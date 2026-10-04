It’s a long time coming, but the debate around the use of Ivermectin (and HCQ?) is back in the public eye.

From here:

Attorney to Senate: Of 72 COVID Patients Who Got Ivermectin in Court Wins, Only 3 Died * The Gateway Pundit * by Promoted Post

“Recently, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) held a roundtable where attorney Ralph Lorigo, who represented 212 families seeking early treatment during COVID, said what many of us knew: IVERMECTIN SAVED LIVES.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Attorney Ralph Lorigo delivered striking testimony Monday during Sen. Ron Johnson’s roundtable examining COVID-era hospital protocols, telling the Wisconsin Republican that he represented 212 families across 40 states who went to court seeking alternative treatment for critically ill COVID patients…

Lorigo told the panel that of the 212 families he represented, there were 72 cases in which he prevailed and ivermectin was ultimately administered.

According to Lorigo, only three of those 72 patients died.

“In all, I represented 212 families across 40 states,” Lorigo said. “I won 72 where ivermectin was actually given. Only 3 people died.”

That means 69 of the 72 patients Lorigo identified survived, a survival rate of approximately 95.8 percent among that group.

Despite the overwhelming evidence that Ivermectin saved lives, the government and the medical establishment did everything they could to demonize Ivermectin and any early treatment for COVID:

This is the same drug the FDA spent years mocking. The Gateway Pundit reported in 2024 that the FDA agreed to strip its anti-ivermectin social-media campaign after doctors sued, including Bowden.

In July, Johnson waved a stack of studies at Anthony Fauci and reminded him that the same day Fauci told CNN there was “no evidence” ivermectin worked, dozens of controlled studies were already on the record. Fauci took the Fifth.

Indeed, there are now 106 Ivermectin COVID-19 controlled studies showing a 62% lower risk of early treatment in COVID-19 patients.

I have covered the potential of Ivermectin (and HCQ several times. I am not Medic ora data scientist but I have eyes to see and a brain to ask questions!

This in August 2022 on environmental impact of injections:

An Inconvenient Truth - by Peter Halligan

“129 billion masks a month equals more than 1.5 trillion masks a year. Maybe 80% of that number (1.2 trillion) are single-use disposable masks. The pandemic has last around 30 months, implying that, so far, 3.75 trillion masks have been used, of which 3 trillion are single-use disposable masks. The masks are around 4 inches square. For perspective, given the world is around 25,000 miles in circumference, this is equivalent to circling the world almost 9,500 times.

“The other aspect is the packaging of the masks. Each mask is separately wrapped in paper and plastic. The masks are put in boxes in order to be shipped. How many trees were used in the boxes? We might, charitably assume that the incremental transportation costs are minimal – shipped along with other products.

“We can do a similar sort of calculation for test kits. Are these recycled or do they have to be disposed of as hazardous waste? Last I looked, there had been over 6.5 billion tests globally (excluding China) on Worldometer. Each test kit has to be made and packaged, transported, administered by someone (using single use disposable gloves?)

Same goes for the injections. 12.5 billion syringes and needles that have to be manufactured and packaged from raw materials; transported in refrigerated containers, stored in fridges, administered by those wearing masks (anyone recommending, mandating or injecting these toxins is guilty of a crime against humanity!) – are these needles and syringes recycled or are they disposed of as hazardous waste?

On Ivermectin, directly.

From November 2022:

A tale of two countries – one with C19 deaths of 3,272 per million people, the other just 15 (hint: the US is one of the two countries

From September 2022:

Not using Ivermectin is killing people - by Peter Halligan (banned on LinkedIn)

“A major new study on the use of ivermectin as prophylaxis for COVID-19 has found that the drug lowers the chance of death in patients by up to 92%.

The large study, led by renowned Brazilian research scientist Dr. Flavio A. Cadegiani, found that regular users of ivermectin experienced a huge reduction in mortality compared to those who did not.”

“Non-use of ivermectin was associated with a 12.5-fold increase in mortality rate and a seven-fold increased risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to the regular use of ivermectin. This dose-response efficacy reinforces the prophylactic effects of ivermectin against COVID-19.”

The CDC/FDA/NAIAD/NIH/WHO are guilty of suppressing life saving CoVID-19 treatment in order to make billions of profit.

By not prosecuting or even investigating the cause and effects of withholding Ivermectin treatment protocols combined with the deaths and injuries caused by injections, the DoJ is an accessory to genocide by racketeers.

More of an editorial than an article in August 2024 here:

Sunday summary – the three legs holding up the literal stool of the Cult of Moloch – toxic injections, climate fraud and human trafficking (with some MAiD comment thrown in)

“In the case of Ivermectin early treatment protocols, supplies could have been manufactured in the US or imported from places like China for around 200 bucks a kilo – each kilo costs around 200 bucks for “human” Ivermectin. Each kilo is sufficient for 50,000 people.

330 million Americans could have bee treated early ad prophylactically with 6,600 kilos for a few million bucks. Maybe a continuous supply every month for the last four years would have cost around less than 100 million bucks.

EUA for the FAILED C19 mRNA injections f spike venom is STILL SUBJECT to the “unless any alternative exists” rules.

Ivermectin protocols are such a treatment – so are Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) protocols – aided and abetted by Vitamin D and other vitamins.

Compare that cost of 100 million bucks to prevent and cure C19 with the cost of 677 million doses administered up until May 2023 (when the CDC stopped reporting doses shipped – a billion doses) – and administered - 677 million doses) -costing around 25 bucks each.

25-billion-dollar cost for doses shipped and around 17 billion bucks for doses administered. No need for masks, lockdowns, social distancing, bogus testing, PPE, cleaning, loans to small businesses and so on and so forth that have cost upwards of 5 trillion bucks over 4 years.

Not forgetting HCQ from January 2024!

The War on Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) - by Peter Halligan

“HCQ has been used for decades and was part of previous pandemic preparedness before it was “outlawed” and ridiculed by the MSM and bogus “studies”.

“We quoted Denise Hinton, Chief Scientist at the FDA:

“Based on the totality of scientific evidence available to FDA, it is reasonable to believe that chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate may be effective in treating COVID-19, and that, when used under the conditions described in this authorization, the known and potential benefits of chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate when used to treat COVID-19 outweigh the known and potential risks of such products.”

If politicians can’ get behind an episode exposing criminal intent to slaughter 100’s of thousans if not millions of Americans, (an Brits/Europeans et al) wht good are they?

Finally- Remdesivir was approved!!!

From March 2023:

(100) How many people were killed by the use of Remdesivir and Midazolam + Morphine in the US and UK?

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