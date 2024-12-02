From this ten-minute video here:

The Unpopular Truth About Electric Vehicles | Mark P. Mills

It is often taken as a given that electric vehicles are friendlier for the environment and that we will all inevitably be driving them in the future. In this short video, Mark P. Mills of the National Center for Energy Analytics questions the government’s push towards EVs, and whether these “givens” are true.

“It is often taken as a given that electric vehicles are friendlier for the environment and that we will all inevitably be driving them in the future. In this short video, Mark P. Mills of the National Center for Energy Analytics questions the government’s push towards EVs, and whether these “givens” are true.”

The physicist has some awkward facts for those that are pushing EV’s - because they are somehow environmentally friendly – they aren’t. Even if half of all cars on the roads become EV’s, they will reduce CO2 emissions by just 10%. In the meanwhile, each 1,000-pound car battery requires the mining 500,000 pounds of rock – and the processes used to extract, refine and create a chemical battery require a lot of fossil fuels. The lithium in a lithium io battery is a tiny fraction of the battery – the rest s made up of all sorts of metals ores and minerals.

Oh, and the Inflation Reduction Act subsidised each EV with 30,000 bucks and the manufacturers of EV’s are still losing 50,000 bucks per EV.

The hypocrisy of raping the earth “over there” so the smug can virtue signal and say “look how green we are” is matched only by the ugliness and cost of “renewable” energy AND the actions of “green” countries like Norway and Australia that export “fossil fuels” to the EU and China – and pretend they aren’t contributing to CO2 missions.

And that is quite aside from the fact that there is no climate crisis or CO2 issue I the first place.

Smug and stupid is, as smug and stupid does.

Here’s the transcript:

“Electric vehicles are exciting and there's a lot more of them now.

there's going to be a lot more of them in the future so it's uh there you one gets labelled as being anti by pointing out the problems not with electric vehicles, but with mandates that you could only buy and run electric vehicle which is what 12 states are planning to do and which is what will happen if the EPA uh gets its way

this is maybe it should be self-evident a really bad idea uh it's a really a bad idea.

not because EVS aren't fun to drive, it's because they're expensive and they're going to stay expensive for a long time compared to the average car.

they're inconvenient for most drivers - not all - and they increase our dependence on Imports and China specifically.

these are all not good things to force on the economy.

cars are amazing machines.

first, that this I think there's an underappreciated in the chattering classes, if you like, of how amazing cars are and I don't think - it's underappreciated globally for people don't have cars or for - whether you're a millennial a gen Z or a Gen X - people appreciate cars because they want one

in fact, the idea that we're becoming a post car culture isn't true - we don't see it in the data, and you don't see it in surveys - in fact you don't even see it in global surveys.

what you find, in fact, is that the rising generation, you know, the Gen Z's want to buy cars uh and they really do want to buy cars they overwhelmingly want to buy cars

the reason that they don't buy cars immediately is they can't afford them so EVS are expensive because of how they're made and so on average an EV is going to be a car for wealthier family and garage makes it easy to charge it overnight because that's how long it takes to refuel them in expensively the essence of the problem is - there's a myth about EVS being simpler

that's the essence of the problem - they aren't simpler they're differently complicated.

so, a regular car has a complicated internal combustion engine with hundreds of moving parts in a simple fuel tank with one moving part, the fuel pump.

an EV flips that complexity - it has a simple drive system electric motor -typically one or two with one or two moving parts.

but it's fuel tank, the battery, is enormous for a typical EV it weighs a thousand pounds, has hundreds, if not thousands of parts, the parts actually move, they just move microscopically.

it's chemicals it has a cooling system, safety systems, power electronics, structural systems, it's a very complicated engine but it's an electrochemical engine instead of a thermodynamic engine, if you like, so you just swap complexities - and where do you get the materials to make the battery.

because the battery has to be assembled and made from all kinds of materials

not just lithium for a lithium battery

self-evidently that's the that's the smallest um mineral component in the battery.

the biggest components are things like graphite and aluminum, and nickel and copper and a lot of chemicals.

well, you know you have to assemble all these things.

it's a very complicated machine as I said thousands of parts, thousands of welds it turns out - it's very expensive - you know the whole idea of uh forcing EVS on people and subsidizing them, so the Inflation Reduction Act has massive subsidies bigger than most people realize.

that roughly speaking they will subsidize EVS to the tune of about $30,000 per car and even with those subsidies they're losing $50,000 a car.

you can do the math as they say.

this is not a smart thing for automakers to do but the whole purpose of this Is anchored in sort of the two sort of canons of the EV orthodoxy, right?

they have two central canons.

one is if we make people use lots of EVS, we will cut a lot of oil use because burning oil emits carbon dioxide.

but the goal is to cut oil use that's the canon - when then and they don't burn oil right I mean obviously so, I guess “if you have lots of EVs, self-evidently, you'll cut oil use”.

