The excellent Expos-news.com published this article:

Before New Zealand’s covid vaccine rollout, 2,000 people attended A&E for chest pains in a year – now it is more than 30,000 – The Expose (expose-news.com)

Referencing this article:

Medsafe Report Underlines the Ongoing Myocarditis Crisis (hatchardreport.com)

Which referenced this NZ government survey report:

Report-Long-term-outcomes-of-myocarditis-and-pericarditis-following-vaccination-with-Comirnaty-PfizerBioNTech-COVID-19-vaccine.pdf (tewhatuora.govt.nz)

The article caught my eye because of this statement:

“The article doesn’t inform the public that the man was just one out of well over 30,000 individuals who will report to Accident and Emergency with chest pains this year, compared to just 2,000 pre-pandemic.”

I cannot find any data supporting this claim using Brave AI, perhaps the author, Guy Hatchard, has a source. That data is bot presented in the report on the survey.

I went to the government survey report to see if there was more detail.

Here are just a few sippets from the Executive Summary of the report:

I ran into this “howler” almost straight away:

“International literature suggested that myocarditis diagnosed after vaccination was generally milder than myocarditis induced by viral infection, however little was known about the long-term outcomes for affected individuals.”

The work of Dr Peter McCullough et al does more than “suggest” that this is a completely bass-ackwards statement. Without reference to the pre-scamdemic levels (close to zero?) compared to the levels with myo-/pericarditis amongst the unvaxxed during the scamdemic and those with those symptoms who were vaxxed, this statement beggar’s belief!

“The study was not designed to confirm whether the cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were related to or caused by the vaccination event. It’s important to note that myocarditis and/or pericarditis can also be caused by COVID-19 infection and other viral infections.”

What a shame. The whole truth is not researched, despite the opportunity.

The government report is dated “September 2024” – probably a week or so ago, it’s all about Cominarty – Pfizer BioNTech – experimental injections.

The report does not state the injections were experimental, nor does it ask if the participants were told that the injections were experimental, nor does it indicate that those being experimented on were aware that the clinical trial was ONLY designed to reduce symptoms of C19 disease and NOT reduce or prevent infection or transmission.

Nor did it ask if those being experimented on were aware of the Phase 3 clinical trial results that indicated significant additional levels of harm compared to placebo. Neither did it indicate whether those subject to the experiment injections were aware that the process for mass-manufacturing the doses was different from the manufacturing process used in the clinical trial.

Package inserts available for Kiwis? Somehow, I doubt it.

“Data collection for this study occurred between 30 March 2022 and 1 October 2022.”

Ok, so the study could have asked whether those injected were provided some sort of informed consent.

Information from the survey could have provided some sort of informed consent had it been released within say 3 months of the survey of preliminary results, maybe even sooner – it was, supposedly, an EMERGENCY, wasn’t it? Taking two years to release the study sounds like the report was too little, too late and probably cost a fortune – that could have cost just a little and been released within weeks rather than two years. The authorisation certainly came within a much shorter time frame – why not the survey results?

“The study enrolled people that were at least 12 years old, who had received at least one dose of the Comirnaty vaccine and had been diagnosed with myocarditis or pericarditis following vaccination. Recruitment was limited to those with a clinical diagnosis that was reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM).”

“A total of 298 participants were included in the analysis with a median age of 36.5 years. There were 100 participants with myocarditis and 198 participants with pericarditis. A total of 161 healthcare provider surveys were included.”

At this point, I threw up my hands (and in my throat a little) – because it does not detail these were ALL those that reported myo-/pericarditis symptoms or whether this was a sample.

I am hoping that there were 298 people in total in the whole country who were diagnosed after 90 days in this younger age group.

There is also no detail of how the incidence of those reporting compared with the Phase 3 clinical trials – if that data was even sought or available to the NZ health “authorities”.

The “survey” did not attempt to consider how many people might have experienced chest pains or similar, but who did not get diagnosed. Those people are at risk. Indications are that the number maybe as high as 7% of those injected with the experimental concoction.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan