic Party wants to send billions to the UN and WHO, put up illegals I hotels whilst they build them the houses that Americas homeless are denied – those houses will be a higher standard that that ”enjoyed” by America’s poor. Not to mention better health, job and education opportunities than offered to Americans.

Sick in the head - reminiscent of the evolution of child government in “Lord of the Flies” - though even the title of the novel would not make it past the “woke censors”!!!

Onwards!!