the second uh canon is that the EVS will um be easier to make - they're cheaper and they have, you know, low environmental impacts,

so first of all, there's arithmetic on this, we know how many cars are in the world we know how much oil is used for cars, and other things, even if half of the world's cars were EVs - and we're not going to come close to that any time in the foreseeable future – it would reduce global oil use by just 10%

the idea that this is uh somehow a clean and um environmentally benign technology is just um - well you could be polite and call it myopia.

again, back to the battery – it weighs about 1,000 lbs.

to make the battery, you have to get the copper and the nickel and the aluminum and the manganese and the graphite, cobalt, you have to mine that stuff somewhere and refine it.

but this is how it works out, in those kinds of metals and minerals to make a 1,000lb battery somewhere on Earth 500,000 pounds of rock have been dug up for one battery for one car.

all that digging up that 500,000 pounds of rock is dug up with big machines that burn oil - it's transported by big machines that burn oil - the rock has to be crushed with big machines in most of the world that burn coal to run the electricity for the machines and in some parts of the world that burn natural gas

then you have to use hydrocarbons - oil and gas - to make the chemicals dissolve the rock to get the chemicals out

this whole supply chain involves using hydrocarbons - hidden from your car.

so, in effect there is a tailpipe for EVS- it’s just elsewhere - they emit carbon dioxide elsewhere.

they cause pollution elsewhere in other countries and apparently environmentalists who used to say it's one Earth we worry about the planet uh only care about the planet in their garage.

they don't care about the planet in Africa where the environmental challenges occur and where we push all the social challenges in the fragile economies.

it's a, you know, fundamentally, it's a bad trade for the United States economically it's actually a bad trade for the environment and you could say in many ways it's an immoral trade.

a lot of what most people have done they did um in the election which is um you know a shift in political philosophy.

I mean simplistically speaking the Democratic party had moved to “we know better we're in charge we're status and we want you all to drive EVS”.

The Republican Party simplistically put uh mostly I hope by a majority you know uh are against uh heavy-handed subsidies you know you don't find Republicans saying they want to pollute the air - no one no one thinks that way anymore but they're against heavy-handed subsidies, mandates and pushing Industries and forcing consumers to make choices that they don't want to make

so, if you're a citizen your real opportunity on these things is frankly anchored in the electoral process.

you get to choose a team that has a different approach - if you want to know how to pick the team from the viewpoint of cars and those.

it's remarkably easy to prove all the things that I've said and written - you don't have to be an engineer or a scientist - you don't have to

I'm a physicist - I find it fascinating - not everybody finds these things fascinating but it's not hard to figure it out.

You can go to Google - Google actually doesn't lie if you type in, you know, “where does copper come from - how much copper is in a car, how much rock do you have to dig up to get copper for that car” so it's remarkably easy to get the facts

but you have to do a little work, um the consequence of that is maybe the other thing says, “can do” and they're doing it.

anyway is they're not buying the cars, I mean people buy Teslas, and again it's a terrific car, the ability to build a car that works, it works well, it's safe, it's fun to drive, it sells into the discerning luxury car market, one heck of an achievement, impressive terrific car but people are free to buy it and they have bought it and they will continue to buy it

and the other automakers are desperate to compete with them because he's stealing their market in the luxury car category.

but this is like saying uh sport car, sports cars, are going to replace every kind of automobile in the world - sports cars are specialty cars, electric cars are specialty cars, they're not a revolution.

this trope that EVS are revolutionary is like saying oh “I changed the food for a horse - on a horse and buggy - that's a revolution! I

t's still a horse if you change the food for a car, it's still a car uh but it has other options, other features, that are kind of fun people - people like that - so options in cars are what all auto dealers like and car salesman like to have you can have an EV option - you can have a diesel option, you can have a high horsepower option, you can have an off-road option

I mean there's a thousand options in cars - or thousands - so I think what's happened is citizens are voting with their pocketbook by

and large EV sales are down in Europe 20% this year they're down in the United States 20% this year - so the growth rates not only slowed it's reversed.

I think it'll pick back up and start to tick back up - is especially as there's fire sales in all the overbuilt EVS it'd be a great time to buy - to buy an EV.

guess although I would still for me, I'd lease it because you know those of- all of us are sophisticated uh car buyers in America.

when you buy the car you own it which means it's residual value when you've used it for is your issue if, you lease a car the residual value is the other guy's problem and it's hard to guess what the residual value of an EV is going to be in three or four years

ss but they'll be worth something and those will get sold too - they'll be sold into other markets - they'll be moved overseas um and they'll be sold inexpensively which would be great for people with lower incomes and they'll have a way to get to work - so in a sense all this destruction of capital by wealthy countries will benefit some poorer countries unintentionally but it's really uh it really is fundamentally a destruction of capital because it's our money - it's you know taxpayers are paying for this big mistake “

End of transcript.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan