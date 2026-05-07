From here:

Labour accused of creating red tape ‘hellscape’ for housebuilders

“But Mr Marlow said: “This additional red tape is going to be another nail in the coffin of an industry that’s already pretty much dead. The Government seems to have lost track of the cost to urban housebuilding.

“The Government doesn’t understand the issues facing housebuilding. I’m a huge fan of the emphasis this Government has placed [on] ‘build, baby, build’. But we haven’t seen the structural changes either to the planning system or to these sorts of regulations.”

Earlier this week, Mark Preston, the chief of property company Grosvenor, criticised ministers for failing to grasp “basic economics” of housebuilding.

Ben Hopkinson, of the Centre for Policy Studies, described the new lift rules as “nice-sounding regulation” but said the Government had “gone too far in making new buildings pretty much impossible to build” by adding more costs yet.

Maxwell Marlow, director of public affairs at the Adam Smith Institute, said: “I challenge you to find a single housebuilder or developer who believes that we are in a healthy state of planning reform. That’s not even looking at the hellscape that is these new regulations that are coming in.”

Taxes, red tape and inflation have added £76,000 to the cost of building each new home since 2020, surging to £98,000 for a home in a high-rise block, according to data from the Home Builders Federation (HBF).

“Steve Turner, the executive director of the HBF, said: “The rigorous approval process for high-rise buildings ensures safety is central to their design, but requiring a second lift, alongside two staircases, will leave even fewer potential developments viable.”

Mr Turner added that the Government’s own analysis showed the change would “involve huge costs for almost zero benefit”, meaning it effectively acts as “another tax on new housing”.

Anyone surprised? Stupid is as stupid does.

Stupid election promises by stupid politicians and stupid regulations results in stupid outcomes.

Watch for the abandonment of ALL regulations – starting with ‘net zero’ ones to speed things up – sacrificing safety and cost.

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