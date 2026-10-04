Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David gray's avatar
David gray
Oct 4

There is a problem. If we take it that there was no covid, at best just repurposed seasonal flu then the entire ivermectin etc narrative is as fictitious as covid itself. It's only purpose is to maintain the pretence of covid itself and obfuscate the argument and waste time and intelligence. An equivalent/ similar would be the architects and engineers for 911 truth. It also dilutes the actual active protocols that actually killed people whether or not they had a mild seasonal flu. This is just the same emperor's New clothes playbook that explains most of what happens.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture