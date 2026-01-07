Maybe this has something to do with the politics of failure – that is best described as “woke” socialism?

From here:

PISA: Programme for International Student Assessment | OECD

Zero Hedge has an article describing the results here:

Dumbocracy? US Falls Below The OECD Average At Math | ZeroHedge

“The data for this visualization comes from the OECD’s PISA 2022 assessment. PISA measures how well students can apply math knowledge to practical problems, offering a global comparison of education systems.

“Scores typically range from below 400 to above 600. Top performers in this dataset score well above the OECD average of 472.

“Singapore ranks first with an average math score of 575.

“Macau (SAR), Taiwan, Hong Kong (SAR), Japan, and South Korea also appear near the top of the ranking. These economies have consistently prioritized math education through rigorous programs and high academic expectations.

Rank

Country

Average PISA Score

1

🇸🇬 Singapore

575

2

🇲🇴 Macau 552

3

🇹🇼 Taiwan 547

4

🇭🇰 Hong Kong 540

5

🇯🇵 Japan 536

6 🇰🇷 South Korea 527

7 🇪🇪 Estonia 510

8 🇨🇭 Switzerland 508

9 🇨🇦 Canada497

10 🇳🇱 Netherlands 493

11 🇮🇪 Ireland 492

12 🇧🇪 Belgium489

13 🇩🇰 Denmark 489

14 🇬🇧 United Kingdom489

15 🇵🇱 Poland 489

16 🇦🇺 Australia 487

17 🇦🇹 Austria487

18🇨🇿 Czech Republic 487

19🇸🇮 Slovenia 485

20🇫🇮 Finland 484

472🌐 OECD average

Asia countries score above 500, European countries score below 500 – why would that be???

Here are some of ZH’s comments

Europe’s Strong, Steady Performers

Several European countries cluster just above or around the 500 mark. Estonia leads the region, followed closely by Switzerland and the Netherlands. Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, and Poland also post solid results.

How North America Compares

Canada ranks ninth overall with a score of 497, standing out as one of the strongest performers outside East Asia and Europe. The United States ranks lower at 465, below the OECD average.

Countries from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America are absent from the list, reflecting long-standing gaps in educational performance across regions.

I took the opportunity to explore more visualisations of country data to check out other economic variables:

Per capita growth and inflation:

Ranked: Productivity of the World’s Largest 30 Economies (2005-2025)

“Ireland tops the ranking for productivity growth, with output per hour rising from $68.8 in 2005 to $139.1 in 2025—a 102% increase. However, much of this is statistical, not structural.

“The presence of global tech and pharmaceutical giants like Apple, Google, and Pfizer inflates Ireland’s GDP figures through profit-shifting and intellectual property accounting.”

All about corporate tax breaks and subsidies! Another “dumbfounding” factor is resource prices like oil. US companies launder profits through Ireland to evade taxes!

“China’s productivity has increased from $4.5 per hour in 2005 to $19.8 in 2025, up more than 340%. The early 2010s brought massive efficiency gains as factories modernized, infrastructure expanded, and manufacturing became more sophisticated.

“Productivity in Saudi Arabia has fallen from $85.6 in 2005 to $56.6 in 2025. The decline reflects both falling oil prices during the 2010s and OPEC+ production caps that curbed output. While diversification efforts under Vision 2030 are expanding non-oil industries, hydrocarbons still dominate the economy.

“The U.S., Germany, and France have all seen consistent gains. The U.S. rose from $63.2 to $81.8, Germany from $66.3 to $80.5, and France from $72.3 to $82.2 over the 20-year span.

“Western Europe continues to outperform on efficiency thanks to automation and worker training, while Japan and the UK have grown more slowly due to aging populations and stagnant investment.

Real GDP growth:

1 🇺🇸 U.S. $30,616 2.1%

2 🇨🇳 China $19,399 8.0%

3 🇩🇪 Germany $5,014 1.0%

4 🇯🇵 Japan $4,280 0.6%

5 🇮🇳 India $4,125 6.4%

6 🇬🇧 UK $3,9591.5%

7🇫🇷 France $3,362 1.2%

8🇮🇹 Italy $2,544 0.4%

9 🇷🇺 Russia $2,541 3.0%

10🇨🇦 Canada $2,284 1.9%

11🇧🇷 Brazil $2,257 2.3%

12 🇪🇸 Spain $1,891 1.7%

Key Takeaways

· The U.S. has averaged 2.1% in real GDP growth annually over the past 25 years. · China has the highest average real GDP growth of 8.0% over the time period. · India, now the world’s fifth largest economy (surpassing the UK), grew at an average rate of 6.4% per year.

With an economy worth $30.6 trillion, the United States remains the undisputed global economic heavyweight—and it is expected to retain that lead for years to come.

Yet while the U.S. dominates in size, many rivals dominate in growth and momentum. China, its closest competitor, has grown real GDP at an average rate of 8% annually since 2000, while emerging economies like India, Vietnam, and the Philippines have recorded sustained periods of even faster expansion.

This graphic shows the GDP of the world’s largest economies along with real GDP growth between 2000-2025, based on data from the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook.

Inflation:

· “Global inflation averaged 4.2% in 2025, with many countries showing resilience in the face of historic U.S. tariffs. · In the U.S., inflation declined from 3% in 2024 to 2.7% in 2025. · Inflation was highest in Venezuela, at 269.9% for the year.

Global inflation fell moderately to 4.2% in 2025, in spite of U.S. tariffs hitting century highs.

For 2026, the IMF projects inflation to decline even further to 3.7% in 2026, even as tariff impacts continue to materialize. This is being driven by weak price growth in China and below-target inflation in many European countries.

This graphic shows inflation by country in 2025, based on data from the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook.

A Closer Look at Inflation by Country

Below, we show the inflation rates of 191 countries and territories worldwide in 2025:

Venezuela faces the highest inflation on the planet, at 269.9% in 2025, and this is set to jump to 682% in 2026.

Over 2025, the Venezuelan bolivar depreciated 82.7% against the dollar as U.S. sanctions and warship deployment targeting alleged drug traffickers contributed to inflationary pressures. Now, with Maduro’s ouster, the outlook for the economy remains uncertain.

For the U.S., inflation stood at 2.7% and is forecast to fall to 2.4% in 2026. Overall, tariffs were estimated to increase inflation by 0.5 percentage points in 2025, far lower than initially feared.

China, on the other hand, saw inflation sit at 0.0%, one of the lowest rates globally. Deflationary pressures, from excess production to a weak labor market, significantly impacted the economic climate. In 2026, inflation is set to rise to 0.8% fueled by economic stimulus measures that aim to boost domestic consumption.

Meanwhile, several European economies saw moderate inflation in 2025 amid low energy and import prices. In France, inflation stood at 1.1%, while Italy and Germany saw rates of 1.7% and 2.1%, respectively.

Worth browsing for a few minutes over a cup of coffee! It would be interesting to see the numbers adjusted for spending on “renewables” by households and governments!

