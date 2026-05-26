A brief side-track, from here:

Globalist AI Push Threatens America’s Food Supply as Data Centers Swallow Up Farmland - Slay News

“America’s food supply is facing a growing threat as powerful interests race to secure vast tracts of farmland for artificial intelligence infrastructure, raising concerns that productive agricultural land is being sacrificed in the name of the AI boom.

Which can be extended in the case of the UK to wind and solar farms.

Ok, now for the treachery – is anybody monitoring the bank balances of government ministers and the Qangos that support the cult of ‘net zero?. I doubt it.

From here:

Households set to learn of energy bills hike from July amid Iran war impact

Households will this week find out how much energy bills are set to increase by from July when the price cap is updated as forecasts point to a rise of more than £200 and a painful winter of sky-high bills ahead due to the Iran war.

So much for reducing the cost of living by removing governmwnt tariffs and absorbing them into general taxation!

From Brave AI:

“ The UK government’s budget interventions have reduced the energy price cap by £117 (approximately 7%) for the period of 1 April to 30 June 2026, lowering the typical dual-fuel bill from £1,758 to £1,641 per year.

“This reduction is primarily driven by the removal of £130 in policy costs, specifically the ending of the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) levy and significant cuts to Renewables Obligation costs, which were shifted from household bills to general taxation.

So, the energy bills were reduced but will return to a higher level than June 2026 – the overall tax burden has been increased . There will be no publicity around this sleight of hand that makes everyone poorer. Just wait for the double speak in the coming months.

To emphasize, from the MSN article:

“This included moving 75% of the cost of the UK’s renewables obligation from household bills on to general taxation and scrapping the energy company obligation scheme.

“Analysts Cornwall Insight predicted last week the cap will rise by £209 a year to £1,850 from July 1 – an increase of 13% on April’s £1,641 annual cap.

It sets a maximum price per unit of gas and electricity used, meaning households only pay for the amount of energy they use.

This means households will be largely shielded over the warm summer months, but concerns are growing over a painful hit when the cap is reviewed in October and energy demand rises as temperatures drop.

Cornwall Insight’s forecasts suggest the cap in October will be at a similar level to July, even if the Middle East conflict were to end soon, due to the physical damage to infrastructure and lingering effect of disrupted supply.

Now for the sell-out of the UK’s energy production to foreignera – making the UK ‘energy insecure:

From here:

The foreign exploitation of Miliband’s net zero drive

“A company is planning 2,500 acres of solar panels and has warned it will compulsorily purchase our land to lay cables,” she says. “We are being taken over in the name of net zero.”

The project in question is the 2,700-acre East Pye solar plant, developed by Island Green Power (IGP), a UK-based renewables business owned by Macquarie.

“It seems like they can do what they want,” says Mayhew. “Companies see the UK as a cash cow to milk dry.”

“From the Hinkley nuclear site in Somerset to the windswept waters of the North Sea, a new British empire is being built.

It’s an empire built on energy, made up of nuclear power stations, wind farms and giant solar plants.

But Britain is no longer the coloniser. Instead it has ceded control of its energy sector to overseas investors.

“They are happy to spend billions of pounds now in order to reap decades of profits later, all funded by our energy bills.

One of the biggest projects is the Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset.

EDF, France’s state-owned electricity business, is pouring £46bn into Hinkley, about 2.5 times more than the £18bn estimate that helped it win the contract.

“They will collect not just the value of the electricity but also a giant subsidy top-up signed off 13 years ago by then energy secretary Ed Davey.

This inflation-proof subsidy, known as a Contract for Difference (CfD), will guarantee EDF £150 per megawatt hour.

This is largely expected to add around £1bn a year to our bills once Hinkley is operational, according to Treasury documents released after Rachel Reeves’s Budget last November.

A further £1bn will be added to bills by a separate nuclear levy, supporting construction of the Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk, also led by EDF.”

“Vast offshore sites like Hornsea and Dogger Bank are largely the domain of Germany’s RWE, Denmark’s Orsted and Norway’s Equinor.”

“ut those companies aren’t just here for the breeze; they too are chasing Britain’s CfD subsidies.

These contracts provide a guaranteed, low-risk income stream ultimately funded by state-sanctioned levies added to our energy bills.

For foreign investors, it is the ultimate safe bet. A captive market of 67 million people who cannot choose not to buy electricity, paying a price guaranteed by their Government.”

““British energy is not home-grown; it is not going to be home-grown any time soon; and the government’s policies are actually exacerbating foreign dependency on minerals, equipment, and finance,” he said.

“Almost all the offshore wind industry is foreign-owned and -financed. All British consumers do is pay mainly to the foreign developers and owners. Ownership and finance are largely for foreigners.

“Solar? Eighty per cent of the world’s solar panels are made in China, with a very heavy environmental and social cost ... They are not homegrown. And, as with the finance and ownership of wind, much of this is foreign too.”

Such issues are becoming increasingly political.

Richard Tice, Reform UK’s energy spokesman, says: “I have long expressed concern over the large-scale foreign ownership of key UK energy assets in receipt of massive multibillion-pound consumer subsidies.

“Co-investment with long term patient British capital is much more desirable, to stop huge leakage of British cash to foreign countries.”

Understandably, the Department for Energy Securuity and Net Zero disagrees by claiming that any foreign investment is essential to accelerate decarbonisation, especially after “decades of underinvestment” in power networks.

However, Rebecca Mayhew struggles so far to see the benefits.

“I don’t think British people fully understand the extent to which the UK is stripping its assets and selling its future,” she says.

“We don’t own any of these other companies, we don’t control our own power systems. We are just putting ourselves at the mercy of foreign companies and countries.”

Higher and higher bills to pay dividends to foreigners based on CfD market prices guaranteed or 20-30 years to foreigners..

Cfd prices:

As of October 2025, Contracts for Difference (CfD) projects have generated enough electricity to power 13 million homes, which represents just under half of the total number of UK households. While this indicates significant coverage of residential demand, the exact percentage of total national energy production is not explicitly quantified in the provided data, though renewables now account for approximately 45% of the UK’s overall power generation.

The CfD scheme has contracted more than 39GW of renewable electricity capacity, with 10GW currently operational.

These contracts provide a guaranteed strike price for generators, shielding them from wholesale market volatility. If market prices exceed the strike price, generators pay the difference back to consumers, providing net savings during periods of high energy costs, such as the 2021–2022 crisis.

Volatility means prices can go down as well as – the guaranteed price to generators mean they will get a high price regardless of how low energy prices go – e.g. for cheap natural gas ,or technology that lowers the price of energy from wind and solar.

“UK consumers benefit from Contracts for Difference (CfD) prices primarily through price stability and cost protection against volatile wholesale energy markets. Because CfDs are two-way contracts, when wholesale electricity prices exceed the agreed strike price, generators must pay the difference back to the scheme, which reduces the overall costs passed on to households and businesses via their energy bills”.

When has anyone ever seen a situation where ‘cost protection’ from rising prices has been mirrored by costs reduction from falling prices – NEVER HAPPENS.

Onwards!

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